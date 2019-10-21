Guest View: There Is More to Write on Nxivm on Frank Report

By Shivani

Soon there will be sentences delivered for each Nxivm defendant. This waiting time, since Keith Raniere’s conviction, is coming to a conclusion in January, unless something changes, and that’s possible but unlikely. This is quite a time right now, (!) waiting for one trial’s deliverance of conclusions and knowing that there are a lot of other potential charges which could be coming, particularly from New York’s Northern District where Nxivm has been centered. Patience isn’t easy to come by for many of us, and there is a lot of waiting. Some can sustain it, some decide not to watch any more; some variation of patience vs. impatience, determination vs. “forget about it” runs through each person watching. Each is a witness or an activist from one’s unique perspective.

Some read and stay quiet. Some have read here for a long time and are regular commenters. Some have been writing from the fire in our bellies, like John Tighe, like our wonderful Heidi. Some might write like “fools” and some write with nastiness, some with compassion. Some can hardly spell, and some are quite literate.

But everybody is The People. Frank knows it! I can surely see that he works conscientiously to keep it very inclusive. He is willing to step back and listen and to print multiple viewpoints. That in itself is a discipline. But no doubt the man has fire of his own and works to decide what to say, how to put it. He becomes more and more like a diamond.

I feel that Frank Parlato respects this work, through and through. Certainly not every journalist does this anymore, at all. Many are worried about their own paychecks, keeping food on the table for their own families. Corruption is almost everywhere. Thank the Lord, whoever, whatever the lord is to you or to me, etc., etc. for Frank Parlato. Thank life. Thank Frank for Frank Parlato! We all got lucky. That is the way I feel. Furthermore no one needs to agree with anyone else’s conclusions to be able to respect what is being offered from someone else’s opinion or work.

Not only that, but there are new stories to cover, different culprits being exposed and much, much more is coming. I await 10,000 pages of depositions, supposedly to be released soon, with regard to Jeffrey Epstein and his rich and/prominent customers and cohorts. I am not the only one, not by far. The story big names want forgotten is not going to die. Frank barely writes about Epstein, a vast story, because he stays here focused about Raniere’s stories. In context, we do not know how much or what else Frank is concentrating upon, but it could be tons and tons of stuff. Who walks in his shoes?

I know that I am almost always working in and on many, many different avenues simultaneously. This has been true for most of this lifespan. So Frank will keep on being upheld by me for his work. I don’t even know how to begin to thank him. He offers platforms to so many people, a place to express their thoughts and feelings, a place to keep digging. He even sits back and maintains the space when opinions are stated as factual information, a fine line some do not notice.

Americans cannot tell Mexico what to do about Nxivm or its members and/or even what to pursue legally. We can work right now with what we have, within our courts and with regard to the people who were already charged. Plus keep exposing more, about people who still could face charges, especially in the U.S. Like Nicki Clyne, Brandon Porter, Danielle the D.O. who used the cauterizing pen, etc. Toni Natalie has been cut off, right down to her heels in her blue suede shoes, as an honest source. The Lifetime soapy little horror melodrama has been criticized. We know that there are still people devoted to Raniere’s organizations, still being activists for “the cause.” You work with what you’ve got, to keep the story alive.

People who have been hurt by Nxivm and some who are angry, some who are still in bad pain, some still defending Raniere – a cross section of viewpoint and feelings, insights, info – on and on, this entire bag, a sea of of experience and voices!

This keeps on being published. Faithfully and attentively. There is no better source for this story than right here, so far as communicating.

Frank Parlato respects freedom of speech, or what is left of it, and publishes many viewpoints from his audience. It doesn’t mean that he agrees with all of what comes across his desk or his screens. Yet he respects the journalistic and editorial processes and keeps publishing, keeps moving, keeps writing, studying. Probably he has lots of screens running simultaneously and has to do lots of his work on the fly, as well as to keep on trucking when there are the doldrums, with a small amount of fresh content happening.

I love to to go to Memphis, Tennessee. I go and visit the old Lorraine motel where Martin Luther King was executed and stand to remember him, as if he were gone only yesterday. I go sometimes to Graceland and soak in what is left of Elvis. In one of his main living room areas Elvis had about a dozen TVs mounted high on the walls, like a newsroom. He liked to watch lots of things all at one time.

I picture Frank Parlato doing a similar thing, almost everyday, for hours and hours each day. This is his work, part of its very lifeblood, to siphon lots of info, input into a manageable, coherent format for communication. And still to have moments simply to live a private life, ah yes and sometimes, no.

Frank Parlato looked at a huge empty mess and made it into a new place with businesses, with jobs to offer, with options for a locality which could be tapped. That was before, and this is now. Frank rows people across the rivers, the sturdy, resolute oarsman. There is a word for this kind of man or woman, within the Sanskrit language, describing the one who serve others by growing the boat. I love Frank Parlato’s ingenuity and relentless adventurousness, and his humility.

Me too, I want to hear more about the Nxivm men and boys! I wanna hear it a lot and in detail. And I feel it will happen, too. Let’s keep watching, keep talking.

There is the likelihood that Raniere will launch an appeal after sentencing, and this will have to be a pretty swift process. As yet, no new arrests or charges have come up for many who could be charged, arrested.

The main ones on schedule for sentencing are reasonable focal points for articles as we approach the finish line while watching, watching, waiting to see if or when more is coming.

I think that Frank will be writing, almost everyday about some aspect of Nxivm/DOS and will keep on going just as he has kept going for so long, with content, some new and some analytical reviews of subjects covered often.

I think that we’ll get to see some very thorough analysis, description, reportage about Clare Bronfman, Nancy Salzman and her daughter, etc. as the wind-up to sentencing continues. A journalist is going to take advantage of the moment, moment-by-moment, when deciding what to write, what to explore, what to publish, what is needed and what readers might want.

Frank is most likely working as he sees fit, with whatever he’s got and the best that he can do. He keeps getting new information and then putting it in context with the whole story, examining both details, as well as the overall impacts. Gotta run pick up a grandson now, but will not forget Mr, O’ Hara, Susan Dones, some anonymous voices as well.

This is terrific communication, ongoing. Hallelujah for it.

