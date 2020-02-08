Sara Bronfman-Igtet Employee Speaks to Frank Report – Basit Igtet Threatened to Kill Employees!

By the way, in making the video that seems to have prompted the closure of the Rainbow School, L’Heure De Se Réveiller credited Frank Report. Just prior to releasing his video, De Se Réveiller wrote, “I’m almost finished on my next YouTube video about NXIVM/Bronfman-Igtet in France. It’s been an incredible journey, going through all the layers of this organization and I regret that I didn’t start by your articles first to understand that story. But I must thank you for your amazing work, which is the main source of mine.”

De Se Réveiller told Frank Report , “The video brought some interesting news in France regarding Bronfman-Igtet’s school in the town of Apt and their different Athal companies. Journalist Oli Porri Santoro brought my video to Apt mayor’s attention. Here’s what Mayor Dominique Santoni said, ‘It was in good faith that the municipality rented unused spaces [for the school]. Today, the school is closed. The municipality has taken their school back and it seems that Athal Education has been dissolved.'”

The Vaucluse [Education Department] closed down the school. A video created by journalist L’Heure De Se Réveiller helped shutter the school.

Sara – along with her husband, Basit, and two young daughters – have suddenly left France and now are in Portugal. She left behind her new mansion, her hotel resort, Domaine Des Andeols, and her Rainbow School, which she called the Campus Beyond School.

Editor’s Note: Below are comments from an employee of Sara Bronfman-Igtet in France.

As part of his work, De Se Réveiller interviewed a former Athal employee, writing to Frank Report, “I cannot expose [the person’s]identity, because [they] fear for [their] life, but [they] gave me the green light for you to publish [their] story. Here’s [their]testimony:”

By a Former Bronfman-Igtet Employee

Regarding NXIVM company’s history, I don’t have much to add. You’ve highlighted the facts and you’re bringing more than I’ve known about it… Again: great job!!

For my part, I just wanted to bring you my testimony regarding Basit & Sara and their commercial exploitation in the Vaucluse [Ed: Department].

Do you know Sara personally? …. I don’t think that she incarnates evil, for I’ve spent time with her during eight months. Daughter of a rich man, mostly lost in her young age, hence easily influenced, she let herself be drawn in by ‘a smart talker’ advocating for the self-improvement solution…

Certainly she opened her eyes and left the USA when all the media reports came out… It’s a bit late, but I don’t think that she’s evil inside.

She really believes in this system of education , that it opens ourselves to a new world by the multicultural approach in education . I’m not defending her here, but from what I’ve seen, she doesn’t have bad intentions. Only Utopian and naive.

However, numerous drifts and unclear projects are happening through the different deals the couple has tried to make in our city.

The Bronfman-Igtets did not want their names on official papers. That’s why they’ve searched for a CEO in the quality of Stefan Fraenkel (former Lausanne Hotel School’s Director). They have numerous companies where S. Fraenkel is listed as the CEO. “Athal Education Group (Apt Campus): Actually closed (no students anymore, people finally knowing what was going on)

I was in charge of the [redacted] Director and the [redacted] Athal Hospitality (Domaine des Andéols in the town of Saint Saturnin Les Apt. I was in charge of [redacted] plus [redacted] etc..