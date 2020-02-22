Yes you are that girl ---

To Those Who Say Kristin Kreuk’s Girls By Design Was Not Nxivm-Inspired – Would You Let Your Own Teen Daughter Be Taught There?

February 22, 2020

By Bangkok

Greetings this fine day.

I’d like to issue a CHALLENGE to any of Kristin Kreuk’s supporters or supporters of Girls by Design [GBD].

Since GBD’s founders all viewed Keith Raniere as their Vanguard…

Keith Alan Raniere, AKA Vanguard, was founder of NXIVM, DOS, Jness and the guiding light for Kristin Kreuk’s Girls By Design, which was geared toward 12-15 year old girls. At the same time and it might be a coincidence, Raniere was raping 12-15 year old girls.

1) Can we agree that as a follower of Vanguard, none of GBD’s leaders would ever CONTRADICT Vanguard’s general teachings?

2) Can we agree that Vanguard’s view of ALL women (including 12 year olds) is that women are subservient to men and are prone to playing the ‘victim card’ to get what they want?

Kristin Kreuk enjoys a green apple.

3) Can we agree that since Kreuk was a TEACHER and RECRUITER for NXIVM, she likely taught Keith’s own ‘philosophies’ to students attending NXIVM/JNESS intensives or classes? If not, then WHOSE philosophy was she teaching while at NXIVM?

4) Can we agree that while teaching young women at GBD events, Kreuk would not likely have DEFIED any of Keith’s philosophies? If you disagree, then why did she continue to remain with NXIVM at that time? …Especially if she viewed Keith’s general teachings about women as degrading?

One of the images on Kristin Kreuk’s Girls By Design, featuring a story about happy sex slaves. GBD was geared toward 12-15 year old girls.

5) Therefore, can we agree that even though we don’t know for sure everything GBD was designed to do —– it was LIKELY to have taught Keith’s general philosophies to young girls? If you disagree, explain why GBD’s leaders would contradict Vanguard’s teachings inside GBD —- while still being LOYAL to Keith’s philosophies outside of GBD? That doesn’t seem logical.

6) Knowing all this, can we agree that GBD’s idea to focus on 12-13 year old girls was LIKELY done not to ’empower’ these youngsters in any way, but to make them obedient to NXIVM/JNESS/Keith’s general philosophies about women?

Hint: If you honestly think that Keith’s views on ‘gender’ had nothing to do with GBD, then why did GBD choose to focus on girls only? Why not focus on all 12-13 year olds, including boys?

A photo used on Girls By Design [GBD] encouraging young girls to write about themselves and submit it to GBD.
7) Therefore, can we agree that whatever GBD was setup for, it could not have been a ‘healthy’ and ‘normal’ communication system for speaking with very young women?

8) Would you allow your own young daughters to be taught by GBD without you being present? …If so, please explain.

Have a nice day.

About the author

View All Posts

Guest View

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

About Frank Parlato

About Frank Parlato

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Fox News, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, and more.

Frank Parlato was the lead investigator and coordinating producer of Investigation Discovery's 2 hour blockbuster special 'The Lost Women of NXIVM.'

Frank Report is dedicated to Frank's investigative journalism and the pursuit of truth.

Read more about Frank Report's mission.

If the whole world stands against you sword in hand, would you still dare to do what you think is right?

Got A Tip?

If you have a tip for Frank Report, send it here.
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com
Phone / Text: (716) 990-5740

Archives

Loading cart ...
%d bloggers like this: