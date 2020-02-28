Raniere Wanted Sex, Money and Power and Did Not Seek to Destroy Others

This post by guest commenter Bangkok is in response to Brandon Porter Has Gone Home wherein I write, Keith “Raniere was not really a cult leader. Most cult leaders seek to be worshiped and seek power and sex. But Keith just had one simple desire: He wanted to destroy other human beings.” Bangkok disagrees.

By Bangkok:

More UNTRUE drivel from Frank Parlato.

This whole article is not only untrue, it’s literally WORD SALAD which was entirely born out of Frank’s ass.

Case in point… Frank (comically) claims that Keith wasn’t really a cult leader who wanted money, sex and power. LOL.

According to Frank, Keith simply wanted to destroy everybody around him. That’s all Keith wanted. Keith didn’t want money, power or sex —– at least, that’s what Frank says. He just wanted to destroy people.

My response: Uhhh, no Frank. Just no.

Frank, did you hear me? I just called you a fucken liar, sir.

Let’s look at facts.

FACT #1: Keith wanted sex. In fact, he did little else but fuck every attractive gal within a stone’s throw of himself. He did little else except think about getting more sex. He created DOS (and other organizations within NXIVM) to manipulate women into having sex with him.

In fact, without his fixation on ‘sex’ he’d have likely escaped the wrath of the NY Times and DOJ.

Yes, Frank, he wanted sex and TONS of it. You dimwitted, Sicilian dweeb.

Hair Raising Picture Below

FACT #2: Keith wanted money. He simply chose not to keep the money/assets in his own name. In fact, he did little else but steal money from every NXIVM class taker, teacher and benefactor within spitting distance. He stole from Bouchey, Bronfmans, Cafritz, Jeske and every other person he ever met.

Yes, Frank, Keith wanted money and TONS of it.

He made people pay thru the nose for intensives, courses and sashes. He stole whatever money he could from whatever the source, including wealthy benefactors like the Bronfmans. Duh, Frank.

FACT #3: Keith wanted power. In fact, everything he did was to consolidate his ‘power’ over his followers. He did little else but punish anybody who questioned his authority and power.

Yes, Frank, Keith wanted POWER above all else.

He made every follower bow to his every wish. He tolerated no dissent. He gave irrational errands for no purpose other than demonstrating his power. Duh.

What else is Frank wrong about?

Keith did NOT purposely SEEK to destroy people as a matter of habit, as Frank claimed.

The destruction of everybody around him was merely INCIDENTAL to his quest for maximum money, sex and power. Yes, everybody around him was destroyed. But it was merely incidental.

Keith would simply milk every cow for every drop they have. Not to destroy them, just to drain them for as much money, sex and power which they can provide him.

Of course, the more he took from them the more they’d be destroyed. But their destruction was merely incidental to his goals, not the goal itself.

Finally, when they have nothing else left to offer Keith, he will discard them. But they probably deserved it.

That’s why the older gals had to go. They had outlived their usefulness to him. He’d bankrupted most of them. They were too old for pleasurable sex. …and having power over grannies just ain’t appealing. So they were discarded.

Frank’s analysis is therefore SHIT.

Frank’s analysis is nothing more than WORD SALAD to confuse his readers.

