Bangkok Compares Lauren Salzman and Kristin Keeffe

Frank, your article Lauren Salzman Describes Collateral She Got From Her Slaves, After Lying to Them About DOS is decent.

Granted, it is true that Lauren didn’t stop recruiting DOS slaves until ‘after’ she was arrested.

According to Frank, this makes her non-deserving of any leniency by the judge (and) non-deserving of any mercy by the world at large.

Why? … Because Frank is saying that Lauren only turned against Keith for SELF-SERVING REASONS (i.e., she only turned against Keith when it was beneficial for her future freedom).

Frank is implying that if you see the light (and leave NXIVM) for your own SELF-SERVING reasons, then you’re a scumbag for life regardless of how much help you provided the prosecution in convicting Keith.

FACT: Every single person who left NXIVM and/or stopped associating with Keith — from Barb Bouchey to Kristin Keeffe to Ms. Manzana [Heidi Hutchinson] — did so for SELF-SERVING REASONS.

None of these ladies did it for SELFLESS reasons.

For instance, although Kristin Keeffe left NXIVM years ago, it’s still true that Keeffe left NXIVM for SELF-SERVING REASONS to protect herself and her son. She was not leaving NXIVM to help protect humanity from Keith. As long as she and her son were safe, she didn’t give two shits about who else Keith might harm.

Also… Keeffe didn’t leave NXIVM until AFTER she had already outlived her sexual ‘usefulness’ to Keith. It was at this late stage that she finally realized — for her own SELF-SERVING reasons — that both she and her son were better off without Keith dictating their lives.

So, she left with her son. Good for her. It was the right decision.

But if we’re keeping score, Kristin Keeffe spent YEARS digging up dirt on NXIVM’s enemies and making their lives a tormented hell. Kristin Keeffe was part of the corrupt Albany County DA’s investigation into NXIVM enemies.

We can all argue about the ‘timing’ of Lauren’s departure from NXIVM, and how SELF-SERVING it was.

We can all argue that Lauren’s lies (told to DOS slaves) were more egregious than Keeffe’s many years of dirty behavior.

However, that ‘argument’ amounts to nothing more than personal bias, not journalism.

MOST IMPORTANTLY…

Kristin Keeffe had a strong REASON to leave NXIVM when she did (her son). She had a loved one to take care of. She had a LIFE waiting for her outside of NXIVM.

Whereas Lauren had NOTHING outside of NXIVM to look forward to. Her entire world was NXIVM, Keith and DOS. Her mom was Prefect. Her sister was in too. She had no financial, social or family resources outside of NXIVM.

So, naturally she ‘stayed put’ until a 9.9 earthquake shook her entire world to its core, aka the indictment.

Her behavior after leaving NXIVM has been to totally disavow Keith and his teachings. Whereas Allison has not shown such a change of heart.

I believe Allison is still sitting on the fence and, therefore, Jesus has told me that she’s a rancid twat, totally undeserving of leniency. 7 years for Allison. The big guy upstairs has given me this info.

