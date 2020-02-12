A Complete Chronological Story of the Role Kristin Kreuk Had With Nxivm Is Needed to Hold Feet to Flames and Inform Public

By Bangkok

I’m not gonna reply to another ‘Lauren’ article again. Too many of them now.

Instead, I’m gonna put a bee in Frank’s bonnet for a future article.

I think that Frank has let Kristin Kreuk off too easily and has never written a ‘single’ article that connects all of the dots in chronological order, using an easy-to-understand format for the layperson to digest all of her NXIVM history.

Instead, he’s done things piecemeal for KK.

Frank needs to outline a single ‘NXIVM case history’ for Kristin Kreuk in a single article, written in chronological order, regarding all of her past NXIVM activities, her entrance and exit dates, her recruitments, her progression thru sash/stripe levels, her teaching activities thru the years, her alleged trips from Canada to the US and the alleged purpose of those trips (written as an opinion), her attendance at NXIVM events and even ‘hearsay’ (from 2nd hand sources) about when she truly left NXIVM and whether that matches the date she told the public she left.

If using 2nd hand sources, hearsay or opinions then just state it as such and you’re fine (no need to conceal juicy details just because it’s from a 2nd hand source). She’s also a public figure and scrutiny of her behavior is allowed. Also, you should include a dissection of her final ‘tweet’ while analyzing why it’s deceptively worded to make her sound like a ‘beginner’ or ‘student’ — when in fact she was a teacher and a recruiter.

Is her attempt to obfuscate her level of NXIVM involvement the same as lying? I think so.

Is this a reflection of her true character? I think so. It needs to be explored.

Yeah, I realize much of that has already been written by Frank before (several times) —– but not in a ‘single’ case history shown in chronological order, to make KK’s total activities easy to see from A-to-Z for a beginner/layperson who isn’t familiar with NXIVM’s details.

This article should include things like:

1) Her entry date into NXIVM

2) The circumstances of her entrance

3) The years she spent progressing thru sashes/stripes

4) When she first began as a teacher

5) How many courses she likely taught (based on hearsay/opinion)

6) When she first began recruiting other suckers into NXIVM

7) Who, and how many people she recruited over the years

8) Her attendance at NXIVM events to celebrate Keith

9) Her attendance at Necker Island and what it likely meant (opinion)

10) How she used her star power to aid the rise of a sicko like Keith

11) Frank’s opinion: But for KK, would NXIVM have had fewer victims?

12) Her self-serving final ‘tweet’ analyzed for its deception

13) When she likely cutoff all ties from NXIVM, using hearsay if necessary

14) Her post-NXIVM virtue signalling

15) Why she remained with NXIVM for so long (Frank’s personal opinion)

16) Anything else that Frank can find to take a swipe at her hypocrisy, lol.

=============

Part of helping to prevent this from happening again is to hold people’s feet to the flames, over and over again (every few months) so that nothing gets buried and forgotten about.

KK’s feet need to be held to the flames of truth and righteousness. 🙂

Frank needs to keep her NXIVM involvement visible so that it doesn’t get forgotten, so that lessons can be learned by others. 🙂

Every few months you need to give the pot a ‘stir’, Frank, and revive this story.

PS — There’s more history of KK aiding NXIVM (for recruitment) and celebrating Keith (on stage) than there is of Trump aiding the Russians, lol, even though her defenders don’t seem to realize this factual tidbit. 🙂

In fact, Trump’s decision to tear up the Iran Nuclear deal made Putin fume with anger and was against his own wishes.

Likewise, Trump’s decision to bomb the Iranian General was against Putin’s wishes too — since he’s very cozy with Iran.

Likewise, Trump’s decision to begin a trade war with China (which helped decrease the US trade deficit a bit) was against Putin’s wishes.

I can’t find a single decision Trump’s made that actually benefited Putin or Russia’s interests. In fact, every decision Trump makes seems to be against Russia’s wishes. LOL.

Have a nice day.

