Raniere Will Not Have an Easy Time in Prison – and Probably Will Die There

Keith Alan Raniere – FKA The Vanguard NKA Crybaby Jane – has been in federal custody since March 25, 2018, the day he was summarily booted out of Mexico and arrested by federal agents as soon as he set foot in the United States.

Except for a brief stay in Texas, where he was first arraigned – and another brief stay at the Federal Transfer Center in Oklahoma City, OK – Raniere has spent the last 18 months at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, NY.

At this point, Raniere is likely one of the current MDC prisoners who has been there the longest.

Except for the “Cadre” prisoners – who essentially serve as slave laborers at MDC – most of the approximately 1,600 prisoners there are awaiting trial.

A few – probably less than 100 – are, just like Raniere, awaiting sentencing.

In most federal cases, a convicted defendant is sentenced within a few months.

But because of the several somewhat unique factors, Raniere won’t be sentenced until January 17, 2020.

Nicholas G. Garaufis, the judge who will decide how long Raniere spends in federal prison, has still not received the required “Pre-Sentencing Report” from Raniere’s assigned Probation Officer.

Presumably, that will happen in the next few weeks.

Where Will Raniere Serve His Time?

There are a total of 126 Federal prison facilities spread throughout the country (Note: That figure does not include military prisons, municipality-owned facilities that house federal prisoners, and/or Detention Centers and Processing Centers that are operated by

Immigration & Customs Enforcement).

The Bureau of Prisons classifies its prisons into the following categories:

– U.S. Penitentiaries (21)

– Federal Correctional Institutions (65)

– Federal Prison Camps (8)

– Administrative Facilities (19)

– Private Correctional Institutions (13)

The highest level federal prison in terms of security is Florence ADX, the federal supermax prison located in Florence, CO – which holds inmates who are considered the most dangerous and in need of the tightest controls.

Assuming that Raniere doesn’t get sent there – which is still a possibility – he’ll most likely end up at the U.S. Penitentiary in Allenwood, PA.

That’s because Allenwood is a maximum-security prison within 500 miles of his home in Clifton Park, NY – which is the type of prison where all federal prisoners who have been sentenced to 10 years or more must serve their time (Having been convicted of Sex Trafficking, Raniere’s mandatory minimum sentence is 15 years).

As described in Wikipedia, Allenwood “…has four two-level housing units, each of which consists of four 16-cell ranges around a central dayroom where inmates can congregate during the times they are allowed outside their cells. Most cells house two inmates each. Recreational and counseling facilities are located adjacent to the housing units. The outer perimeter is secured by a double line of fencing with rolled barbed wire on the ground in between the fences. The inner fence is equipped with a perimeter intrusion detection system and a road for patrol vehicles runs along the outer fence. Correction officers man six guard towers at each corner of the security fence and a seventh within the fence”.

Federal Prisons Are Not Nice Places

Regardless of the blasé description of the Allenwood facility, federal prisons are not nice places.

Maximum security prisons are the toughest of all.

In order to survive at Allenwood (or wherever else he’s assigned), Raniere will need protection.

Given that he’s already sought the protection of the Aryan Brotherhood at MDC, it’s almost a certainty that Raniere will join up with them again at his assigned prison (The prison grapevine is incredible in terms of its breadth and its speed).

But because of the nature of his charges and his convictions – sex trafficking, child pornography, statutory rape, etc. – he will always be considered an “outsider”.

That means his best hope for survival will likely require him to become some gang member’s prison bitch.

Eventually, he may be able to buy his way out of that scenario – assuming, of course, that Clare and Sara Bronfman are willing to put money into the Commissary Accounts of multiple prisoners every month and/or to send monthly deposits to designated PayPal accounts.

But the “bottom line” for Raniere is that he’s going to need to buy his way out of trouble every day that he’s in prison.

Once it becomes known that Raniere has access to the Bronfman sisters’ hundreds of millions of dollars – which will likely take less than 48 hours – Raniere will be subjected to much more intimidation and/or “demonstrations”.

“Demonstrations” can be a simple beat-down by another inmate to show what can happen to an unprotected inmate – or they can involve a beat-down by multiple inmates and/or a gang-rape to really get the point across.

Given Raniere’s well-established reputation at MDC for being a pussy, it’s quite likely that he’ll get the more violent type of demonstration

(Guys like Raniere who can’t – or won’t – fight back are often targeted by others who are trying to improve their “prison cred”).

It All Depends on the Bronfmans

At the end of the day, Raniere’s ability to stay alive in federal prison will most likely come down to the Bronfman sisters’ willingness to keep paying a monthly ransom for his safety.

Should they ever cut him off – or, more precisely, should they ever stop paying his protectors – Raniere won’t last very long on his own.

And so, things have come full circle.

The Bronfman sisters who once depended on The Vanguard’s approval to have any sense of self-worth now have his life in their collective hands.

Even more than Toni Natl-LIE supposedly had poor Scott Foley’s scrotum in her nimble fingers, the Bronfman sisters will actually get to decide whether Keith lives or dies in federal prison.

And how long either of them will be willing to be fleeced out of money on a monthly basis may well depend on how long a sentence The Vanguard gets.

If he’s going to be out in about 10 years – which would be about right if he only draws a 15-year sentence – then maybe at least one of them will hang in there and support him.

But what if he gets a 30-year sentence – which would mean that he’ll be in federal custody until about 2024? Will they be willing to keep sending those monthly payments for that long?

Isn’t it ironic – and fitting – that Raniere’s very life is going to become totally dependent on the feelings of two of the women that he abused and abased for so many years?

Viva Executive Success!

