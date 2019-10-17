Shivani: Misc. Comments on Kristin Kreuk, Clare’s Sex Life and Will There Be Other Charges?

By Shivani

When looking at Kristin Kreuk sitting table-side at Necker Island beside all of the other homely wimmen of Nxivm, you can see why she needed to be invited.

For one thing, she could still afford to pay for her own transportation. More crucially, the rest of the gals couldn’t entice much of anybody, as a potential appetizer or as a money fountain.

Even though Raniere didn’t seem to mind banging them all once in awhile, when all of their mouths were sagging and their jaws dislocated from draining those drips of enlightenment out of his pecker.

And to think that these ladies didn’t even get paid 5 cents a dance and had to list whatever else they ate, besides Flabturd’s cum. These are empowered females, right? How fascinating. The cultural anthropology of Nxivm! It is as modern and provocative as old Lawrence Welk with his bubble machine and the Lennon Sisters.

Clare’s Sex Life Undiscussed

That reminds me. Now is a fine moment for me to ask a question, here at Frank’s, or up where the Shinnecocks used to dwell. Maybe it will encourage investigative journalists to tackle a mysterious topic. Alone here on the patio, I dunna have the stomach to figure it out alone.

For months and months, what with so many discussions of all of these jackrabbits’ sexual proclivities, sado-masochism, jealousy disguised by spiritual sacrificialism and ardent self-promotion, wherein every single smiling face was telling lies, how come we have such a wall of silence regarding the sexual life of poor, miserable Clare Bronfman ? Was she a ladies’ man? Was she asexual? Bisexual? A now 40 year-old virgin on mothballs?

Is her sex life to be ignored as sacrosanct because of her wealth, or does everyone need to protect their own delicate stomachs?

Would anyone care to take a whack at this particular armpit of the subject? Or are we beating around the bushes?

***

Raniere Was Not Original

In my observation there is not one scrap of originality extant within any of Raniere’s or Nancy Salzman’s so-called bodies of work. There is only a (minor) linguistic tweaking of the usual hackneyed rigmarole to be found as dogma, within most branches of cult hype. It is all inculcation; it is all invasive. Anyone who has studied the output of L. Ron Hubbard will note enough similarities in Raniere’s theories and pronouncements to amount to plagiaristic and only slightly “retweaked,” vampiric regurgitation.

All of the authors and leaders and enslaved proponents of cult-life pretend that following the cultish dogma is sure to become an experience of liberation of some kind. But only if you are found worthy someday by whoever is in charge. In fact cult-life is an experience of succumbing to allowing one’s human rights to be stripped away, expensive layer by expensive layer. You pay for your own imprisonment!

By Raniere’s actions and by his convictions in court, this perv will be remembered, probably in casebooks. His words were a deceptive, untruthful mishmash, designed to uphold his little erections. It was bait. That is all.

Chockful of the misaligned intentionality of his projections. He used his distorted unoriginality to smooth over his disguised abusiveness and his poorly-hidden pedophilia. He was only trying to be friendly and appealing, huh? So of course people similar to him in motivations will try to buy the entire program.

France Should Investigate Bronfman-Igtet

Sara Bronfman-Igtet or “ItGet” can hail them on for being so dedicatedly humanitarian in her unnecessarily flowery language, still hunkered down, abroad in her leased hideaway. Hopefully France will investigate all of Sara’s “contributions” to children asap, and pourquoi, how come not yesterday or last year? Hint to France: reputedly Sara responds well to pillowtalk, probably post-coital, so give your man on the job some pharmaceutical stimulants, Justin Case.

Oxenberg’s Book Is Good

Catherine Oxenberg has written a gem of a Nxivm-themed book, though. Raniere’s word salad sucks, but Oxenberg gives sticks of dynamite, straight into the heart of the reader. It was something that probably she never dreamed that she’d be called upon to do.

“Captive: A Mother’s Crusade to Save Her Daughter from a Terrifying Cult,” co-written by Nastasha Stoynoff, is the sole Nxivm-based book I’ve read so far. Catherine Oxenberg is a tigress very worth reading. For me, Toni Natalie’s tome belongs right alongside Raniere’s tomb, at a site called NeverEverLand.

Sentencing of Morons

Once sentencing is given by Judge Garaufis, we know more charges can come from the north. Maybe it has been pragmatic for the Northern District to see how this trial wraps first. It seems like common sense. Judge Garaufis referred to the Northern District of New York as the suitable jurisdiction to pursue certain charges, even as he was preparing for this trial to get underway. He took on what he deemed appropriate and pretty much told the Northern District, ”the ball’s in your court.” The judge was correct.

There is no way those remarks of the judge went unnoticed.

Clare Bronfman, in particular, seems highly chargeable still, not that she’s the only one. It is hard not to feel skeptical, though, for too many reasons.

Anyone paying much attention notices that not all of those who were convicted have stopped their madness. The actions of certain ones, including ones who weren’t charged, speak louder than any of their combined words. Some of these Nxivm/ DOS freaks haven’t been defanged. Some are shacked up together and still recruiting. There are stories to tell which have not been mentioned.

Frank Parlato, I feel certain, has a whole lot more to tell us, stuff that hasn’t come to light yet. There is a distinct scent of more in the air.

I too think additional indictments or arrests would be the right thing to do. So many people have been deceived and harmed, and some have been grievously harmed. It also looks like some could have been murdered. There are still things to uncover and probably even more to work to prevent.

