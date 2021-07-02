Alanzo: Why Hasn’t Scientology Whistleblower Mike Rinder Explored the ‘Suicides’ of Kyle Brennan, Flo Barnett, Shawn Lonsdale, and Ken Ogger?

July 2, 2021
Mike Rinder -- does he know anything about certain suspicious deaths?
Allen ‘Alanzo’ Stanfield is a former Scientologist who is not shy about criticizing both Scientologists and critics of Scientologists. This sometimes leads to him being pretty unpopular on both sides.  Here is some more from Alanzo. The topic today is former head of the Church of Scientology’s Office of Special Affairs, Mike Rinder, who turned critic of Scientology. Alanzo is no fan of Rinder’s. 

Alanzo: Mike Rinder was one of the chief architects of the Scientology tax exemption. The deal with the IRS is a sealed secret deal. That’s right, the terms of Scientology’s IRS tax exemption are SECRET – and Mike Rinder has revealed nothing new about the deal – only what others have revealed before, such as the Wall Street Journal.

The episode on Scientology’s tax exemption on the TV show Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath was the weakest episode possible. And that was it’s purpose – to make you think that something is being done about it when nothing is being done about it at all.

An anonymous commenter wrote sympathetically about Rinder.

Anonymous Rinder Apologist: There are only three people in the US government who can do anything about the IRS tax exemption. Complain to, and about, them, not about Rinder, who was as fully brainwashed as a person can be, and from childhood no less.

He simply carried out L. Ron Hubbard’s written orders, and David Miscavige’s verbal ones, and that made a weak IRS leader give in, when in their arsenal the IRS had the power to bankrupt the church, confiscate property, freeze bank accounts, announce crippling penalties, all backed by years of unpaid taxes, and backed by a US Supreme Court decision that the Scientology courses more resembled fee-for-services than charitable donations to a church.

Because Rinder left Scientology, his own mother – who got him into the church/cult – disconnected from him. He was unable to say his farewells as she lay dying. His daughter and ex-wife and ex-employer constantly tell lies about him, lies that they would have to retract if Mike had the tens of millions to successfully sue some backed by a three billion dollar slush fund.

Rather than continue to be critical about people who actively seek ways to expose and eliminate the abuses of the church, what do you, my good Alanzo, think you could do that might actually help turn Scientology away from its abuses?

Alanzo responded:

Poor Mike Rinder.

Mike Rinder was brainwashed into running the Office of Special Affairs for 22 years!

Mike Rinder was only following Dave Miscavige’s orders!

David Miscavige is the worldwide leader of the Church of Scientology.

Mike Rinder’s parents were Scientologists!

1.) There is no such thing as brainwashing. It has been debunked by dozens of scientific studies since the 1940’s. There are no techniques that a cult leader can apply to you to get you to believe something against your will. Not even one of the subjects that Robert J Lifton studied ever became communists, and they were supposedly brainwashed in a North Korean POW Camp.

2.) If Mike Rinder was “only following orders” why hasn’t he, in 14 years of being ‘out’ running a blog every day, three seasons of a TV show and 2 years worth of a podcast, ever revealed any of Dave’s orders he supposedly followed? Until Mike Rinder coughs up a crime, which he never has, which has kept Miscavige free of criminal jeopardy, why do you believe he is doing good?

Captain David Miscavige, leader of Scientology

3.) Second generation Scientologists chose to become Scientologists. To prove this, just look at the incredibly low numbers of children who followed their parents into Scientology vs those who said “no thanks” and never joined. Second gen scientologists very rarely become scientologists themselves. Let alone stay in Scientology into their adulthood, let alone join staff or the Sea Org, let alone work at International Scientology for 30 years, let alone run the most criminal part of Scientology for 22 years under David Miscavige.

Poor, poor Mike Rinder!

What about Kyle Brennan and his mother Victoria Britton? Rinder and Remini interviewed her for their show then SPIKED her interview, after making her sign their draconian NDA.

Kyle Brennan died under suspicious circumstances while visiting his Scientologist father.

What about Flo Barnett, David Miscavige’s mother in law?,  “who managed to shoot herself three times in the chest and once in the head — with a long rifle — in what the County Medical Examiner ruled was a suicide.”

What about Scientology critic Shawn Lonsdale?

Shawn Lonsdale, a virulent critic of Scientology, died suddenly on February 16, 2008, and a Clearwater police spokeswoman stated that the death appears to be due to suicide.

Or Indie Scientologist Ken Ogger?

Ken Ogger, a Scientologist from L. Ron Hubbard’s time, turned critic of the new leadership after Hubbard’s demise. According to Ogger’s girlfriend, “He was found dead on May 29 2007, in the pool of his house. When the police took his body out, his hands were tied with a wire, and something heavy and concrete attached to his feet.”

Has Mike Rinder even mentioned any of these people’s names?

No.

Why do you think that is, Anonymous Rinder Apologist?

This ‘poor Mike Rinder’ bit leaves every victim of Scientology without justice.

Why would you ever argue it?

 


