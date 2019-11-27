RIchard Branson and Sara Bronfman. She rented his island for $250,000 per week. It is doubtful, however, that she sold Branson on the value of the Nxivm 'tech,' which, according to Sara is worth far more.

Part 1: Necker Island Photos: Sara Bronfman Livin’ It Up With Lover Lama, Sir Richard Branson and the Nxivm Gang

November 27, 2019

As promised, here are, for the first time ever [as far as I know] the complete collection of Necker Island Nxivm photos published online.

For those of prurient bent, there are no nude photos. Nothing obscenely salacious. At best we have some Nxivm drunks partying pretty hardy.

We do have celebrities – like our host, Sir Richard Branson, owner of Necker Island – who graciously accepted a $250,000 fee for the five night stay on Necker Island for the Nxivm crew.

And Allison Mack, Kristin Kreuk, Emiliano Salinas and of course, Seagram’s heiress Sara Bronfman, who footed the bill.

This was supposed to be a five-day Nxivm intensive with just a little partying and socializing going on.

These are photos of the second Nxivm intensive held at Necker Island – in 2010. The first was held in 2007.

Since there are so many photos, I will be breaking this up into several posts. Some of the photos have been published before; most have not.

Before we begin with our exclusive Nxivm photos, let’s have a little look at Necker Island from photos available online.

Necker Island is in the Caribbean, not far from the US Virgin Islands.

You can get to Branson’s Necker Island from Albany but you have to land first in the British Virgin Islands at the Terrence B. Lettsome International Airport.  

Before we get to our first set of photos, which are of ours hosts, Sir Richard and the comely Sara and her boyfriend and not-so-secret lover at the time, the “monk” and lover lama  – Dhonden Tenzin – emissary for the Dalai Lama in the USA, and Sara’s mother, Rita ‘Georgia’ Webb Bronfman Havers, let’s have a look at the digs on Necker Island and see why Sara paid $50,000 per night to enjoy hosting her culty friends there.

White sandy beaches and warm temperatures – lots of sun and because of the group, a lot of brainwashingly good fun.
Open air is the way of life on Necker Island.
One of the best climates in the world – except when hurricanes come. Warm by day and night – often with highs in the 80s and lows in the 70s.
The nights are special with warm tropical breezes and plenty of good food and expensive libations on hand.
By day, if you’re not in an intensive learning about the suicide module or how to spot a Luciferian [hint – he does not believe in the Vanguard] you can relax and soak up some warm tropical sun.
The rooms are fit for a queen or a king as the case may be.
The living is easy and much of it is outdoors.
For the plebes in the Nxivm group – they had to share a room with bunk beds
Lover Lama and Sara Bronfman are believed to have shared this lovely room with a beautiful view.

If Lord Raniere wouold have come and he did not – this would have been an elegant room for him wherein – had he thought of it then – he could have had his 8 woman group fellatio performed here.
The wonderful dining hall where Nancy Salzman told me that when she was there some of the women performed a special treat at night after the Intensive – a pole dancing demonstration.

Necker Island

Sunset dining.

Now for the photos of our host and hostess and some of their friends.

Allison Mack and Sara Bronfman riding on a boat together. One would go on to achieve great fame as a sex slaver and brander of women and the other would be known as the benefactress of the cult of crimes.

 

Allison and Sara smile for the camera. [Watch out for those fangs.]

Sara with a nice hippy dude whose name I don’t know. Perhaps one of our readers will identify him. 

Sara in a group scene. It is altogether possible, although we do not have absolute confirmation, that there may have been a few drinks consumed and if so, one must assume this was well after the day’s intensive, where they bowed and thanked their Vanguard and promised to control as much of the world’s wealth as possible, was done for the day.

 

Is that Sara with her mother? Yes, it seems entirely plausible that Sara had a drink or maybe two.
A fond kiss. Sara on right. 
Look at leggy Sara getting out on the dance floor. Having spent $250,000 to honor her Vanguard and have a five day intensive, it’s only fair she unwind a little and strut her stuff.

  

Sara with a handsome gent. Who is he?

 

 

Allison with Sara’s lover lama, His Holiness, the Lama Dhonden Tenzin, special emissary for his Holiness the Dalai Lama.

Sara in her party hat.

Allison with the ‘monk’ Lama Tenzin
Sara with two friends – who are they?

Sara on left, Emiliano Salinas on right with a couple in between. Who are they?

Is that Sara on the left? And who is the dapper gentlemen on the right? And is that Kristin Kreuk behind him?
Put your head on my shoulder – it’s Allison Mack with Lover Lama.
Sara gets kisses on both cheeks. Who is doing the kissing?
Lover Lama is with a gent – is that Mark Hildreth?

 

Lover Lama with Sara’s mother Georgia.

Allison Mack, Krsitin Kreuk and Sara. No, Kristin is not doing some culty hand gesture. I believe she is motioning for more wine.

Sara with yet another handsome hombre. But who is he? 

Lama and a Nxian engage in discussion.
Sara’s mom, Georgia Rita Webb Bronfman Havers.

 

Isn’t that Richard Branson in the blue shirt?
Yes, it is Richard Branson. He is hobnobbing with the Nxivm elite. And if I am not mistaken to the left is Alejandro ‘El Duce’ Betancourt, formerly [according to Raniere,] Benito Mussolinini in his last life.
A more sober looking Sara with a good looking couple whose names I don’t know.

Sir Richard and the lovely Sara in a warm embrace.

It could be that Sir Richard just happened to be blinking when the photo was taken and may not be drunk.  They make a handsome couple.

Would you let this lovely lady put her head on your shoulder if she paid you $250,000?

The big hope was that Nxivm would land RIchard Branson. They did not.

 

