Raniere Wanted Sex, Money and Power and Did Not Seek to Destroy Others

This post by guest commenter Bangkok is in response to Brandon Porter Has Gone Home wherein I write, Keith “Raniere was not really a cult leader. Most cult leaders seek to be worshiped and seek power and sex. But Keith just had one simple desire: He wanted to destroy other human beings.” Bangkok disagrees.
By Bangkok:
More UNTRUE drivel from Frank Parlato.
This whole article is not only untrue, it’s literally WORD SALAD which was entirely born out of Frank’s ass.
Case in point… Frank (comically) claims that Keith wasn’t really a cult leader who wanted money, sex and power. LOL.
According to Frank, Keith simply wanted to destroy everybody around him. That’s all Keith wanted. Keith didn’t want money, power or sex —– at least, that’s what Frank says. He just wanted to destroy people.
My response: Uhhh, no Frank. Just no.
Frank, did you hear me? I just called you a fucken liar, sir.
Let’s look at facts.
FACT #1: Keith wanted sex. In fact, he did little else but fuck every attractive gal within a stone’s throw of himself. He did little else except think about getting more sex. He created DOS (and other organizations within NXIVM) to manipulate women into having sex with him.
In fact, without his fixation on ‘sex’ he’d have likely escaped the wrath of the NY Times and DOJ.
Yes, Frank, he wanted sex and TONS of it. You dimwitted, Sicilian dweeb.
FACT #2: Keith wanted money. He simply chose not to keep the money/assets in his own name. In fact, he did little else but steal money from every NXIVM class taker, teacher and benefactor within spitting distance. He stole from Bouchey, Bronfmans, Cafritz, Jeske and every other person he ever met.
Yes, Frank, Keith wanted money and TONS of it.
He made people pay thru the nose for intensives, courses and sashes. He stole whatever money he could from whatever the source, including wealthy benefactors like the Bronfmans. Duh, Frank.
FACT #3: Keith wanted power. In fact, everything he did was to consolidate his ‘power’ over his followers. He did little else but punish anybody who questioned his authority and power.
Yes, Frank, Keith wanted POWER above all else.
He made every follower bow to his every wish. He tolerated no dissent. He gave irrational errands for no purpose other than demonstrating his power. Duh.
What else is Frank wrong about?
Keith did NOT purposely SEEK to destroy people as a matter of habit, as Frank claimed.
The destruction of everybody around him was merely INCIDENTAL to his quest for maximum money, sex and power. Yes, everybody around him was destroyed. But it was merely incidental.
Keith would simply milk every cow for every drop they have. Not to destroy them, just to drain them for as much money, sex and power which they can provide him.
Of course, the more he took from them the more they’d be destroyed. But their destruction was merely incidental to his goals, not the goal itself.
Finally, when they have nothing else left to offer Keith, he will discard them. But they probably deserved it.
That’s why the older gals had to go. They had outlived their usefulness to him. He’d bankrupted most of them. They were too old for pleasurable sex. …and having power over grannies just ain’t appealing. So they were discarded.
Frank’s analysis is therefore SHIT.
Frank’s analysis is nothing more than WORD SALAD to confuse his readers.
It is clear that Keith wanted it all: sex, money, and power until who the person used to be was destroyed. When one does something to someone through the point of draining them in any regard, then the end result is included in what the person wanted. Yes, it can be seen as a bi product of what they were after, but Keith needed to destroy people one way or another to ultimately get what he wanted whether that be power or money or sex or a destroyed person. That is also why he was trying to set someone else up to take a fall for him should anything ever get out. To get someone willing to do that, you must destroy their person within, and recreate that person into the individual that you want. It is all symbiotic and circular. You cannot have one without the other in this case. To me, everyone is right with their view point in part. Additional proof of his desire to break people is that he was not only focused on rich pretty women. Mark Vicente and other, relatively speaking, laymen were used to the point of destruction of who they once were. Dani’s “father” is one more example. Keith broke him into literally being abusive to his own daughter. Not physically as far as we know, but mentally and emotionally.
Bangkok exists on this message board to perpetuate the “Raniere as the sole bad guy” narrative.
That’s his job.
Keeping Emiliano Salinas out of jail.
Aside from being nervous about his own involvement in NXIVM and wanting to check on any available hint of progress in the case, every single day of the week.
Surely, Raniere was responsible for ALL the bad in NXIVM. No one else need be prosecuted. Raniere is the PERFECT “fall guy” firewall for this or any organization. That’s why Vanguard was shipped out of Mexico in two seconds flat as the proverbial “mierda” hit the fan.
Readers have been told who Bangkok is, the origin of his agenda and instructions.
However, Bangkok and his pal Sandweg, through frequent posts here have somehow been at least moderately successful in messing with Frank Parlato’s head, the way they intended to.
Now, Frank Parlato sometimes deletes/censors posts that remind readers about Bangkok’s identity and intentions.
Apparently, Frank can’t believe the impressive, “prestigious” disgraced one-time U.S. Attorney, Dennis K. Burke, would sit around EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK monitoring and creating fake comment threads on the Frank Report website. Inconceivable!
Surely, big-shot Burke has more important things to do than trying to desperately steer the NXIVM narrative through any means possible.
Impressive work, Dennis.
As your Mexican handlers have helped you learn.
A combination of persistence and brute force can get some stuff done in this world.
He wanted all of us to have the good things. Yes sex is good and money should be controlled by evolved people now. And power should be in the hands of noble people. Yes Vanguard wants that for us and why shouldn’t he have that himself?
There is some truth to this.
Narcissists, such as Keith, are selfish and unempathetic, and therefore they simply use people to get what they want. People are tools for them to use as they require, in order to achieve their goals.
Lives are destroyed in the process, but the goal was not to destroy lives, the destruction is an unplanned result of their selfishness.
The only question I ask myself is: will it go to courts virgin or not?
Why does a Frank Report enable racists? Bangkok openly said in comments that Mexicans were less intelligent than Americans. That is a racist and ignorant comment without any facts. Why does Frank Report enable and give power to individuals who are racists?
Frank Report loses its credibility by enabling racists. Is it for clickbait? Do you tolerate racism to get more clicks? What is the difference then with NXVIM which did a lot for money and to get more women for Raniere.
I agree with Bangkok, Raniere was a simpleton who wanted sex, power, and money, probably in that order.
Maybe if you too spent less time trying to get us to look at you, and spent more time paying attention, you’d better understand Frank’s point and the points of many commenters.