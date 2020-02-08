Sara Bronfman-Igtet Employee Speaks to Frank Report – Basit Igtet Threatened to Kill Employees!
February 8, 2020
Editor’s Note: Below are comments from an employee of Sara Bronfman-Igtet in France.
Sara – along with her husband, Basit, and two young daughters – have suddenly left France and now are in Portugal. She left behind her new mansion, her hotel resort, Domaine Des Andeols, and her Rainbow School, which she called the Campus Beyond School.
The Vaucluse [Education Department] closed down the school. A video created by journalist L’Heure De Se Réveiller helped shutter the school.
De Se Réveiller told Frank Report, “The video brought some interesting news in France regarding Bronfman-Igtet’s school in the town of Apt and their different Athal companies. Journalist Oli Porri Santoro brought my video to Apt mayor’s attention. Here’s what Mayor Dominique Santoni said, ‘It was in good faith that the municipality rented unused spaces [for the school]. Today, the school is closed. The municipality has taken their school back and it seems that AthalEducation has been dissolved.'”
By the way, in making the video that seems to have prompted the closure of the Rainbow School, L’Heure De Se Réveiller credited Frank Report.Just prior to releasing his video, De Se Réveiller wrote, “I’m almost finished on my next YouTube video about NXIVM/Bronfman-Igtet in France. It’s been an incredible journey, going through all the layers of this organization and I regret that I didn’t start by your articles first to understand that story. But I mustthankyou for youramazingwork, which is the mainsource of mine.”
As part of his work, De Se Réveiller interviewed a former Athal employee, writing to Frank Report, “I cannot expose [the person’s]identity, because [they] fear for [their] life, but [they] gave me the green light for you to publish [their] story. Here’s [their]testimony:”
By a Former Bronfman-Igtet Employee
Regarding NXIVM company’s history, I don’t have much to add. You’ve highlighted the facts and you’re bringing more than I’ve known about it… Again: great job!!
For my part, I just wanted to bring you my testimony regarding Basit & Sara and their commercial exploitation in the Vaucluse [Ed: Department].
Do you know Sara personally? …. I don’t think that she incarnates evil, for I’ve spent time with her during eight months. Daughter of a rich man, mostly lost in her young age, hence easily influenced, she let herself be drawn in by ‘a smart talker’ advocating for the self-improvement solution…
Certainly she opened her eyes and left the USA when all the media reports came out… It’s a bit late, but I don’t think that she’s evil inside.
She really believes in this system of education, that it opens ourselves to a new world by the multicultural approach in education. I’m not defending her here, but from what I’ve seen, she doesn’t have bad intentions. Only Utopian and naive.
However, numerous drifts and unclear projects are happening through the different deals the couple has tried to make in our city.
The Bronfman-Igtets did not want their names on official papers. That’s why they’ve searched for a CEO in the quality of Stefan Fraenkel (former Lausanne Hotel School’s Director). They have numerous companies where S. Fraenkel is listed as the CEO.
“AthalEducationGroup (AptCampus): Actuallyclosed (nostudentsanymore, peoplefinallyknowing what was going on)
I was in charge of the [redacted] Director and the [redacted]
Athal Hospitality (Domaine des Andéols in the town of Saint Saturnin Les Apt. I was in charge of [redacted] plus [redacted] etc..
We were only 30 people in total to manage the site and everything else that comes with it. Very low salary for everyone, permanent contract with a trial period of eight months, which facilitated the turnover (because of the end season).
The CEO only showed up only a few days a month.
Basit Igtet spent the company’s money for his personal use and makes excessive expenses like crazy, which puts a stop on the proper functioning of the company as a whole.
They didn’t have any experience in this field but they allowed themselves to step in the [redacted] and [redacted] plans as if they were pros in this system!
Try to work under these conditions. It was an absolutely crazy management.
Between October 2018 and January 2019, they fired everyone. They still have one year before their hotel lease with the owner (Olivier Massard) ends, and I’m dubious regarding their next opening in April [when the season starts again].
I could talk to you about this topic during hours. The season has been so dense, exhausting and beyond understanding.
They also started “Athal Agriculture” by buying a farm in Viens town, close to where they lived.
It is a massive joke. The farm was to grow produce of the season and of high quality and was to be sold to the restaurants of the Domaine des Andéols and to the region.
It was another failure.
Then there was “Athal Service/Athal Estate” and more companies, becoming a 25 arm octopus, monopolizing Luberon’s [Ed: Department] profit!
In short, it was a vast project.
I’m not even mentioning the Golf de Villars purchase (€500.000), with a hotel project in the bargain, but also numerous ‘purchases’ of lands and infrastructures that will never meet success.
Especially since the end of tourist season 2019 [the Luberon tourist season seems to run from May to October], the money was not coming from the USA (through the UK).
Most likely due to Clare’s legal problems. The bank accounts may have been frozen.
Hence, with empty accounts and no money flowing, they just can’t follow their crazy need to make business!
I’ll skip past most of the relational aspect with Basit, whom, if you don’t agree with him, he threatens to kill you!
This happened many times during meetings where he would say, “if you don’t do it like I say, I’ll kill you all”. True story.
Many seminars took place at the Domaine des Andéols. The official goal was to build humanitarian projects in Africa. But with ‘nice people’ like Partouche (develops casinos) Cerdine and other millionaires.
These meetings, in my humble opinion, mostly allows Basit Igtet to entrench even more his political position and gain profit from even the darkest schemes, hidden behind a hotel business that doesn’t generate any profit!
It’s difficult for me to dive in again in this story, whether morally or just because there are so many things to tell about it.
Anyway, I am very happy that people like you put the spot on facts that are unbelievable, and yet, that go unnoticed in the French media.
Before I forget, I’ve always wondered about Mayor Dominque Santoni. I’ve attended many meetings with Sara and her. They’re ‘great friends’ and I remain convinced that she knew about Sara’s past [with Nxivm].
After a meeting with Cédric Maros, her Cultural Deputy, he half-expressed, but still with no answers, that the mayor knew about the [Nxivm] situation.
Everything is politics and big cash, because the town of Apt is in debt of more than €20.000.000, that the municipal elections are next months and that M. Maros is also the Director of the SCAD Lacoste (Ed: https://www.scad.edu/locations/lacoste) (Half American Art School). Knowing Sara’s taste for art, the connection is easy.
By the way, Sara helped Trudeau win the election in Canada.
