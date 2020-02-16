The Right Side: FBI Andy McCABE– US Attorney ‘Declined’ … Is Sally Yates Back?

By J. Gary DiLaura, FBI retired

Andy McCabe was the 1st Assistant to the FBI Director, James Comey.

He ran the FBI when Comey wasn’t available and would/should have been cognizant of most everything FBI Director Comey knew, so he could step in, if needed.

So let’s agree that he knew that the former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was the “Subject” of an FBI criminal investigation, by definition.

The FBI doesn’t do “matter” investigations, nor noncriminal (except background investigations on applicants, appointments), and by definition… an investigation always has subject(s) who are the individuals being investigated!

AND FBI Headquarters [HQ] never investigates anything. The FBI Field Office in Washington DC,[ WFO] covers all HQ leads!

Without “subjects,” there is no case! We don’t investigate empty space, only people… [although some with empty space between their ears!]

There are MANY “things” that McCabe said and did that would make a normal citizen believe that McCabe violated several Federal Laws.

I personally doubt that you will find ANY retired, informed, experienced criminal FBI Agents who would believe that McCabe should NOT be charged for his crimes!

For example, he said under oath that he leaked information to the press about current investigations and then lied about leaking under oath, to Congress… He said he was ordered to do that by Comey.

Comey said ,”Oh boy, oh no”… So what to do? How about a Grand Jury investigation and a trial? That’s why we have such things and, oh yes, laws, – and that one is “perjury.”

Allow me to go on…. McCabe, according to him, was in charge of the Hillary Clinton investigations; then who made Headquarters (HQ) the Office of Origin (OO) and deleted her name from the Title as, “Subject”?

Remember, FBI Headquarters does not have an investigative staff. That’s why only FBI Field Offices are EVER named OO. That’s so very important because whoever did that was attempting to micro-manage the Clinton cases and distance/remove Clinton from criminal responsibility for her actions.

In my opinion, that was Comey’s call, to micro-manage the Hillary cases… There’s no other plausible reason. That’s Obstruction of Justice in a pending prosecutorial proceeding. The Field ALWAYS investigates and HQ ALWAYS second guesses. That’s what HQ does best!

Both the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure and FBI Rules apply differently to Subjects and NON-Subjects… to treat a Subject as a Non subject demands different Rules and Laws.

Non- subjects are not generally given their rights…subjects mostly are. If you screw up and DON’T tell a Subject their Rights, you could easily get the case thrown out for not giving a “Subject”, their rights, Due Process.

Did Strzok tell Clinton her rights? I’m sure …NOT! It’s okay, because she didn’t say anything incriminating …or did she? Did she lie to Strzok? Is that lie admissible?

Ask the expert Strzok or his boss McCabe. Shouldn’t we have Grand Jury testimony to see who will lie on that one? Or does the District of Columbia US Attorney not believe a conspiracy with overt acts to swing a Presidential election or overthrow the Presidency, is important enough to thoroughly investigate and then INDICT?

Both or all 3 or 4 or however many there were trying to overthrow our government, must be, not important enough. We did spend $35 million on Mueller’s Special investigation, which proved the whole investigation was a fabrication to overthrow our Rule of Law.…why not a few million on an investigation, where there is evidence of corruption, to see which one; McCabe, Strzok, Comey lied under oath…they all did…but they DECLINE prosecution…?

McCabe and Strzok directed that investigation to intentionally disrupt/corrupt the prosecution and corrupt the evidence…were they directed by Comey or operating on their own? Mr. Barr, you claim you know Comey well, which is it… I know and never met the man. Why isn’t a Grand Jury investigation working to get to the bottom or isn’t it important to find out who committed Conspiracy to commit Treason?

According to all FBI policy, nobody is allowed in the interview room of a subject (let there be no doubt, Hillary was the Subject) especially her Attorney(s), another potential Subject (Cheryl Mills) or a witness (Cheryl Mills). So who allowed that?

Before any lawyer gets into an interview with his client there must be a proffer, immunity agreement and GJ testimony to what the client/subject will testify, no exceptions, unless you never did an interview before!

Who allowed Hillary to get away with saying she was never trained on the handling of classified information? Are you suggesting neither Strzok, or McCabe or Comey knew that paragraph #2 in Hillary’s NDA clearly states, she had training!

FISA

McCabe, Strzok and Comey and others worked together to open a fraudulent Russian Intel case against the President using the Steele Dossier and used it to obtain a FISA wiretap on the President’s campaign, and Carter Page, and to get Page to flip against and testify against the President.

Comey admitted he leaked info to get the Special Counsel, Mueller appointed, why… to ILLEGALLY remove the freaking President of the United States!

What is wrong with you? Can’t you recognize a Conspiracy when it hits you in the head?

Or… are they all Obama holdovers?

AG Barr, why in the world would you allow this to go to the DC Circuit? Have you not heard your boss talk about the Washington Swamp…what the hell do you think he’s talking about?

Right after Mr. Trump won, I wrote several columns strongly recommending that he fire/replace EVERY single Obama appointee, without exception, starting with DOJ.

Eric Holder totally corrupted DOJ, was a militant and in my opinion a racist. He hates whites, lawman in particular!

I specifically recommended that Trump fire Sally Yates! He didn’t listen and he has paid the price over and over and over…

IT’S NOT TOO LATE Mr President. Fire all Obama DOJ appointee holdovers, starting with the Civil Rights Division… period!

So McCabe was in the middle of; an investigation that turned out to be a direct attempt to clear Hillary Clinton and prevent Trump from winning (directing a Presidential election) and if he won… getting an insurance policy to remove him.

McCabe was a driving force to illegally, wiretap US citizens and the Republican Party Campaign.

He signed, under oath, to a FISA warrant… He chose the FISA warrant as there is no requirement that there be a crime, no Probable Cause required… only prove that a US Citizen is a Foreign Agent… which he lied to do. That’s why the FISA LAW prohibits US Law enforcement from wiretapping Citizens… to prevent corrupt people like McCabe,from wiretapping innocent Americans!

McCabe also, himself, tampered with evidence, violated Chain of Custody Rules of Evidence and hid incriminating evidence found on Anthony Weiner’s computer.

So please tell us Mr Barr, what exactly does it take?

They jailed Flynn, Stone, Papadopoulos, Manafort, and others for “passing gas on an elevator and lying about it”.

McCabe is a guy who is guilty of Treason by any definition and the Washington DC USA declines to prosecute?

I thought you supervised DOJ…maybe it is time for you to pay closer attention to Trump’s tweets instead of whining about them!

How about, how and why Mrs. Wiener, Huma Abedine, took a flash drive with State communications home and downloaded them to her ex-con husband’s computer, and called the file, “Just In Case”?? Why isn’t Abedin under Indictment?

McCabe signed a FISA wiretap warrant before God and Country and swore, to the best of his ability, that the information contained therein is true and correct…”SO HELP ME GOD”.

WAS IT?

If any of you believe McCabe didn’t know, didn’t have intent, you have no business being paid prosecutors… You belong on the other side and you are all a disgrace to this country!

