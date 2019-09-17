Leslie Wexner Tries Too Hard to Keep to the Line That He Was Terribly Deceived by Jeffrey Epstein

By Shivani

This is in response to Woody Allen and Jeffrey Epstein Photos Not a Hoax – Ghislaine Maxwell LA Photos Amateurishly Photoshopped

AnonyMaker- I love this article and thank you. I admire what you put together very much!

In the same way that I’d be unhesitant to recommend Frank Parlato or Tony Ortega as sources, one fellow whom I listen to in London, Shaun Attwood, is doing very, very good work.

He has a sound body of experience behind him and is dedicated, persistent and quite intelligent. Attwood is on YouTube, in case you haven’t heard him and are interested. The other day he left his “desk” and went to Ghislaine Maxwell’s London flat, where at one point, a cleaner opened the door and spoke to him briefly.

Shaun got the chance to film a bit of the interior of Maxwell’s now rather infamous place.

The white banister on the stairs where Prince Andrew had his arm around Virginia Giuffre’s waist was filmed by Shaun’s camera man.

I hope that you don’t mind this humble recommendation, offered in case you’re interested and might find Attwood as worthwhile as I find him to be. He is determined, he is calm, he is analytical and again, most of all, he has experience behind him, and compassion is part of his passion. He doesn’t say this, but one can see it. He has something money cannot buy. I love to hear someone who really concentrates.

Finance and business haven’t been a big part of my interests or experience, so when I find someone who explains these subjects with reference to any case, it is much appreciated. By chance I ran across a lady, Amazing Polly, who is very coherent, organized, uses visual aids and has really been working Epstein and Maxwell, etc., etc. and their history of business activities.

Polly manages to go way back, plus she has copies, documents to show what she explains. I have no idea what other subjects she covers on YouTube, however, she is very bright and a fine explainer of what she wants people to understand, about the background of where and how money is and has been being directed by some of the players in this long and involved saga.

You might not need Polly’s kind of analytical work about finances, etc. at all, but I’ve always been an artistic sort, with little comprehension or fascination regarding money and its enterprises, so Polly has been a big help to me already, with just one of her well-woven talks.

My early efforts to find out about Epstein’s relationship to Leslie Wexner have been pretty fruitful, more so than looking into Stephen Hoffenberg’s involvement with Epstein.

Still working on it but have the feeling to stay on the quiet side just now. It feels to be a highly personal story here about Wexner.

The emphasis is on just how very personal it seems to have been.

Wexner even plans his disenchanted remarks about Epstein with extreme caution. Perhaps the man is dealing with too many feelings of guilt from his own conditioning. Some of the biggest mouths of denial have the most to hide.

Wexner tries so hard to keep to the line that he was terribly deceived by Epstein. From what I see so far, that is a half-truth and one that would have been best left unmentioned.

Anyhow, thank you, Anony, for making this think-tank even better.

Facts About Wexner and Epstein:

The Jewish Telegraphic Agency: The relationship between Jeffrey Epstein and Jewish philanthropist Leslie Wexner, explained

Leslie Wexner, 81, a billionaire entrepreneur, philanthropist and champion of Jewish learning, entrusted all his money to Jeffrey Epstein, a secretive financier with no college degreeWexner is Epstein’s only known financial client.

Wexner made his fortune by founding The Limited, a women’s clothing brand, in 1963. He also has Bath & Body Works, Pink and, Victoria’s Secret under L Brands. According to Forbes, he’s worth $4.6 billion.

Wexner trusted Epstein as a money manager and legal representative. When Wexner spent money, Epstein was connected to it somehow. Epstein even received power of attorney over Wexner’s finances.

Wexner has recently put out a series of statements on Epstein.

In one statement, Wexner wrote that Epstein stole from him. [He] “had wide latitude to act on my behalf with respect to my personal finances while I focused on building my company and undertaking philanthropic efforts.”

Epstein lived in Wexner’s New York City townhouse for years, eventually acquiring it, along with acquiring a private plane from Wexner.

Epstein supervised the construction of Wexner’s yacht, Limitless, and was a frequent guest at Wexner’s Ohio parties, according to The New York Times. The Times reported that Epstein froze out some of Wexner’s friends and acquaintances from his life.

Wexner wrote, “I am embarrassed that, like so many others, I was deceived by Mr. Epstein. I know now that my trust in him was grossly misplaced and I deeply regret having ever crossed his path.”

In 2008, Epstein made a $46 million donation to one of Wexner’s charities. Wexner wrote in his letter that “payments Mr. Epstein made to the charitable fund represented a portion of the returned monies” Epstein misappropriated.

***

What I have read about the ties between Jeffrey Epstein and Leslie Wexner also tells a personal tale…. Epstein, the industrialized gigolo. Epstein the nonpartisan blackmailer.…. Epstein contributed to Wexner’s private happiness, tremendously. Epstein … brought Wexner back to life, wherein Wexner gave himself permission to be more than a constant workhorse. Epstein saw a need and filled it. He guided Wexner in pleasure while Wexner expanded Epstein’s business profits immensely…. So for Wexner, while his life had become very good materially, he seemed to have felt regrets about loneliness, call it lovelessness, a personal emptiness. Epstein found him a young lady who changed all of that for his pal and mentor, and Wexner, although he even married someone else, reportedly never did leave off with his mistress, the young lady brought to him by Jeffrey Epstein. Wexner married Abigail S. Koppel in 1993, when he was 55, and it has been his only marriage. The couple have had four children.

[Editor’s Note – a commenter said this – and it expresses what many are likely suspecting about Wexner]

Epstein must have brought more than a young lady to Wexner. That would be easy to pay off or hide. Epstein’s entire life was having these girls around. How can his bbf’s say they had no idea….

It was probably a mix of boys, girls, men, women and anonymity to hide anything Wexner thinks of as perversions.

This include Epstein/Wexner financial schemes with charitable donations, properties and offshore accounts.

Wexner had his pick of women; he was 55 and immensely wealthy. He had models begging to work. It was definitely more than one young lady he is hiding. I believe.

