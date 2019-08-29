The Inn at Silver Bay Resort, the largest of several buildings on the campus. During V-Week, organizers book the entire facility and the Resort closed its doors to outside overnight guests and casual visitors.

Exclusive V-Week Videos 2: Nifty Hip Swingin’ ‘Happy Joyful Birthday Vanguard’ Jazz Ad for Vanguard Week

August 29, 2019

Here is a fun video created by Veronica Collignon, a devotee of the glorious one.  It is an online advertisement for Vanguard Week. We are lucky to have captured this wonderful effort to show the fun of Vanguard Week – a form of fun the feds have taken away from the blessed followers of the immortal one – Keith Alan Raniere.

But V-Week’s memory lives on in contributions such as this.

 

About the author

Frank Parlato

Frank Report’s founder and lead writer Frank Parlato is one of the internet’s most decorated investigative journalists. His writing and investigations have helped expose major criminal organizations and scandals.

Frank’s work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, New York Post, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Rolling Stone, and more.

He is also the publisher and editor-in-chief of Artvoice, The Niagara Falls Reporter, Front Page and the South Buffalo News.

  • “Thank you for making us part of it” Wow! What a group of cretins! After a second thought however, this atmosphere is identical to what happens in every church on this planet. It’s only social conditioning that creates the initial impulse to laugh just at this herd of goats!

  • It’s naive and pretentious- just like an average Nx follower.

    Maybe it’s better when your deluded, starving and anxious.

