Guest View: With 69 Days to Go Till Raniere’s Sentencing – the World Is Watching

Editor’s Note:

Frank Report is expecting another Raniere in prison update over the weekend.

Only 60 days until Clare gets sentenced.

Only 69 days until Keith gets sentenced.

Only 81 days until Kathy Russell gets sentenced.

Still no sentencing dates for Lauren, Nancy and Allison.

Judge Garaufis noted last week that he had still not received the “Pre-Sentencing Report” for Raniere. Does that mean he has received them for Clare and Kathy?.

The attorney Clare Bronfman retained to go after me and to try to buy her a deal with the DOJ, [possibly by exposing Nike officials’ alleged crimes] Michael Avenatti’s first trial – the one concerning the $20-million extortion of Nike – is scheduled to start on November 12th

In the following post, Shivani is responding to Heidi Hutchinson’s open letter to Judge Nicholas Garaufis, To His Honor, Judge Garaufis – on My Sister Gina Hutchinson, who will be sentencing the criminal, Keith Raniere, whose followers refer to him as Vanguard.

By Shivani

Heidi, I so wish that Judge Garaufis puts his feet right into Gina’s shoes and hears your every word, just like it’s his own flesh and blood.

Anyone reading what you have ever said, right here on Frank Report, about what Gina and you and your family have endured, are still enduring and will never forget, know that you have been consistent. You have been brave and true. This post was written with such care and even restraint and without embellishment or exaggeration. This comes from strength and love. You are still brave and true, as ever.

“These crimes were all carefully premeditated to destroy, never to empower, the victims.”

After reading what you have said, even more of the world is watching to see what Judge Garaufis does with the power he is holding. Your words can go out to so many people. The dustpan and whisk broom, the delivery of sentences, is in the Judge’s hands.

How deep is his commitment to justice for all? I hope what you wrote here goes all over the world, so Judge Garaufis looks very closely, right up until sentencing, at this grotesque roundup of criminals, who do not deserve more mercy than what they have shown to those who trusted them and for what they’ve delivered to others.

Keith Raniere, already infamously beyond all repair.

Nancy Salzman, his longtime partner in building a sickening empire, still ongoing.

Her daughter, Lauren Salzman, repentant too late for keeping a young lady captive for at least two years. All for the love of her life who never loved her at all, Raniere.

Psycho-terrorists. Call Nxivm’s practitioners out for who they are. DOS, too. The psycho-terrorists of self-help.

Clare Bronfman, the “pit bull with deep pockets.” She posed for a psychopathic mugshot before spending millions to get off the hot seat.

Kathy Russell, who used the Fifth Amendment enough times that the Fifth Amendment probably had time to die and to reincarnate as a hockey puck.

Allison Mack, the wackadoodle TV star who kept slaves and was PROUD of it and had a green card marriage.

Mack, still married to the mob through Nicki Clyne, who still recruits for her “community of slaves,” according to witnesses. Allison Mack’s track record as a criminal was portrayed more than ever, during Raniere’s trial.

Raniere. He never can be trusted again, not to stop harming others, ever. He has done too much. So have his co-defendants. Many members of this cult should be facing charges who are not. Yet.

Nancy Salzman, playing with justice like it’s a game show, Let’s Make a Deal, and appearing in a hideous costume as herself. Hoping to slip right on out the door. Ready with her accusations of “linguistic conceptualization,” when all she really seemed or seems to want was mo’ money and power. Still drooling, after all these years. All too visibly.

Keith Raniere creeping and sneaking into a young teen’s bedroom window at night to sexually abuse her, to confuse her, to trap her, to pretend rape is love. One of his very first targets, Gina Hutchinson. His crime spree, some of his groupies’ crime sprees, all have been tolerated too long. All premeditated methodically to do the greatest harm.

Heidi, let’s see what His Honor is made of as a man. As a man who has the ultimate say right now, as a representative of our system of American justice, to deliver honest and courageous sentences to the first six Nxivm defendants.

Teenagers are watching., commenting and waiting. Parents and grandparents are watching, not for the first time. Neighbors, neighborhoods, towns and cities are watching. The world is watching and waiting. First here, then looking north.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

