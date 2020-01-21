Raniere Thrown Into SHU for Two Weeks – Comes Out With Lump on His Head

This is our latest update on the life and times of Keith Alan Raniere – AKA Federal Prisoner #57005-177 – at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, NY.

No other media outlet has filed any similar reports since Raniere was first incarcerated there.

We will continue to update Frank Report readers as we receive additional news about the man who once insisted that people call him Vanguard.

*****

Background Information

Raniere has been incarcerated at MDC since April 2018.

Which means that outside of the Cadre inmates – the ones who are assigned to work there for most or all of their prison sentence – Raniere has been at MDC longer than almost every other MDC prisoner.

That’s because MDC is a transient prison.

Of the 1,600 prisoners who are currently housed there, about 85%-90% are awaiting trial.

The rest of the prisoners are – like Raniere – awaiting sentencing after having been found guilty at trial or after having accepted a plea deal in lieu of a trial.

Keith – gambler extraordinaire that he is – decided to roll the dice and go to trial (Only about 3% of those who are charged with federal crimes choose to do that).

Much to his chagrin, he was found guilty on all seven felony counts he was facing by a jury whose deliberations lasted less than four hours (There are still persistent rumors that two of those hours involved ordering – and consuming – an early lunch).

*****

Latest News & Notes

Things have continued to go badly for the once fearless leader of a bunch of women that he had mind-fucked, sleep-deprived and malnourished into submission.

Apparently, he still can’t figure out why the other prisoners at MDC have yet to recognize that he is superior to them on every possible measure.

In any event, he recently rejoined his fellow Pre-Sentencing group of prisoners after spending another two (2) weeks in MDC’s Special Housing Unit (SHU).

It is not known what particular violation led to his latest stay at the SHU (Prisoners are sent to the SHU for all sorts of policy violations: e.g., being found with contraband, not following the commands of a Correctional Officer, fighting with other inmates, refusing to work, etc.).

What is known is that this time he returned from the SHU with something he didn’t have when he was sent there.

A big bump on his forehead – and another bruise on his face.

He was found in his cell in the SHU one morning, stretched out face down on the floor and moaning.

But this time, he did not tell the guards who had assaulted him (In the past, Keith would quickly rat out anyone who had messed with him).

In fact, rather than say anything about who had re-arranged his facial features, he told the guards that, as unlikely as it sounds, he had, once again, slipped – and fallen face-first into the cast iron frame of his bunk.

Talk about bad luck…

That’s at least the third time that the little fella has slipped and fallen at MDC.

And each time, he’s ended up with some sort of injury.

*****

Commissary Spending Has Been Sporadic

When Keith first arrived at MDC, he was a steady and consistent customer of its bi-weekly Commissary.

But in recent weeks, his Commissary spending has been quite sporadic.

For a couple of weeks, he’ll have a locker full of snacks and goodies – and be scarfing them down non-stop.

Then, he might skip ordering anything on the next Commissary run – and be down to no more than one snack per day.

Seems like his Commissary account doesn’t always have money in it like it did when he first arrived at MDC.

This may be another indication that Clare Bronfman is no longer playing the role of Sugar Mama (Raniere has previously complained about the fact that he’s going to have to find an attorney to handle his appeal on a contingency fee basis because he can no longer afford to pay the attorneys who represented him during this trial).

It’s also possible that Clare is simply trying to distance herself as much as possible from Keith while she waits for U.S. District Court Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis to decide just how many years she’ll be spending in federal prison herself.

*****

Eyeglasses Continue to Be a Problem

In our last report, we mentioned that Keith’s latest pair of prison eyeglasses – the only ones that have actually worked since he arrived at MDC and had his personal eyeglasses broken by some clumsy fellow prisoner – had also gone missing.

Since then, he’s been struggling with more eyeglasses that do not have his correct prescription – and that give him daily headaches.

In addition to complaining regularly to prison guards about this problem, he’s become extremely paranoid about people stealing his stuff.

For some reason – most likely the lack of outside funding to pay them – he seems to have lost the protection he was once getting from the Aryan Brotherhood inmates at MDC.

That does not bode well for his long-term stay as a guest of the Bureau of Prisons.

Without some sort of protection, Keith is likely to end up with lots of knots on his head and bruises on his face.

Maybe that’s why he’s appeared so depressed and withdrawn for the last few weeks (He spends most days in his cell – and comes out only for meals.)

And it would certainly explain why he came back from his latest visit to the SHU with some new injuries.

*****

Keith Has Become a Real Cheesehead

In the last few weeks, cheese has become Keith’s go-to food.

In addition to ordering whatever cheese is available from the Commissary when he has money in his account, he’s also been grabbing up as much as he can whenever it’s served as part of a regular meal.

And as has been the case since he first arrived at MDC, he’s also been consuming every bit of meat that is ever served – including some dishes that other prisoners avoid like the plague.

I guess it’s fair to say that The Vanguard is still adapting to prison life.

Which – given the length of the sentence that is likely to be handed to him by Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis – is probably a wise thing to do.

He’s going to be in prison for a very long time.

Probably the rest of his life.

Viva Executive Success!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

