Why Aren’t Osteopaths Condemning Danielle Roberts D.O.?

No brander of peoples’ flesh, as Danielle Roberts is known to have been and probably is still, can be regarded as a member of any medical, or healing profession. This is not even rational, to ignore her acts.

Does it matter if she was “at work” or not, when she wielded her power to burn people?

Did she suddenly stop being a so-called doctor, during her off-work hours, her leisure time? Those who allow Roberts to practice medicine, aware of her reputation, are demonstrating their own characters by sanctioning her actions. Classic hairsplitting, whether she did her filthy deeds on the clock or not. What is behind the mask of any medical profession whose members ignore this vile behavior, action? Indifference? Avoidance? Embarrassment?

Who would want Danielle Roberts to breathe in the same room with one of our children, loved ones, friends?

Who would choose her as a physician?

She has earned her reputation. Many who are aware of what Roberts has done would not allow her to put a single finger on us. There is no integrity to ascribe to Danielle Roberts, the same as Raniere.

At the very least, her own colleagues could have made moves to prevent her from being even a qualified “osteopath” ever again, once Roberts actions came to public light. It isn’t too late to express disgust, yet has any Osteopath or osteopathic organization, addressed Roberts or criticized or condemned her actions, at all, ever?

Nah. She had been working in Plainview, New York as a doctor, after Raniere’s arrest, conviction. She also maintained a private practice, haunted medical seminars and health expos, recruiting for Raniere. Also she has remained deeply and personally enmeshed with Nxivm/DOS.

“Here, there and everywhere” in New York state. There have been plenty of details to read, about how she lives, with whom, even to their names.

Meanwhile Danielle Roberts has brought fellow D.O.s, all D.O.S shame, as a representative of their profession and to their golden goose, their Osteopathic Oath. She has, yet nothing seems to have been heard, and osteopaths sit silently?

No protest, no public outcry, no outrage at her delivery of pain and fear and suffering? I guess that self-critiquing isn’t stylish.

Danielle Roberts was burning and scarring people who were being deceived and who bear their scars permanently. She has stood burning unanesthetized “slaves” flesh for 20 to 30 minutes per session.

She made their layers of skin smell with an odor which would cause any normally responsive person to be completely horrified at the entire process. She did not mind having her victims’ legs spread wide, having them videotaped for Raniere’s sadistic viewing pleasure. She was fine with having the ones getting branded being held down by other participants. Some lost control, when being burned, of their bladders and sphincter muscles and were stuck prone on their backs in their own “soiling” of themselves with waste.

Roberts was fine with the slave status, fine with chirping about “medical research” while in actuality, Robert’s commitment was and is, to Keith Raniere. And probably most of all, to herself.

I have watched her, Shadow, more than enough, as she tries to be persuasive on video, etc. Chirping away, angling to sound like someone with any decency, hiding her claws, leaving her branding habits unmentioned.

The branding scars look like disfigurements; something repugnant, hard to see, pitiable and cringe-worthy. Not nice, Danielle Roberts, just like enjoying, celebrating numerous badly infected pustules.

How IS the slavery biz going now?

Do drop a lie or two and let the world know.

Dr Roberts, continue to enlighten your inferiors, s’il vous plaît. Now that Raniere is out of the way, what is the currently most popular fad for you and the other groupies? How’s the sexual tyranny going, at this juncture?

Dr. Danielle Roberts was at the Naval wellness exposition in the fall of 2017 prior to Raniere’s arrest but after the Frank Report and then the New York Times broke the branding story wide open.

Roberts was named by Frank Report as the branding doctor.

20-20 went to the wellness expo to interview Dr. Roberts. She was disinclined to comment on the record.





