Angry Reader Asks If I’m Afraid of Big Jim Del Negro

A certain individual, who uses the moniker, “Hibachi Grill”, is angry with me for not writing enough about the leader of the High Council of the Society or Protectors, one of the current Nxivm leaders. A man named James Del Negro.

He suggests I might be afraid of the hulking Nxivm teacher.

Let us hear directly from Hibachi Grill, who has, it would seem, something personal against High Counselor and Senior Proctor Del Negro.

Hibachi writes:

I am an avid reader of the Frank Report and have wondered why, after you have corralled top Nxivm elites, you have forgotten the mini-Vanguard. The main vermin besides the chosen one, Keith Raniere.

James Del Negro did all the sacrificial deeds required of him to inherit the powers of the smartest man on earth: Unprotected anal and rim jobs were a must for the Vanguard and if you really want to go after the highest remaining elite, Del Negro is your man.

He had to carry on the old tradition of drinking his own urine and the famous rite known throughout the cult as K.A.R. showers. Keith proclaimed this the way for males to receive his spiritual powers and prove their worthiness to other males in the Satanic cult.

Much like the slave women who delighted to have the glorious one’s life seed spread all over their mouths in joint fellatio, Raniere took great joy in a golden ceremony, after kicking off his own spunk on his many brandees, showering down on his male devotees his golden warm nectar-like teachings. You remember he told Cami he knew the size of Robbie’s penis because [his] men masturbate together.

So why, why Mr. PARLATO HAVE YOU LET James Del Negro go? Word is you and him are friends and more. Or has he paid you off?

Why is he still walking around spreading his filth to poor girls who don’t know any better? Raping and hypnotizing them like his leader Keith Renaire taught. Or are you scared of his 6.3 frame? And his mean looks?

Why Mr. PARLATO? WHY? Why do you leave out Mini-Vanguard? Yes, rumor has it you’re scared of his 6’3 frame. Quit being a pussy. He is still doing all kinds of damage to women and men. Smiles big, just like Satan. And sucks in young girls and guys to do sexual favors.

Raniere and Del Negro have been butt buddies for years. Why is no one talking about that? Why is Del Negro not part of this cleanup? With him still running wild, there’s no closure for victims.

Finish your job? You claim you brought down the cult but that won’t be true until you get Del Negro.

Come on, big shot, show me you can do it. Or does he have a hypnotic lock on you too?

***

These are all reasonable questions, Hibachi. There is a lot to say about Jim Del Negro. From the trial we learned that he had a fling with Keith’s slave, Camila Fernandez and jealous Vanguard forced Cami to tell Jim that his sexual attentions were to her like being raped – even though Cami actually enjoyed it.

Jim stuck with his Vanguard even after the little rascal was arrested. Jim lives with Esther Chiappone Carlson and they have been spotted in Sarasota Florida recently.

While Esther has vowed to never read the Frank Report or even listen to anyone describe what’s in it, Jim is known to read it avidly.

In fact, Jim started his own blog, and named it after his pet rabbit Hank. He calls it the “The Hank Report.”

While Frank Report writes about Jim’s master, a skunk named Keith Alan Raniere, the Hank Report focuses largely on Hank, his pet rabbit.

Del Negro, who is the current Head of the High Council of the Society of Protectors, the men’s group of Nxivm, stands ready, prepared like Esther – who now leads Jness – to go to prison for Vanguard, so much is their faith in his leadership.

If all goes well for them, they may both end up there – on different charges. More on that later.

Am I Afraid of Jim Del Negro?

Apropos, Hibachi Grill, of your comment that I might be afraid of Jim, let me tell you about what happened in Los Angeles so you can assess for yourself the man who now leads the men of Nxivm.

Del Negro was my assistant while I was in Los Angeles working to recover some $26 million of the Bronfman sister’s assets, being mismanaged by Raniere.

I came in January 2008 to investigate the real estate project Clare and Sara Bronfman invested in under Keith’s guidance but somehow had nothing in their names to evidence their investment.

Del Negro came from Albany to help and shared a house in Woodland Hills with my two assistants, Lou Avino and Will Diamond. I lived across the street in another house.

I soon gained control of the Bronfman’s 30 plus Los Angeles properties.

As we prepared to do construction work, Will, realizing we were going to be in Los Angeles for a while, decided to bring his girlfriend, the mother of his baby – a 19 year old girl named Rose – from their home in Las Vegas, along with the baby.

Rose was a slender, long haired Filipino girl, about 5 foot tall, weighing 100 pounds.

Lou, Will, Rose, the baby, and Jim Del Negro shared a four bedroom house.

Jim soon realized that Rose was a candidate for NXIVM. He told the teenager he had been taught by the world’s smartest and most ethical man.

She asked, “What ethical?”

Jim explained it was to be consistent in your actions and words.

Jim offered to make Rose ethical. He would train her and later she could come to Albany and learn from Prefect and maybe meet Vanguard, the smartest man in the world.

While Lou, Will and I worked to secure properties and get construction ready, Jim stayed home doing paperwork and, in his spare time, taught Rose the Nxivm technology he learned from Vanguard. Jim spent a lot of time teaching ethics to Rose who was often with babe in arms.

We were glad to leave Jim at home for he was largely useless for any work. His main role seems to have been to report to Vanguard on my progress. As for work — while Jim may appear smart, he had attention deficit disorder. He forgot everything. I felt sorry for the lad. I think too many NXIVM intensives had left him feeble-minded.

Despite being one of the top teachers of Executive Success Programs – he taught the intensive in Necker Island where Richard Branson attended [he was sent to train Branson on how to be an executive success] Jim was broke, living paycheck to paycheck. He drank a lot of liquor.

When Lou, Will and I went to confront Russian construction workers trying to occupy the properties, and steal our equipment, at a time when title to the properties was still uncertain, we left Jim behind, because we had to punk these guys. Despite his size – Jim was 6’3 and 225 pounds – he was not someone we wanted around in case of trouble.

He would more likely encourage bravery on the part of our opponents than be helpful in warding them off.

Will Diamond was an old fashioned, smooth talking tough. He was friendly and congenial until challenged. Then he would go off, with a stream of escalating words accompanied with a baseball bat, knife or something more persuasive as the case indicated. You could tell he was not to be trifled with.

In the lawsuit against us, we were accused of bringing his baseball bat with us – but the reality is that Will never once took it out of his car and we won the lawsuit.

Lou Avino was a hooligan. He said little, but one could see that at any moment, he might do something extreme. Lou had just gotten out of prison, his sentence arising out of a confrontation with a much larger man. Lou sizing up the man quickly, without hesitation, took out his pistol and shot him, thus ending the fight.

These two looked formidable. Our goal was to avoid a fight by persuading the people who had been managing the properties not to steal our equipment or damage the properties until we could get legal title – which we did – for the Bronfman sisters.

I recovered some $26 million in assets for the Bronfmans and they wired me $1 million.

As Vanity Fair reported, “According to e-mails and documents filed with the court, it was also Clare who firmed up the sisters’ agreement to pay $1 million to a man named Frank Parlato Jr., who showed up at the …. Wilshire Boulevard office looking ‘thug-like,’ dressed in black and wearing a fedora.”

Had we brought Jim, who was larger than Lou, or Will, I think the punks would have seen Jim’s doofus grin and probably broke out laughing, knowing we were not serious men.

Jim Was Part of the Family

Despite his pretensions of being an ethicist who possessed the near wisdom of a Vanguard, Jim was part of our team, part of the family. Will Diamond trusted him with his girlfriend.

One night, Will and I went to do a night check on the properties. Lou went to sleep.

After we were gone for a time, Rose called Will to ask, ‘when you coming home?’

Will said in about two hours.

Shortly after, my assistant happened to come to their house to borrow some sugar. Rose answered the door in a negligee.

She left my assistant waiting outside. When Rose opened the door again to give her some sugar, my assistant happened to see Jim sitting in the living room – the lights low – on the couch in his underwear.

Perhaps he was too intoxicated to make it to his bedroom, she thought.

Will and I continued that night to look at properties, spread all over Los Angeles County.

Rose called again and again, repeatedly asking Will, “when you coming home?”

Will would say to her, “in an hour,” or” 30 minutes,” as the case might be and said to me, “Gee she misses me. She can’t wait til I get home. She keeps asking ‘when you coming home?'”

One day Jim moved out without telling us. We were busy. We did not notice. He called later to say he moved in with a friend.

One night Will found Rose texting. He took her phone and found she was texting sex messages to Jim. From the messages, it was clear they’d been having sex.

Will was upset. He wanted to confront Jim, but Jim had moved out. I realized he had neglected to give me his address.

I called Jim on his cell phone and asked him whether he had an affair with Rose.

Jim said “no, of course not. Will is my friend. I would never do that.”

“Will knows. He has the texts.”

Jim was silent for a moment.

“Do you want me to read the texts to you?”

Jim broke down – true man of Nxivm that he was – and admitted he had sex with the 19 year old girl.

He explained, “I was lying in bed and she came in my room. Will was sleeping in the room next door. Rose jumped on me and pinned me down. She made me have sex. If I moved or squirmed, it might have waked up Will. Don’t you see, that’s rape? He might have heard and come in. I was forced. Either that or make a sound and risk Will coming in and killing me. Maybe killing her too.”

I said, “Jim come on – you’re 6’ 3’’ and Jean is 5’0″ and 100 pounds. You could have pushed her away and seen her out the door?”

“I was forced” he insisted, “but she only raped me twice. The other time was in the bathroom. She barged in. I forgot to lock the door. She took my clothes off and forced me to have sex. I was so afraid. What could I do? If I made a noise, Will would a heard. I had to just finish up quick. Even if I pushed her out, he might have heard. That’s why I moved out of there and got another place.”

When asked by Will, Rose told a different story. She said Jim insisted on teaching her ethics and would touch her – on certain points on her hand, then neck, sometimes her hair, telling her she could be an executive success. He seduced her, promising her that he would marry her and they would have a baby – an ‘avatar’ baby. Their child would grow up to lead a world wide mission.

Jim also offered to bring Rose’s mother and two teenage sisters out of the Philippines and asked to see photos of the sisters. So solicitous was he, he even asked if they were single. [To me it seemed, almost like Jim was trying to replicate the Vanguard’s Fernandez sisters for himself.]

According to the texts, however, it seems the affair between Jim and Rose was consensual. She was of age.

The texts reveal that Jim suffered, sadly, from premature ejaculation, and Rose expressed hope he might get better after they were openly together, as he had promised.

Which raises an ethical question: If a man has an premature ejaculation, is it still rape? Vanguard had posed this question in reverse, which was in effect “when can rape be good?” revealing that, although he cited no known study, that women often experience their first orgasm when they are raped. [Maybe he knew from his own rapes of women and girls.]

While still on the phone with Jim, I asked if he wanted to talk to Will in person. I said I would mediate and make sure nothing bad happened. Jim said he had already left Los Angeles. Where? I asked. “I can’t tell you. But I’m out of the area — er – ah – out of the country. I can’t be reached. I’m in ah— Germany.” “That’s rather sudden, isn’t it Jim?” “My phone is about to be shut off. “Didn’t you really seduce this girl and when she fell for you, you moved out?” “When is Will going back to Las Vegas?,” Jim asked.

“He’s already back in Vegas.”

“Really?,’ he said, then took a long, shuddering breath.

That was the last time I spoke with Jim Del Negro – leader of the men of NXIVM, one frightening dude, Hibachi Grill.

Viva Executive Success!

