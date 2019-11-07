Guest View: With 69 Days to Go Till Raniere’s Sentencing – the World Is Watching

Editor’s Note:
- Frank Report is expecting another Raniere in prison update over the weekend.
- Only 60 days until Clare gets sentenced.
- Only 69 days until Keith gets sentenced.
- Only 81 days until Kathy Russell gets sentenced.
- Still no sentencing dates for Lauren, Nancy and Allison.
- Judge Garaufis noted last week that he had still not received the “Pre-Sentencing Report” for Raniere. Does that mean he has received them for Clare and Kathy?.
- The attorney Clare Bronfman retained to go after me and to try to buy her a deal with the DOJ, [possibly by exposing Nike officials’ alleged crimes] Michael Avenatti’s first trial – the one concerning the $20-million extortion of Nike – is scheduled to start on November 12th
In the following post, Shivani is responding to Heidi Hutchinson’s open letter to Judge Nicholas Garaufis, To His Honor, Judge Garaufis – on My Sister Gina Hutchinson, who will be sentencing the criminal, Keith Raniere, whose followers refer to him as Vanguard.
By Shivani
Heidi, I so wish that Judge Garaufis puts his feet right into Gina’s shoes and hears your every word, just like it’s his own flesh and blood.
Anyone reading what you have ever said, right here on Frank Report, about what Gina and you and your family have endured, are still enduring and will never forget, know that you have been consistent. You have been brave and true. This post was written with such care and even restraint and without embellishment or exaggeration. This comes from strength and love. You are still brave and true, as ever.
“These crimes were all carefully premeditated to destroy, never to empower, the victims.”
After reading what you have said, even more of the world is watching to see what Judge Garaufis does with the power he is holding. Your words can go out to so many people. The dustpan and whisk broom, the delivery of sentences, is in the Judge’s hands.
How deep is his commitment to justice for all? I hope what you wrote here goes all over the world, so Judge Garaufis looks very closely, right up until sentencing, at this grotesque roundup of criminals, who do not deserve more mercy than what they have shown to those who trusted them and for what they’ve delivered to others.
Keith Raniere, already infamously beyond all repair.
Nancy Salzman, his longtime partner in building a sickening empire, still ongoing.
Her daughter, Lauren Salzman, repentant too late for keeping a young lady captive for at least two years. All for the love of her life who never loved her at all, Raniere.
Psycho-terrorists. Call Nxivm’s practitioners out for who they are. DOS, too. The psycho-terrorists of self-help.
Clare Bronfman, the “pit bull with deep pockets.” She posed for a psychopathic mugshot before spending millions to get off the hot seat.
Kathy Russell, who used the Fifth Amendment enough times that the Fifth Amendment probably had time to die and to reincarnate as a hockey puck.
Allison Mack, the wackadoodle TV star who kept slaves and was PROUD of it and had a green card marriage.
Mack, still married to the mob through Nicki Clyne, who still recruits for her “community of slaves,” according to witnesses. Allison Mack’s track record as a criminal was portrayed more than ever, during Raniere’s trial.
Raniere. He never can be trusted again, not to stop harming others, ever. He has done too much. So have his co-defendants. Many members of this cult should be facing charges who are not. Yet.
Nancy Salzman, playing with justice like it’s a game show, Let’s Make a Deal, and appearing in a hideous costume as herself. Hoping to slip right on out the door. Ready with her accusations of “linguistic conceptualization,” when all she really seemed or seems to want was mo’ money and power. Still drooling, after all these years. All too visibly.
Keith Raniere creeping and sneaking into a young teen’s bedroom window at night to sexually abuse her, to confuse her, to trap her, to pretend rape is love. One of his very first targets, Gina Hutchinson. His crime spree, some of his groupies’ crime sprees, all have been tolerated too long. All premeditated methodically to do the greatest harm.
Heidi, let’s see what His Honor is made of as a man. As a man who has the ultimate say right now, as a representative of our system of American justice, to deliver honest and courageous sentences to the first six Nxivm defendants.
Teenagers are watching., commenting and waiting. Parents and grandparents are watching, not for the first time. Neighbors, neighborhoods, towns and cities are watching. The world is watching and waiting. First here, then looking north.
Yes, waking up and living. Feeling better, wiser and healthier. That is what the innocent idealists were tricked into imagining was being offered by this mob. And this too is exactly what kept attracting more new human jackals to Raniere, too, along with the naive altruists.
One batch of recruits thinking, “oh goody, a path to enlightenment. I will work hard to improve myself.”
Another batch of recruits thinking, “hey! This whole scene is perfect for me, ’cause I am already a pervert without a conscience. So here I fit right in.” The jackals all got to play big co-starring roles as the recruiters and the punishers, who adore vengeance. The idealists had to keep on being whipped into shape, bent to shreds and to pieces. Sometimes left for dead in lakes and fields on the roadside. Then the dead and the destroyed and the heartbroken get blamed by Nancy Salzman and Clare Bronfman and Allison Mack and the Emperor Flabturd, Keith Raniere.
He sits back and orders up more blowjobs and young girls to torture. He was rubbing his palms together in glee. Along with his Pam Cafritzes, his Toni Natalies and his Nicki Clynes, all celebrating their evil powers. Not even an animal does this shit. This is the opposite of whatever is natural.
Psycho-terrorists in disguises, trying to attract people to control and to mangle, in the name of “a better way of living” and one all-encompassing panacea of HEALING, that they pretend to know inside-out. Pay for this “specialness” with all of your money, with all of your conscience and with every ounce of your independence. Surrender is given a whole new meaning by these schmucks. No human respect or dignity ALLOWED. Leave your hope, your shoes, your mind and your very heart and soul outside, and come on in and learn from some real experts.
A small regret from me is that I screwed up a word, attempting to describe psycho-terrorists. These Nxivm/DOS individuals, as a group, are the practitioners of falseness. “Practitioners” is the word that I misspelled. Deliberate practitioners of terrible harm to others, to those who trusted what Raniere, Salzman and company pretended to be offering, selling. At great cost. Selling false idols with cheap grins on their faces. There is not enough puke on earth to spray, to splash vehemently onto these devotees of foulness and falsity.
These people cannot hide any longer, the practitioners of psycho-terrorism. Cult life = anti-life itself. This is fungus. But at least in Nature, fungus has its real uses.
Shivani22:
You are right.
The leaders of NXIVM are not only gangsters but they are also terrorists.
They don’t use brainwashing to control their followers.
(A recent book by Stephen Kinzer titled “Poisoner in Chief” about the CIA scientist Sidney Gottlieb shows that after a ten year study, the CIA concluded brainwashing does not exist.)
The NXIVM gangsters use bullying and hectoring and peer pressure to shout down anyone who opposes them.
No wonder the corrupt politicians of Mexico feel such an affinity for the sadistic leaders of NXIVM.
Until the government gets serious and starts treating the NXIVM leaders like the terrorists they are, the cancer of this cult will always be ready to reawaken and continue with their chaotic madness.
The Ghouls of NXIVM are waiting in the shadows for their opportunity to reawaken.
