Bangkok: Former Coach Who Saw ‘Good’ in Nxivm Is Trying to Whitewash Cultish Behaviors

Bangkok evidently read the post Finally Someone from Nxivm Makes Case [Other Than Bouchey] for Good in Nxivm – Meet Lisbeth Calandrino.

Unsurprisingly, Bangkok had a few comments to offer on the topic of a business woman, Lisbeth Calandrino publicly putting her name behind her belief that Nxivm had some good in it. Other than Barbara Bouchey, I don’t believe anyone has publicly proclaimed this notion – with their real name attached to it.

Let us hear what our notable commenter, Bangkok, has to say.

By Bangkok

Lisbeth is attempting a WHITEWASH here, trying to whitewash her own history and behavior.

Lisbeth claims that she never knew the dark side of Keith?

Well, what about his pyramid scam called Consumers Buyline that was shut down under pressure from the NY Attorney General for SCAMMING people in the 1990’s?

It was public knowledge and if Lisbeth truly didn’t know Keith’s history of scamming victims, she’s not the intelligent and “in the know” person she purports to be.

Most likely, Lisbeth knew about Consumers Buyline but simply didn’t care that Keith had scammed so many victims years earlier, since many cult members don’t apply basic ‘moral standards’ to their CULT LEADERS.

What else?

Lisbeth also claims that she didn’t see any cult-like activity while teaching at NXIVM, LOL, but I have proof that she did…

Just look at the SILLY CHANTING required of every student and teacher before and after every class.

Every first time student, as well as NXIVM veterans and teachers, are obliged to CHANT OUT LOUD various CULT SLOGANS about promising to recruit every person they possibly can to join NXIVM (akin to children being asked to sing a silly song in the 2nd grade, except these CHANTS are about honoring their precious Vanguard and Prefect).

Catherine Oxenberg confirmed this, as have many other people.

That’s a CULT TRAIT —- since it’s not ‘normal’ for beginners/students to be forced to pledge their undying loyalty to an organization by promising to recruit as many people as possible. That’s cult indoctrination.

What else?

NXIVM students were required to verbally CHANT a ‘thank you’ to PREFECT and VANGUARD, which was not only SILLY SOUNDING but downright cult-like.

NXIVM likes to compare the act of respecting Vanguard to the act of bowing to your karate teacher at the beginning of class. However, if you attend a karate class where you briefly bow to your teacher to start the class (normal behavior), you are NOT required to CHANT a bunch of weird ‘prayers’ promising to recruit everybody you know into the class. Likewise, in a karate class you’re not required to verbally CHANT a bunch of thank-yous to your karate teacher while praising him as though he is god on Earth, LOL.

That silly behavior is NOT equivalent to simply bowing to a karate teacher.

That’s CULT indoctrination behavior and Lisbeth was a TEACHER in that CULT environment for YEARS.

Lisbeth participated in all of that CULT LIKE BEHAVIOR yet she claims she saw nothing ‘cult-like’?

Yeah, sure.

Frank, I challenge you to explain this to us.

As for Lisbeth’s lack of harem status, that’s not surprising since she was clearly “aged out” even before she started NXIVM —– since Keith doesn’t like middle aged women.

