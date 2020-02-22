To Those Who Say Kristin Kreuk’s Girls By Design Was Not Nxivm-Inspired – Would You Let Your Own Teen Daughter Be Taught There?

By Bangkok

Greetings this fine day.

I’d like to issue a CHALLENGE to any of Kristin Kreuk’s supporters or supporters of Girls by Design [GBD].

Since GBD’s founders all viewed Keith Raniere as their Vanguard…

1) Can we agree that as a follower of Vanguard, none of GBD’s leaders would ever CONTRADICT Vanguard’s general teachings?

2) Can we agree that Vanguard’s view of ALL women (including 12 year olds) is that women are subservient to men and are prone to playing the ‘victim card’ to get what they want?

3) Can we agree that since Kreuk was a TEACHER and RECRUITER for NXIVM, she likely taught Keith’s own ‘philosophies’ to students attending NXIVM/JNESS intensives or classes? If not, then WHOSE philosophy was she teaching while at NXIVM?

4) Can we agree that while teaching young women at GBD events, Kreuk would not likely have DEFIED any of Keith’s philosophies? If you disagree, then why did she continue to remain with NXIVM at that time? …Especially if she viewed Keith’s general teachings about women as degrading?

5) Therefore, can we agree that even though we don’t know for sure everything GBD was designed to do —– it was LIKELY to have taught Keith’s general philosophies to young girls? If you disagree, explain why GBD’s leaders would contradict Vanguard’s teachings inside GBD —- while still being LOYAL to Keith’s philosophies outside of GBD? That doesn’t seem logical.

6) Knowing all this, can we agree that GBD’s idea to focus on 12-13 year old girls was LIKELY done not to ’empower’ these youngsters in any way, but to make them obedient to NXIVM/JNESS/Keith’s general philosophies about women?

Hint: If you honestly think that Keith’s views on ‘gender’ had nothing to do with GBD, then why did GBD choose to focus on girls only? Why not focus on all 12-13 year olds, including boys?

7) Therefore, can we agree that whatever GBD was setup for, it could not have been a ‘healthy’ and ‘normal’ communication system for speaking with very young women?

8) Would you allow your own young daughters to be taught by GBD without you being present? …If so, please explain.

Have a nice day.

