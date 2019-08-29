Exclusive V-Week Videos 2: Nifty Hip Swingin’ ‘Happy Joyful Birthday Vanguard’ Jazz Ad for Vanguard Week

Here is a fun video created by Veronica Collignon, a devotee of the glorious one. It is an online advertisement for Vanguard Week. We are lucky to have captured this wonderful effort to show the fun of Vanguard Week – a form of fun the feds have taken away from the blessed followers of the immortal one – Keith Alan Raniere.
But V-Week’s memory lives on in contributions such as this.
“Thank you for making us part of it” Wow! What a group of cretins! After a second thought however, this atmosphere is identical to what happens in every church on this planet. It’s only social conditioning that creates the initial impulse to laugh just at this herd of goats!
It’s naive and pretentious- just like an average Nx follower.
Maybe it’s better when your deluded, starving and anxious.