The Sex Toys Allison Mack and Her Threesome Partner, Dani Padilla Bought to Please Their Master Keith Raniere– Part 1

As we continue our study of the Nxivm sex cult and await the sentencing of six Nxivm defendants, it seems appropriate to look at the kinkier side of the cult.

Sex cult leader Keith Alan Raniere, his top lieutenant, Seagram’s heiress Clare Webb Bronfman, his minions, Nancy Salzman, Lauren Salzman, Kathy Russell and his top slave, former actress Allison Mack, all will be sentenced sometime in the near future. All of them will most likely spend time in prison, with Raniere possibly going away for life.

In this post, we will review the testimony of Sean Welch in the trial of Keith Alan Raniere.

Welch is the Chief Technology Officer for XR LLC, an online sex toy store.

The DOS slaves, led by Allison Mack and seven other women, had a veritable buying frenzy of sex toys for use in their sex cult, DOS, an all female group except for one — the ultimate slave master, a man – Keith Alan Raniere.

The slaves of Raniere seemed to have had a craving for bondage toys. The female slave that headed up the purchases of sex toys was Daniela Padilla, who was Allison’s threesome sex partner.

The three of them – Raniere, Mack and Padilla – often joined in early morning sex romps.

As the DOS group progressed and gathered more sex slaves the leaders seemed to want to get increasingly into bondage.

It seems the toys were purchased not only for kinky sex but also to punish slaves who were disobedient.

AUSA Moira Penza examined Welch.

We have no photograph of Welch. The closest we have is this courtroom sketch.

Q Good morning, Mr. Welch. By whom are you employed?

A XR LLC.

Q What is your position?

***

A Chief Technology Officer.

Q What are your day to day responsibilities at XR LLC?

A Maintain the websites and the overall operations when it comes to systems.

Q How long have you been with XR LLC?

A Over 13 years.

***

Q What does XR LLC do?

A We sell sex toys online through various websites… like ExtremeRestraints.com… HealthyActive.com, BoyShop.com, SexToyDistributing.com, and we also sell goods through Amazon.

***

Q Pursuant to [a] subpoena, did you provide the Government with documents related to purchases by Daniela Padilla or Daniela Bergeron?

A Yes.

***

[Penza hands Welch some exhibits, which were the billing receipts for the sex toys and pictures of the items she purchased.]

Q Mr. Welch, is it fair to say that these exhibits relate to two different orders?

A Yes.

Q And what are the dates of the two different orders?

A The first order is 5/26/2017.

Q And the second order?

A 5/28/2017.

Q So let’s look at the 5/26/2017 order first…. can you explain what this document is?

A This is a copy of the sales order invoice….

Q [The purchaser is] Daniela [Padilla] Bergeron, 8 Raleigh Drive, Halfmoon, New York, 12065; is that correct?

A That’s correct.

***

Q Then let’s go through the invoice. The first item is this first number, here what does that number represent?

A That’s our SKU number that we have in our system.

Q So the first item number is the remote puppy trainer; is that right?

A Yes, that’s correct.

Q Are there a lot of product — a number of products on the Extreme Restraint website that talk about puppies?

A Yes.

Q Are those items meant for animals?

A No.

Q They are meant for people?

A Yes.

Q Going to the next item, is that the item number AC892?

A Yes.

Q That’s a studded rubber paddle?

A Yes.

Q The next one, item AD743?

A Yes.

Q That’s the MS hanging rubber strap cage?

A Yes.

Q Item number four, AE306, the heavy duty suspension bar kit?

A Yes.

Q Income number five, AE991, the 3.5-inch ankle shackle mounts pair?

A Yes.

Q That comes two to a set?

A Yes.

Q Turning to the next page, item six, AE916; is that correct?

A Yes.

Q That says ST thigh sling with wrist cuffs?

A Yes.

Q AF199, MS subdued full body strap set?

A Yes.

Q Then the rest of the items on here, are those actually items that were purchased?

A No. They are free samples that we provide for customers and then the free charges.

Q I’d like you now to look at the second set of the second group of exhibits that I handed you, which have been marked for identification as 855, 856, 857, 858, 859, 860, and 861.

A Okay.

Q Do you see all of those?

A Yes.

Q Are you familiar with those?

A Yes.

Q Can you describe generally what those are?

A These are the product descriptions on our websites.

Q Matching the items that we just looked at?

A Yes.

Q Do these fairly and accurately represent the items as depicted on your website?

A Yes.

***

Q I’m going to start with Government’s Exhibit 855. Is this the remote shock puppy trainer?

A Yes.

Q It costs $159?

A Yes.

Q How is that meant to be worn?

A Around the neck.

***

Q So turning to the next page can you read the details, please?

A “Train your pet to obey every command. The new and improved deluxe dog trainer is the smallest, lightest training collar on the market, just 2.4 ounces, perfect for puppy play or naughty slaves. This wicked device allows you to you teach them a quick lessen in tone, vibration and 15 levels of static stimulation. Simply turn the knob to the level of correction you want and press the bottom. Device creates a sound each time shock is emitted for training purposes. The second button will emit the same tone, but no shock, to warn your bad puppy that a shock may be coming if they keep it up. With a range of up to 100 yards, you can even punish your plaything from afar. Both the remote and collar are fully rechargeable for your convenience and even waterproof so they never have to be taken off, even in the shower. No external antenna is needed to keep your pup in line.”

***

Q Then the studded rubber paddle?

A Yes…..

Q. It costs 35.95?

A Yes.

Q Going to the third item… the hanging rubber strap cage?

A Yes.

Q That costs $299.95?

A Yes.

***

Q Can you read the details for this, please?

A “This rubber strap cage offers a unique way to keep your partner encased and restrained. With this rubber strap cage your partner steps onto a platform base and becomes surrounded with durable rubber straps. The straps are designed in a downward, crisscross pattern. The body weight pulls down the cage bringing the straps in closer to them and keeping them at bay. Think Chinese finger trap when figuring out how this product will work in your next round of bondage play.”

Q Do you know what a Chinese finger trap is?

A Yes.

Q Can you describe it?

A It’s where you stick your finger in and the tighter you pull it, the tighter the cuffs hold you.

Q Then can you read the specs and benefits [for the hanging rubber strap cage]?

A “Side cage measures 75 inches in total length. Base and top ring measure 12-inches in diameter. Material: Rubber, metal, wood. Color: Black. Your partner’s body weight pulls on the cage restraining them. The straps are designed in a crisscross pattern. Note please, follow proper installation and consider the weight bearing capability of your installation. We would advise installing this item in a beam. These products, as well all products on this site, are supplied as is. No warranty is given, either implied or expressed. Products are intended as novelty only. No representation is made or applied as to their suitability or safety for any particular use. Purchasers use the products entirely at their own risk.”

Q That’s enough on that. Does that warning appear on all of the items on the website?

A Not all of the items.

Q Why does it appear on some?

A I’m not sure.

Actual receipt of the sex toys purchased by Dani Padilla BergeronAnd just think – in the end these women would get to be restrained by Raniere. Here is what they got in return:

In conformity with Fair Publishing Guidelines the following warning is required:

Hair Raising Image Ahead —

View with extreme caution

Stay tuned for part 2 of the testimony of Sean Welch, as we explore the sex toys the slave women of DOS bought to please their glorious master.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

