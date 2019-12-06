MK10ART – The Lost Women of Nxivm; My Messages to Co Conspirators and Comments on Poison and Murder

Below are splendid new paintings by MK10ART focusing on the Lost Women of Nxivm.

Below the paintings are MK10ART’s comments from her Instagram account where she posts her original artwork first, followed by my comments [in bold and brackert].

A spectacular artist, Frank Report is honored to have her work grace the pages of this website.

Evidence Points to #NinaCowell Having Role in Disappearance of #KristinSnyder (depicted in painting)

Message to Nina from Frank:

I can be reached at 716-990-5740 or via email at frankparlato@gmail.com.

If you fear that you may have some legal liability regarding the disappearance of Kristin Snyder [there is no statute of limitations for murder], I can help you get legal representation.

Proper legal representation might lessen your criminal exposure and perhaps procure immunity for you – if you cooperate with law enforcement and provide truthful information.

And if you are innocent, now may be the time for you to speak on the record.

[FR: Nina, so much circumstantial evidence points to your complicity in the disappearance of Kristin Snyder. It is time to come forward. This is not going away. I understand you told Barbara Bouchey I got it wrong about you. Why not call and tell me what’s right. If you are sitting on the mystery of Kristin’s disappearance, I would say don’t wait, unless of course, you have already retained counsel and he is representing you in preparation for possible criminal charges. If so, cut a plea deal early, Nina.]

What does #KarenAbney know about the disappearance / death of #KristinSnyder?

Message to Karen from Frank Parlato:

Karen Abney, if you are reading this, I offer you the same message I have given others:

I can be reached at 716-990-5740 or via email at frankparlato@gmail.com.

If you fear that you may have some legal liability regarding the disappearance of Kristin Snyder [there is no statute of limitations for murder], I can help you get legal representation.

Proper legal representation might lessen your criminal exposure and perhaps procure immunity for you – if you cooperate with law enforcement and provide truthful information.

And if you are innocent, now may be the time for you to speak on the record.

[FR: Karen, you were Kristin’s coach leading up to her disappearance. Isn’t it time you came forward? Perhaps you have retained a lawyer who is urging you to remain silent. If so, I understand. You may have criminal exposure. Or you may be innocent. But you were around, you had a hand in managing Kristin Snyder. You were close to Keith Raniere for years. You put your child into a Waldorf School in Saratoga and after the horrid revelations about Keith’s branding women you withdrew your leadership role in the school. But you never withdrew from Keith Raniere.

You and Kathy Russell continue to support the monster. Maybe you did do something monstrous and are hoping this goes away. It won’t. Not until we know what happened to Kristin Sndyer.]

Is #KeithAlanRaniere former leader of #Nxivm cult a murderer? A new documentary with Frank Parlato explores evidence that he poisoned women.

Is Keith Raniere A Murderer? New Documentary Explores If NXIVM Leader Poisoned Women.

[FR: Keith Raniere is unlikely to ever talk. The only way he would talk about what happened to the lost women is if he could put the blame on one or more of his coconspirators.]

‘The Lost Women of NXIVM’ investigates the 4 women and 4 cats that lived with #keithraniere at 3 Flintlock Lane in Clifton Park NY. All of the women + cats got cancer and and all but 2 women died. It is suspected that Raniere poisoned them all. He never got sick.

In painting: #KarenUnterreiner ( top left) Raniere (top middle) Pam Cafritz (top right) #BarbaraJeske (bottom right) #kristinkeeffe (bottom left).

The documentary will air on Sunday Dec 8th 2019 at 9pm on Investigation Discovery.

[FR: How did everyone get sick but Raniere?]

2016 hundreds of Nxivm attendees were stricken with a sudden onset of gastrointestinal illness. The cause was never found. Poisoning by #keithraniere + #drbrandonporter is suspected – In 2011 anti-nxivm blogger #johntighe became violently ill and almost died after eating in a coffee shop where Nxivm members congregated. He spent 5 days in the hospital and had multiple blood infusions. The cause was never found. Poisoning by Nxivm members is suspected.

-4 women and 4 cats who lived with Raniere all contracted cancer within a short time period. Poisoning is suspected.

-others have become seriously ill after eating in places where Nxivm members hang out or work –Nxivm members work + hang out at #IzzyRose

A documentary ‘Lost women of Nxivm’ investigates this and will air on Sunday Dec 8th 2019 at 9pm on Investigation Discovery.

[FR: Susan Dones said she too became ill whenever she went to Albany. She wonders if she was poisoned. She also suggests that the poison might have been applied to clothes, sashes, even their computers which Nxivm leaders had access to. Keep in mind that when we did a hair sample of one of the cancer victims we found extraordinarily high levels of barium and bismuth – delivered to her body over at least two years. What kinds of poison was Raniere and Brandon Porter? experimenting with?]

There are many contentious commenters on Frankreport.com

One example is a troll who uses the name ‘Flowers’ This person is not interested in uncovering the truth about the criminal enterprise called #Nxivm but in starting Flame wars. Frank planted flowers in his/her place.

[FR: Flowers seems to take the opposite side of nearly every position Frank Report takes, which could be valuable as a devil’s advocate, if it was well thought out. Usually it isn’t. But maybe she will improve in time.]

[FR: I can’t say it enough. What are the odds of everyone getting cancer but Raniere? He spoke of poison often, He said Edgar Bronfman was trying to poison him. And that the women who got cancer were collateral damage. He spoke of how the new age high tech way to assassinate people was by giving them cancer. That it was possible. And the tech was already available. He had a degree in biochemistry. The metals found in Karen’s hair were bismuth and barium. I am told that up until recently those metals were not normally tested for in suspected poisoning. One thing more, at least one of the cancer women had nightmares for years, she told me, that she was being poisoned. It’s only a dream? Who knows.]

Lost women of Nxivm Airs 9 pm On Investigation discovery.com

[FR: I believe it is for Central time airing at 8 pm. It is 9 pm for PT. The show will also air again at midnight for ET and PT.]

Lost women of Nxivm Airs 9 pm On Investigation discovery.com

[Keith Raniere prescribed for Pam Cafritz a milky white drink which she consumed in large quantities right up until her death. He also prescribed for Pam and Barbara Jeske, something they called ‘Do-Do Balls”, pellets that smelled horrific. Barbara told her sister they were made in part of excrement. Was it poison? Or was Keith just enjoying managing their health care and giving them excrement or perhaps, in the white milky drink, his urine or semen.

I have come to learn there is nothing this scoundrel wouldn’t do, not only to the people he was enemies with, but also to those he claimed he loved with great compassion.]

