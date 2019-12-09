We Now Have Three Signatures of Kristin Snyder to Compare – Suicide Note and ESP Sign In Sheets – Are They the Same?

In the Lost Women of Nxivm, [now available to be viewed at this link https://www.investigationdiscovery.com/tv-shows/lost-women-of-nxivm/] a handwriting expert made a comparison of Kristin Snyder’s purported suicide note with a Valentine’s Day greeting card Kristin sent her spouse, Heidi Clifford.

There was a not lot of writing to analyze since the greeting card message was short.

Comparing these two notes – the handwriting expert, Beth Chrisman, could not tell for certain if they were written by the same person. She noted that the “I” in the two letters were decidedly different.

***

Recently I had leaked to me the Executive Success Programs [Nxivm] file for Kristin Snyder.

I published the roster of students of Kristin’s first intensive yesterday. That roster came from the sign in sheets.

I received this email today from a reader named Rich.

“Frank, I just thought of this. The handwriting analysis that didn’t match up [in the Lost Women of Nxivm]. I can’t check right now, but does the suicide note match with her signature on the sign in sheet????

Brilliant question and one I should have thought of myself.

Let’s look at the documents to be compared.

The sign in sheets in which I believe Kristin Snyder signed in.

And below is the purported suicide note with Snyder’s alleged signature.

Let’s look at these a little more closely and in propinquity.

Sign in #1

Suicide Note:

Sign in #2

Finally here is the first name-only signature of Kristin Snyder on the Valentine card.

Were these written by the same person? We can be fairly certain Kristin wrote the Valentine Day card and the sign ins. We do not know if she wrote the suicide note.

Of course, someone writing a suicide note – if it was not under duress – might have an unsteady hand or write differently.

What do readers think?

