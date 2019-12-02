Shivani: What Is the Most Likely Poison Raniere Might Have Used on Women — Lead or His STDs?

By Shivani

What would be the most obvious concept about possible metallic poisonings that Keith Raniere might’ve had in mind, say in or around 2005? I would suggest Pb, or lead poisoning.

There is ample research about lead and its potential as a delivered toxin.

Lead isn’t the sole possibility.

But for those who have studied metallic toxicity and the potential means of lead’s delivery, (i.e., lead acetate given intraperitoneally, orally or cutaneaously) will see what some will have been watching here already.

Do the cancerous experiences of Barbara Jeske, Pam Cafritz, Karen Unterreiner and Kristin Keeffe match up at all with lead poisoning?

Let us say yes, yes, yes and to one perhaps yes, to a lesser degree.

The least likely, but nonetheless still possible, case is Kristin Keefe. Ironically, she might’ve been a little bit luckier. I’m not saying Kristin should feel lucky, but she might have been a little more fortunate by contrast.

Another possibility is that Raniere used insecticidal poison or toxins used against vermin, such as rats.

I don’t see those symptoms here, such as, for example, from the use of thallium poisoning. Thallium use, as the toxin, delivers very different symptoms than what is seen here, especially to the eyesight and to the mobility of the one who’s poisoned.

Raniere also could’ve used various toxins as he experimented and gathered information.

Enter Brandon Porter, an easy-to-dominate source of research and information.

Porter will probably never talk, not under any circumstances. He has had enough education to know how and when to obfuscate. It is way, way too late for him to take risks of any kind of disclosure.

We also have to consider HPV and STDs.

This can be considered for everyone who had sex with Raniere. He might’ve been a virtual HPV fountain for a very long time. Trichinosis, etc. There are many symptoms to note and observe.

