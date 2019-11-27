Part 1: Necker Island Photos: Sara Bronfman Livin’ It Up With Lover Lama, Sir Richard Branson and the Nxivm Gang

As promised, here are, for the first time ever [as far as I know] the complete collection of Necker Island Nxivm photos published online.

For those of prurient bent, there are no nude photos. Nothing obscenely salacious. At best we have some Nxivm drunks partying pretty hardy.

We do have celebrities – like our host, Sir Richard Branson, owner of Necker Island – who graciously accepted a $250,000 fee for the five night stay on Necker Island for the Nxivm crew.

And Allison Mack, Kristin Kreuk, Emiliano Salinas and of course, Seagram’s heiress Sara Bronfman, who footed the bill.

This was supposed to be a five-day Nxivm intensive with just a little partying and socializing going on.

These are photos of the second Nxivm intensive held at Necker Island – in 2010. The first was held in 2007.

Since there are so many photos, I will be breaking this up into several posts. Some of the photos have been published before; most have not.

Before we begin with our exclusive Nxivm photos, let’s have a little look at Necker Island from photos available online.

Necker Island is in the Caribbean, not far from the US Virgin Islands.

Before we get to our first set of photos, which are of ours hosts, Sir Richard and the comely Sara and her boyfriend and not-so-secret lover at the time, the “monk” and lover lama – Dhonden Tenzin – emissary for the Dalai Lama in the USA, and Sara’s mother, Rita ‘Georgia’ Webb Bronfman Havers, let’s have a look at the digs on Necker Island and see why Sara paid $50,000 per night to enjoy hosting her culty friends there.

Necker Island

Now for the photos of our host and hostess and some of their friends.

Sara with a nice hippy dude whose name I don’t know. Perhaps one of our readers will identify him.

Sara in her party hat.

Sara on left, Emiliano Salinas on right with a couple in between. Who are they?

Sara with yet another handsome hombre. But who is he?

Sir Richard and the lovely Sara in a warm embrace.

