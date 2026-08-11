CZECH, PLEASE: Vitek Hid the Payout He Owed for 3 Years

THE WARNING

In December 2013, a Manhattan Investment Firm Said What Was Going to Happen. Then It Happened.

Kingstown Capital Management, a Manhattan investment firm, managed money for endowments, foundations, and pension funds in the United States and Europe. It had invested roughly €74 million in ORCO Property Group, a Luxembourg real estate company.

By 2013 it held 13.5 million ORCO shares — 12.5 percent of the company — and a seat on its board.

ORCO Property Group was founded in 1991 by Frenchman Jean-François Ott and listed on four European exchanges. At its height, it managed some €2 billion in offices, apartments, and hotels across Central Europe, including MaMaison Hotels and roughly a million square meters of Berlin commercial property.

Then ORCO got into trouble. The 2008 crash left it carrying some €1.6 billion in debt. In 2010 it entered court-supervised restructuring in Paris. In May 2012 the court approved the deal that would define everything that followed: €493 million of ORCO's bond debt was converted into 65 million new shares.

The bondholders who took that equity — Kingstown Capital among them, with about €74 million at stake — were betting on a recovery.

What they got instead was corporate raider Radovan Vítek.

Kingstown made a direct accusation. It said ORCO chief executive Ott and Czech investor Vítek were acting together for their mutual advantage and to the disadvantage of the remaining shareholders.

Kingstown identified three things it believed the two men intended to accomplish.

First, Vítek would control the company without owning a majority of its shares.

Second, valuable assets would be removed for less than their true market value and wind up in his private hands.

Third, the resulting decline in value would permit him to acquire the remaining ORCO shares cheaply.

This would be done through a dishonest and illegal conspiracy between the founder Ott and the marauder Vítek.

In short: Control the company without owning most of it. Take the assets out. Then let the share price collapse and buy what was left for pennies.

Remember when Kingstown made its warning. December 2013.

Everything on the List Happened

Vitek

By January 2014, Vítek had removed Kingstown's representative from ORCO's board.

The public warning was then approximately one month old.

By March 2014, Kingstown had sold its shares at a loss of roughly €70 million — approximately 94 percent of its investment.

There are few financial euphemisms adequate to that percentage.

By June 2014, ORCO's most valuable subsidiary had passed through a chain of shell companies and ended up under Vítek's control.

The names on the paperwork kept changing. Where the asset ended up did not.

By June 2016, Vítek owned 97 percent of the remaining company. He had acquired the rest at 28 cents a share.

Kingstown's own shares, three years earlier, had traded at €2.95.

The third prediction had ceased to be hypothetical.

All three predicted events occurred, in the order Kingstown had described, within thirty months.

That does not prove every allegation Kingstown made.

It does establish that the warning was made before the events, not invented afterward to explain them.

Kingstown's interpretation of Vítek's and Ott's motives may be disputed.

The dates are harder to argue with.

The Regulator Agreed — Three Years Later

In January 2017, Luxembourg's financial regulator, the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier, completed a four-year investigation.

Its 55-page report concluded that Vítek, Ott, and a network of shell companies had secretly acted together to obtain control of ORCO in violation of takeover and transparency rules.

The report was bureaucratic. The implications were rather more dramatic.

Kingstown had warned. The regulator wrote the findings.

The regulator gave the dates.

January 10 and 11, 2013.

That was when control of ORCO passed to Vítek.

Under European law, crossing that control threshold required Vítek to make an offer to purchase the remaining shareholders' shares, including Kingstown's, at a fair price.

He didn't get around the mandatory offer. He hid the fact that he owed one.

He concealed his ownership of the shell corporations and his illegal deal with Ott, so that on paper no one held enough ORCO stock to trigger the mandatory offer — while together Vítek, with Ott's dishonest help, held control.

Vítek made no offer in 2013, 2014, or 2015. The tender offer finally came in June 2016 — after the shares had fallen from €2.95 to 28 cents.

Timing, as ever, proved financially significant.

Kingstown sold its shares in March 2014.

Thus, when Kingstown sold at a catastrophic loss, the regulator's findings indicate it was already entitled to a mandatory buyout offer that had never been made.

The Maximum Fine Was €12,500

The maximum fine permitted under the statute applied by the regulator was €12,500.

That was not a reduced fine. That was the most the law allowed.

Set that figure beside Kingstown's €70 million loss and the arithmetic speaks for itself.

The Document Nobody Read

The CSSF marked the report confidential.

Vítek's lawyers threatened legal action to prevent its release.

For two years, the investors who said they had been harmed could not obtain the regulator's account of what had happened to their money.

The swindled investors — of whom there were many besides Kingstown — obtained the report in 2019.

That September, they filed all 55 pages in federal court in Manhattan.

The document became public. The secret document had ceased to be secret.

It has remained publicly available on PACER ever since.

Kingstown issued its warning in 2013. The regulator issued its findings in 2017. The report became part of a federal court record in Manhattan in 2019.

The sequence is difficult to improve upon.

No leak was necessary. No whistleblower was required. No anonymous source had to produce the document.

One required only a PACER account and the curiosity to click on the document.

What This Series Will Do

Over ten parts, this series will set out the documentary record.

This series is going to do something unfashionable. It is going to read the paperwork.

The record includes a financial regulator's findings, audited company accounts, a Cyprus court order freezing roughly half a billion euros, letters sent to 19 banks — including one in the United States — corporate filings in Britain and the Czech Republic, and photographs of empty land carried on company books at €90 million.

There is plenty to read.

The materials are not especially mysterious. One can accomplish a great deal merely by putting documents next to one another.

Each significant figure will be sourced. Where the evidence is incomplete, the limitation will be stated plainly.

I will not call Radovan Vítek a criminal. No court has found him guilty of a crime, and he has never been criminally charged.

The series will instead place the documents beside one another and ask a smaller question.

Thirteen years after the warning came from New York, why has no authority on this side of the Atlantic publicly taken up the file?

The question does not presume guilt. It presumes curiosity.

You don't have to convict anybody to wonder why nobody looked.

One need only believe that evidence sometimes deserves examination.

Whose Money It Was

The teachers and nurses whose pension money ultimately went into ORCO did not attend its board meetings or read Luxembourg corporate filings.

Their pension money was there anyway.

Their retirement statements simply declined.

A few dollars here. A few dollars there.

A large loss, sufficiently dispersed, has the useful property of becoming individually invisible.

Maybe they blamed the market.

They did not know Ott or Vítek. They did not know ORCO. They knew nothing of the shell companies or the Luxembourg regulator or the peculiar thresholds of European takeover law.

Why would they?

But it was their money.

For each individual, there was little reason to notice.

If the mechanism worked as alleged, that invisibility was not incidental. It was the point.

And that, if the allegations are correct, was the elegance of the design: a loss large enough to matter, divided until almost nobody knew enough to complain.

That was the beauty of it.

That was the design.