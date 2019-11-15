A Tale of Two Rascals – Toni Natalie and Esperanza Gomez – Violent Genital Assualters

Esperanza Gomez, 33, was drinking beers with her boyfriend in Miami Beach when a female friend joined them about midnight.

They were drunk when Esperanza got jealous at about 3 am. She suspected her boyfriend wanted to have sex with the other woman but said nothing until the woman left.

It was then Gomez became enraged and accused her boyfriend of wanting to enjoy the woman in a lascivious manner, including potentially fornicating with her.

It is not clear what he replied, or if he had a chance to reply. Gomez shouted at him, grabbed him by the arms and “began to poke him with a knife,” according to a police report. She then “bit his penis out of frustration,” the boyfriend told police.

Ouch!

Police were called. Gomez was handcuffed, arrested and hauled to jail, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Dade County records. Her bond was set at $6,500.

The boyfriend’s penis is expected to heal. It is not known if he is going to to be able to use it in the near future to fornicate with the other woman – or even go back with Esperanza, whose fangs, she has proven, are pretty potent and which might make him twice shy.

***

Another woman was on a vacation on the shores of Canandaigua Lake, in central New York, having rented a cabin there. It was her birthday. Her younger husband was distant. There was a romantic thunderstorm. She wanted sex.

As she described it, “The bursts of lightning shone purple light on the mountain, and all of that majesty was reflected on the lake.”

“Come outside,” the aging wife told her young husband. “You can see God over the mountain.”

“I’m good,” he called from the back bedroom.

The wife was insistent. She went inside to get him. Hubby was sitting in bed, naked, a blanket over his knees, with a phone in hand, evidently texting.

He did not see his wife come in. When he noticed, startled, he dropped his phone. The older wife, forgetting all about God – which she had just invited her husband to see in the mountain – felt she had a right to possess his phone.

She grabbed for it. But he got to it first and pulled it over his head.

Now she could not forcibly take his phone away, so she “grabbed his scrotum instead.”

“Let go of my balls!” the little guy said.

“Let go of the phone!” she commanded.

“Let go of my balls!” he begged.

“Let go of the phone!” she ordered, in a violent rage.

At that moment, the wife was spared a possible prison term – and her husband a potential, serious injury which might have made him sterile.

The wife, whose name is Toni Nata-LIE, had a dog. And the poor dog, whose name is Raymona, shocked at Toni’s violence, cried out and peed on the floor.

Distracted, Toni loosened her vice grip on her victim’s scrotum. The victim escaped and rather than submit to his brutal wife’s jealous battery, he broke the phone.

Toni Natalie herself wrote about this, in almost a bragging tone, “if not for Raymona, I could have ripped them [her husband’s balls] clean off”.

Toni, who appears to be a mentally deranged woman, thought she was justified in her act of violence. After all, her husband was texting another woman.

Like Esperanza Gomez, Toni is insanely jealous and immature.

Unlike Gomez, Toni was not charged with any crime despite committing assault and battery on her husband.

Her husband, who she named in her book as Scott Foley, did not press charges. Gomez’s boyfriend was not named in media reports concerning her assault.

Scott Foley managed to escape unharmed. His testicles were not ripped “clean off” largely due to a dog peeing on the floor which distracted the violent Natalie.

So many times dogs save people from their worst intentions.

Too bad Esperanza didn’t have a dog. She might have, like the violent Toni Natalie, been spared a trip to jail and a felony record.

