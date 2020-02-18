Did the Branding Doctor Danielle Roberts Suddenly Get Fat?

This might be rather a thin post when it comes to content, but it is about something important – about a DOS slave becoming fat.

We’re not talking about any DOS slave, we are talking about Allison Mack’s DOS slave, Dr. Danielle Roberts, the winsome lady doctor who wielded the white-hot branding pen on the pubis’ of comely slaves, etching out the initials of her master, Keith Alan Raniere.

According to one reputable eye witness, Danielle, once a skinny DOS slave, has become as big as a house.

This is not body shaming.

If any man or woman went on an eating binge and put on some 50 unwanted pounds, it is more or less their business, and would not be the subject of a post on the Frank Report.

But when that person is part of a coercive sex-slaver cult that insisted on caloric deprivation of herself and other slaves, then it is fair game and newsworthy.

DOS was one such sex-slaver cult and its leader, Raniere, insisted on all his slaves being super-skinny.

Danielle Roberts, though a practicing physician, was astonishingly a member of this DOS sex-slaver cult.

Dr. Danni was the one who gave other slaves comfort that what they were doing was medically sound.

The slaves trusted Danni because she was a physician and was undertaking the same seemingly crazy rites and rituals as they were commanded to do.

And now, when we get a report that she is as big a whale, it is our duty to report it.

We get this report courtesy of Neil Glazer’s civil lawsuit against 15 Nxivm defendants. It turns out Neil got Danielle served in his civil lawsuit.

From the affidavit of service, filed by licensed process server, Ole Gullestad, [License no 2003292], Dr. Roberts is, as of February 5 at 9:39 am, living in Port Jefferson NY., a white female, who is 5/4″- 5’8″ inches tall and weighs between 161-200 pounds.

Since Danielle was served in person, Ole must have had a decent look at her.

And while there is a pretty good range between Ole’s estimate of height [5’4″- 5’8″] and weight [161-200 lbs], old Ole could not have been that far off on her weight.

He did not estimate Dr. Roberts’ weight to be between 121-160 lbs. He estimated her probable minimum weight at 161.

In my opinion, it is not likely that Dr. Roberts weighed more than 161 pounds when she was with DOS.

Raniere would have never “mentored” her if she was that heavy and we know Danielle left her long time boyfriend to be “spermatized” by the master Raniere.

Her Facebook photos, which are not new, show her to be more likely in the range of 120-130 lbs.

Photos of her at speaking engagements also do not show a woman appearing to weigh more than 161 lbs.

Group photos with the Nxivm gang, including one of her in a bikini, reveal a physique that seems lighter than 160 lbs plus.

What would Danielle look like at the heavier weight?

To repeat, none of this would matter – the weight gain of a mid 30s woman – but for the fact that Dr. Roberts was in a sex slaver cult that insisted on keeping women emaciated to please the desires of their sicko master. And that Roberts was more than a slave. She was a leader and probably should have been criminally charged – or at least stripped of her medical license – for her role in the cult.

As a physician, she was in putative control of the branding sessions and she knew – because she worked off of upside-down stencils – that the painful scarring she was doing was actually tracing out the initials of Keith Alan Raniere.

She knew, as testimony in the trial of Keith Alan Raniere has shown, that the women did not know the so-called “earth symbol” she was branding on the women on their pubic region was the initials of the monster Raniere.

After Allison Mack’s arrest for sex trafficking, Dr. Roberts switched from being Mack’s slave to Nicki Clyne’s slave.

Has Nicki let her slave down by not staying on top of her? Not doing enough readiness drills or penances? Has Nicki failed to make her do enough planks? Or walk outside barefoot in the snow in the dead of night as punishment for her weight gain?

Or has the branding doctor abandoned the faith?

While extra fat is not normally desirable, in this case, it might be a gain if this DOS slave got as big as a helium balloon.

Her fat might be a sign of new freedom. I hope so.

Of course, this is all premised on the process server getting the weight right with what was likely only a moment or two to observe.

If anyone gets a recent picture of Dr. Roberts, please send it along.

.

