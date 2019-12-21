Crime Does Pay – Sara Bronfman to Get up to $200,000 From Feds for Sale of Nxivm Headquarters

Two sisters. One reasonably attractive, one who looks like she was beaten with an ugly stick – repeatedly.

But that is not the only disparity.

Both are followers of Keith Alan Raniere. Both committed many of the same crimes. Both funded the horrors. Both perjured themselves in litigation, obstructing the courts, punishing his enemies.

One was charged with serious crimes and is going to prison.

The other lives in a mansion in Provence France – and has another mansion in England. She is untouched by the crimes she committed, the countless racketeering crimes she supported.

On top of that, while the feds took $6 million from Clare for her role in Nxivm, the feds are actually going to pay Sara money.

They have seized three properties including the Nxivm headquarters on New Karner Road in Colonie New York and will sell them – the headquarters of horrors – which was paid for by Clare and Sara Bronfman for the monster and his minions.

And now, they’re going to pay Sara for it.

Yes, it’s all part of the latest twist in the Nxvm case.

Before we get into the latest federal motion – to give Sara money – I want readers to recall that the only inner circle member to not be on the government’s chart of inner circle members – despite her being on the executive board and having the rank of green sash – was Sara Bronfman.

It seems like she is being protected. As much or more so than Emiliano Salinas.

Here is the latest:

It comes from Assistant US Attorney Karin Orenstein, in charge of forfeitures on this case.

It is a stipulation agreed upon between the United States and Sara Bronfman.

There was an order of forfeiture entered as to Nancy Salzman, Lauren Salzman and Allison Mack on July 17, 2019 via which the U.S. government was going to seize certain properties that had been used in the commission of Nxivm-related racketeering crimes. This included the properties located at 447, 455 and 457 New Karner Road, Albany, New York.

The government sent notices about the property seizure to everyone it believed might have an interest in any of these assets. This included Sara Bronfman.

The Stipulation resolves Sara Bronfman’s claim to the New Karner Road properties.

Here are the legal machinations that led to this bizarre result.

Count One of the Superseding Indictment charged Keith Raniere, Clare Bronfman, Allison Mack, Kathy Russell, Lauren Salzman and Nancy Salzman with racketeering conspiracy.

The United States gave notice to the defendants that if any of them were convicted of the offense, the government would seek forfeiture of any interest assets acquired or maintained in violation of the anti-racketeering law, any property that afforded a source of influence over any racketeering enterprise, and any property constituting, or derived from, any proceeds which the person obtained, directly or indirectly, from racketeering activity,

On March 13, 2019, Nancy Salzman pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy.

On March 13, 2019, the United States filed a Second Superseding Indictment against all of the defendants except Nancy Salzman [who hopped on the plea deal bus first], which included racketeering conspiracy and racketeering.

On March 25, 2019, Lauren Salzman pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy.

On April 8, 2019, Allison Mack pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy.

On July 15, 2019, Nancy Salzman, Lauren Salzman, and Allison Mack consented to forfeit multiple assets including the properties at 447, 455 and 457 New Karner Road.

Records maintained by the Albany County Clerk’s Office indicate the owner of the New Karner Road Properties is NX Trust, Inc. and deeds transferring the New Karner Road Properties to NX Trust, Inc. identify Nancy Salzman as “Trustee of the NX Trust”.

It appears the transfer was made for all three properties in 2006 and the price was $510,000, which seems to be an artificially low price.

On August 21, 2019, the lawyer representing Sara Bronfman AKA Sara Bronfman-Igtet contacted the United States and claimed that Sara Bronfman has an interest in the New Karner Road Properties.

Rather than fight, the feds decided to play nice with Sara and give her a share.

They entered into a stipulation to pay her for her interest in the New Karner Road Properties.

In short, “The Parties agree that … the United States Marshals Service shall sell the properties… The Parties further agree that at or following the closing for the sale of one or more of the New Karner Road Properties, Sara Bronfman will receive a payment equal to 20% of the purchase price from the proceeds of such sale. The total amount of payments from the sale of all three New Karner Road Properties….shall… be capped at $200,000.00.”

Sara will get 20 percent or $200,000 whichever is lower for the sale of these properties that she and others used to commit racketeering crimes.

447 New Karner is assessed at $740,741; 455 New Karner is assessed at $622,222 and 457 is assessed at $740,741.

A source contacted me before the forfeiture order. He said Sara Bronfman-Igtet and her husband were looking to put one of the properties, which I believe to be 447 New Karner, into another person’s name to hide it from the feds.

She did not find someone to serve as the shill. But it worked out OK, she will get paid her share anyway.

Maybe she’ll use the money to continue her Rainbow Cultural Garden children’s experiment.

Or maybe she’ll use it to fund sister Clare’s commissary account.

Viva Executive Success!

By the way, Sara must be feeling pretty safe these days. Safe enough to travel to England where she signed the stipulation.

