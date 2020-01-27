More Evidence Surfaces on Rape Case and Sex Video of Nithyananda Swami

I received this email from author Ola von Koskull who wrote, Things to do in Samadhi: a traveler’s Guide.

The book, which is “a guide how to navigate amongst criminal gurus and hellish ideologies,” has an interesting chapter on Nithyananda Swami, an Indian man, who purports to be a monk [swami], a divine guru, an incarnation of the Indian national god, Shiva, and has been criminally charged with raping a woman over a five year period when she would visit him at his ashram.

Ola vin Koskull wrote to me in response to an article published on Frank Report, Rape Victim Thought She Was ‘Having Sex With God’ — More on Nithyananda Rape Case.

In that article I wrote that Nithyananda has released a testosterone levels test which purports to show he is incapable of having sex [hence he could not have raped a woman] because he has a testosterone level of baby:

Nithyananda “underwent an examination at the Bangalore Medical College and it was determined he is impotent and has an extremely low testosterone count. and the hormonal level of a child. The report shows testosterone levels at 12.50 ng/dl, whereas the normal male should record 249 ng/dl. It also stated that Nithyananda suffers from hypogonadism (reduction or absence of hormone secretion or other physiological activity of the gonads).

“However, reportedly, Nithyananda refused to take an intracavernosal injection while undergoing the penile Doppler study, stating that he would suffer a cardiac arrest. The intracavernosal injection would determine if he could have an erection. Nithyananda claimed he had been promised that injecting of drugs to facilitate arousal would not be conducted, since he is a monk.”

von Koskull wrote to clarify the testosterone test: “Nithyananda was subject to two tests, one initiated by himself that was not accepted by the courts and then a second one, which you quote. I wrote about this in my book with some additional comments about the medication found in his system that lowers testosterone levels, and the medical opinions about him having a male body with beard, which is impossible at low levels. The examination concluded that he had a normal male body capable of having an erection and having sex.

“You might also find it interesting that he has changed his original plea of not guilty of rape, to now claiming that they [the alleged rape victim and he] had consensual sex.

“You are welcome to look into the chapters about Nithyananda in my book to see if I inadvertently misunderstood some of the facts. I will attach an excerpt with this email. You can find the book on Amazon: Things to do in Samadhi. A traveler’s guide.'”

What began Nithyananda’s long ordeal that led to rape charges seems to have been the TV broadcast of a secretly filmed sex video made in 2009 and broadcast in 2010.

Nithyananda was, at the time, one of the leading young religious figures in India. He had many followers – although the exact number is unknown. He claimed it is in the millions.

He also claimed he could perform miracles, which is something expected of holy men in India which has a long tradition of belief in celibate yogis being able to control mind and matter. In fact, many Hindus believe that if a yogi cannot control nature he is not a truly advanced yogi.

Niithyananda was not to be second to any yogi. He said he could suspend the earth from spinning on its axis for 40 minutes thus preventing the sun from rising for that length of time.

He claimed he gave sight to 82 blind children. And he had the ability himself to see through walls and could teach others to do so by opening their third eye.

He said he taught cows to speak in Sanskrit and Tamil and did many other wondrous miracles, most of which have to be accepted on faith for I know of no instance where he demonstrated any miracle under strict scientific observation.

He has devotees all over the world, who worship him and contribute financially to his works, many of them used to visit his ashrams to be in his presence and work for him for periods of time.

He has developed several schools and ashrams in India and abroad.

Then came the secret sex tape and disrupted his life and teachings. It made national Indian news. The sex video was not only of the famous young swami but his sex partner in the video was a famous actress, Rajnita, who is also his disciple.

This was arguably one of the biggest scandals in India, akin to the scandals of Jimmy Swaggert or Jim Bakker, famous US TV evangelists who were caught with their pants down, Swaggert with a hooker and Bakker with one of his church helpers.

The sex video shows Nithyananda in his bed watching TV and, as Ola von Koskull described it in his book, Nithyananda is “being waited on hand and foot by the willing and beautiful Bollywood and TV actress Ranjitha. She was serving him some medicine and gave some foot massage. Her definition of the region of the feet somehow got extended upwards along the side of his legs, and then further some. Hands transformed to mouth. You get the picture. She gave him a blowjob.”

The video shows Rajnita performing what appears to be oral sex.

But, as Ola explains, Nithyananda “showed a strange behavior during this seduction. He was watching TV and only occasionally paid attention to the other carnal pleasures provided. He reminded me of a teenager secretly counting his blessing while keeping up appearances of normality….. Then there was another scene where the still laying man, wearing underwear, took the initiative and massaged the standing woman. This resulted in a prolonged pulsating movement of his private parts…. The recording of this particular pulsating scene is cut short after a minute…. the final scenes showed moving shadows in the night captured by ambient light, really not revealing anything other than two persons sharing a bed.”

Nithyananda has denied the film is authentic. He claims the video was morphed and presents evidence to support his contention. He never got a blow job from Rajnita. He is, he said, a life long celibate monk.

Rajnita also denied having sex with Nithyananda supporting her guru’s claim that the video is a fake.

Supporters of Nithyananda, denying the authenticity of the video, wrote, “On March 2nd, 2010, a fake and morphed video of His Divine Holiness Paramahamsa Nithyananda was released on a Tamil TV channel called SunTV. The video was fabricated with the purpose of destroying Paramahamsa Nithyananda’s lifelong efforts into reviving Sanatana Hindu Dharma. His very life was under threat more than 50 times.”

They offer a “documentary” which they say “is an insider’s view into the surgical accuracy with which this conspiracy [of the morphed video] was planned.”

In the video, Nithyananda is seen saying, “The only crime that happened regarding this video is creating and broadcasting the morphed video.

.

In the documentary Nithyananda’s supporters present evidence that the video is a fake.

As Ola mentioned, Nithyananda “showed a strange behavior during this seduction. He was watching TV and only occasionally paid attention to the other carnal pleasures provided.”

That may be because he was actually watching TV and Rajnita’s head was morphed onto his body, Nithyananda supporters say.

Nithyananda has told the media that the use of morphing should be investigated. He and Rajnita also claim they were the victims of blackmail attempts concerning the “fake” video, claiming that SunTV wanted money not to air the fake video.

The video, it has been claimed, came from two of his former disciples —the alleged rape victim herself, Aarthi Rao, and Nithyananda’s former driver, Lenin Karuppan, who claim they placed a hidden camera inside an air purifier in Nithyananda’s bedroom.

The Forensic Sciences Laboratory in Bengaluru has stated the video is authentic, but Nithyananda’s followers say that the Forensic Sciences Laboratory in Bengaluru is corrupt and incompetent and under the control of the police who want to prosecute Nithyananda.

Whether the sex video is authentic or not, it led to rape charges against Nithyananda. Aarthi Rao, who claims to have hidden the camera in his room, claimed after the video was released that Nithyananda raped her.

He was arrested in 2010 on the charge of raping Aarthi Rao, who claims she was raped some 40 times over 5 years. He was released and on his own recognizance, his disciple Akhil Kodali said.

The alleged victim’s critics claims that it is strange that she came and left and came back again to be raped. She was married and kept the rapes [or sexual relationship] from her husband in Michigan and, as her purported emails suggest, often had to fight with her husband to get permission to leave home and travel to India – where she claimed she was raped.

According to Ola, in his book, the charges against Nithyananda have been expanded to, in addition to rape, “unnatural sex, cheating, criminal abetment, disappearance of evidence, giving false information, criminal conspiracy and other charges.”

Nithyanananda’s supporters say that the authorities are determined to get him and have expanded the charges in the event that the “arguably preposterous” charge of rape is not proven.

The concept that it is arguably a preposterous charge of rape, centers around the fact that the married woman kept coming back for more, for five years, even lying to her husband in order to get back to her rapist. Her husband reportedly has since left her.

Which brings us back to the potency tests.

This has been Nithyananda’s foremost defense.

Here is what Ola wrote in his book, Nithyananda, who he calls Nitty, “had an investigation done at a private hospital that proved him to be impotent and unable to have sex. Unfortunately, the Supreme Court viewed this as false and fabricated, and ordered a test by the Criminal Investigation Department. Oops, this was bad news for Nitty.

“The result of this new investigation was that Nitty is potent, has all the physical features of a man, and the growth of his organs and hairs are as per his age. In other words, he is a normal man capable of having sex. Nothing unexpected there, but the interesting thing is how Nitty tried to manipulate the test.”

Nithyananda’s supporters claim that they have additional testing and evidence that the swami could not have had sex, even if he had wanted to and provide charts and links.

Olan von Koskull is not convinced. In part because Nithyananda, he believes, tried to cheat the tests and failing has apparently fled India.

He wrote “He fled to another part of the country and succeeded to delay this [potency] test for 4 years. He allegedly tried to change his voice to a higher pitch by taking some substances. He allegedly tried to interfere during the [potency test] procedures by going in to trance and by chanting. However, his blood test showed unexpectedly extremely low levels of testosterone. This was assumed to be an effect of the medicines Metformin and Hydrochlorthiazides that was present. The measured levels of testosterone, the same as a 6 year old boy, were deemed impossible when taken into account that the man had a beard and other physical attributes. And he refused some of the test procedures stating that he would have a heart attack…..

“It was revealed by a Vikatan newspaper journalist that Nitty paid for a false passport in Venezuela and left India via Nepal…. He fled the country and is now only found on Facebook and YouTube….. Nitty …. has ignored summons to be present in court during the last 43 hearings.”

His supporter, Akhil Kodali told Frank Report that Nithyananda has been excused from appearing in court and is prepared to be tried in absentia. He is not a fugitive from justice.

However, his present whereabouts are unknown. His disciples cannot see him in person. However, Nithyananda makes live YouTube appearances and Facebook posts.

According to Ola von Koskull,”Nitty …. has bought a private island from Ecuador (who denied him refugee status in August 2019), and renamed it Kailaasa. It is close to Trinidad and Tobago. He has filed a requisition to the UN for recognizing his island as a country, but at the same time he has applied for citizenship of the Central American country Belize…. He is also being investigated by French authorities for an alleged fraud of $400,000.

“He also said ‘Now nobody can touch me, I can tell you the truth – I am Param Shiva. Understand? No stupid court can prosecute me for revealing the truth. I am Param Shiva.” in one of his latest YouTube appearances.”

