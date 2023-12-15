Questioning Millionaire Victims: Doubts Arise in Sandusky Trial

The Predator of Penn State

The official story everyone knows.

A pedophile in his 50s and 60s was running loose in a small Pennsylvania town for more than 15 years. A sexually insatiable predator with the virility of a porn star in his 20s, his predilection was boys.

He was constantly on the prowl for forced sex with teens and prepubescents. For decades, no adult knew. Not at school, not parents or friends. Not a single outcry. No boy made a disclosure during the period of rampant abuse.

Even afterward, when the boys became men, none of them contacted the police.

When police made contact, almost every one of them denied anything happened. The predator seemed to have some skill to sexually abuse boys from 8 to 15, who would forget until they became adults and underwent recovered memory therapy.

This predator coached linebackers at Penn State and won fame; his team was prominent, its head coach, Joe Paterno, was famous.

The predator, Jerry Sandusky, also founded and operated a charity called the Second Mile, which helps at-risk boys, thousands of them from economically disadvantaged homes. The pedophile personally taught many of them to play sports, and apply themselves to schoolwork. He had a reputation as a great coach and as a man greatly beloved for helping boys.

Yes, he fooled them all.

Until a mother of a boy in the Second Mile realized Sandusky was abusing her son – though the teen denied it.

Prosecutors from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office got involved, as did a civil litigation lawyer named Andrew Shubin, and a memory recovery therapist named Mike Gillum.

A timely leak of grand jury minutes, a hot line to find victims, advertising by Shubin the lawyer to let victims know he could handle their lawsuit and not take a dime until he collected from Penn State, and clients getting memory recovery therapy to recall abuse they had forgotten. Finally, when the case was about to die for lack of victims, the further efforts of the mother of the first boy, who gathered her son’s friends together, who retained attorneys, got memory recovery therapy, and became survivors.

Eight brave men, boys when the pedophile abused them, testified at his trial. There were two others whose pathetic stories were told by others – making a total of 10 victims of the beast.

That is the official story.

Survivors Compensation

All the victims who testified and one who did not testify got awards from Penn State as follows:

Aaron Fisher, $7.5 million Alan Myers, $6.9 million (did not testify) Jason Simcisko, $7.25 million Brett Swisher-Houtz, $5.5 million Michal Kajak, $8.1 million Zachary Konstas, $1.5 million Dustin Struble, $3.25 million Unknown, “victim,” (did not testify) no payment because he is still unknown. Sabastian Paden, $20 million Ryan Rittmeyer, $5.5 million

Let us look at the victims and their stories of horror and torment.

Victim 1

Aaron Fisher’s mother, Dawn Fisher Daniels Hennessy, asked her son whether Sandusky molested him. He said no. But Sandusky hugged him once to “crack his back” after wrestling; they were fully clothed.

Hennessey could spot abuse. Her husband (Aaron’s stepfather) was in prison for molesting her daughter, and her brother was the victim of sexual abuse by a doctor who drugged him.

She reported her suspicions. Social workers in Clinton County’s Children and Youth Services interviewed Aaron, who denied abuse. They sent him to psychotherapist Mike Gillum, an expert on recovered memory.

Gillum spent hours each day with the 14-year-old in therapy sessions for seven months.

Aaron Fisher later said, “It wasn’t until I was 15 and started seeing Mike that I realized the horror.”

Fisher’s recovered memories revealed Sandusky forced oral sex on him, and he forgot it, tucked away behind the doorway of the mind.

Fisher was a tepid witness. In the first grand jury, he retracted his recalled memories. He fared no better with the second grand jury, which also failed to indict. He tried to back out of the third, but a compromise was reached. He would read a statement about the abuse he endured, but not answer questions.

At the criminal trial, the 19-year-old sobbed as he assented to statements made by the prosecutor. He had been an overnight guest in Sandusky’s house? Yes. About a hundred times during 2003–8? Yes. Mutual fellatio was practiced in the basement? Yes. Fisher returned again and again for five years, then forgot about the abuse? Yes.

After the trial, Penn State awarded Fisher $7.5 million.

Victim 2

Police received an anonymous tip that Penn State assistant coach Mike McQueary witnessed something. When interviewed, McQueary told them that in 2002 a decade earlier – he entered the Penn State locker room and heard loud slapping sounds from the adjacent shower room. He glanced and saw a boy about 10. He saw an arm reach out and pull the lad back. Shortly after, he saw Sandusky walk out of the shower.

McQueary did not call police, but met with Penn State Head Coach Joe Paterno and told him.

When McQueary went before the grand jury, prosecutors knew how to beef up testimony. They wrote down that McQueary said he had seen a young boy “being subjected to anal intercourse by a naked Sandusky” in the shower.

Prosecutors made a strategic decision. Normally the testimony in a grand jury is secret, but they chose to leak the information to local reporter Sara Ganim, who would later win a Pulitzer prize. She published a torrent of salacious stories that helped the public understand Sadnusky was guilty.

McQueary questioned Senior Deputy Attorney General Jonelle Eshbach, who was responsible for what might be called ‘prosecutorial embellishment’ of his testimony. After it hit the media, he emailed her, writing “I feel my words are slightly twisted and not totally portrayed correctly… I cannot say 1,000 percent sure that it was sodomy.”

In reply, Eshbach wrote, “I know that a lot of this stuff is incorrect, and that it is hard not to respond. But you can’t.”

As Ganim reported, it was rape of a 10-year-old, and the major media followed up. It became a national news story.

After the sodomy tale went public, Allan Myers, then 24, realized he was the shower boy. He wasn’t 10, he was 14 and he was not abused, he said.

He wrote a letter to two newspapers and the Pennsylvania attorney general, and gave a sworn statement to Sandusky’s lawyer, saying Sandusky never abused him. They took a shower in the players shower room after a workout.

Myers stated, “The grand jury report says that Coach McQueary said he observed Jerry, and I engaged in sexual activity. That is not the truth, and McQueary is not telling the truth.”

This came as a blow to the prosecution. Then justice blew in a favorable direction. Myers contacted a lawyer advertising his services to prospective Sandusky victims. His name is Andrew Shubin.

Though Myers stuck with the story that he was not abused in the shower with the help of his attorney, he realized Sandusky abused him on other occasions.

Shubin decided Myers could not testify at the trial. The prosecution depended on a 10 year old boy being abused in the shower, based on McQueary’s grand jury testimony leaked to the world.

If Myers testified – even to other abuses, but contradicted the shower rape story – it could blow the case and the chance of recompense for everyone.

During the trial, Shubin made Myers unavailable by hiding him at an undisclosed rural location. The prosecution did not want to call Myers. They decided during the trial, they would refer to the boy in the shower as Victim 2, and tell the jury they did not know who the shower boy was, for fear it might complicate the jury’s clear thinking if they knew that the shower boy was known but in hiding, so as not to testify.

Shubin’s strategy worked. Myers was awarded a $6.9 million settlement from Penn State.

Victim 3

During the years of trying to build a case, state troopers interviewed hundreds of ex-Second Milers, telling them Sandusky was a pedophile, and seeking to learn if they were abused too. They were unable to discover any victims.

The case was in danger of collapse.

Aaron Fisher’s mother, Dawn Hennesey, identified several young men who knew her son as candidates for Sandusky abuse.

Most of these hailed from Lock Haven, where she and Aaron lived. She urged the attorney general’s office to interview these men.

With the guidance of foresight, these clever men acquired contingency-fee lawyers. Two wisely chose Andrew Shubin, who in turn referred them to therapists who helped them “remember” abuses long forgotten.

When first questioned, Jason Simcisko told police Sandusky never abused him, adding, “I don’t believe any of this stuff is true and hope that he’s found not guilty.”

Within a month, Simcisko retained Shubin. With memory recovery therapy, Simcisko recalled 50 overnight stays in Sandusky’s home, and at every one, Sandusky touched his penis.

When challenged about earlier statements of no abuse, Simcisko responded, “I tried to block this out of my brain for years.”

Victim 4

Reading about the charges against Sandusky, Brett Houtz’s father told his 27 year old son to retain a lawyer. Houtz wanted nothing to do with the case.

But he could not ignore paternal advice. He retained Benjamin Andreozzi and came under the guidance of recovered memory expert Mike Gillum, the same therapist who aided Aaron Fisher.

After tireless therapy, Houz recalled he was molested 50 times – when he was 12 or 13. He recalled Sandusky forcibly jamming his penis into his mouth or wrestling him into “69” positions in showers, a sauna, and hotel rooms.

For years after the abuse, Simcisko kept returning to the house and abuse. Why had he informed no one about his torture? Why did he continue his friendship with Sandusky for more than a decade after his abuse, even bringing his son to meet Sandusky?

As he told the jury, “I have spent, you know, so many years burying this in the back of my mind forever.”

Houz got $5.5 million from Penn State.

Victim 5

Michal Kajak was in his mid 20s when he realized his friends Dustin Struble (victim 7) and Zachary Konstas (victim 6) stood to make a fortune. He changed his original story that nothing happened to a recollection of a time when Sandusky seized his tiny hand and placed it on Sandusky’s erect penis in a locker room shower. Sandusky never touched him again.

It made sense to Kajak that this occurred in the fall of 1998, when he was 10. But the timeline did not work, since it could be proven he had not yet met Sandusky. With the help of his lawyer, he remembered it was August 2001, when he was 12.

But that recollection hurt the timeline prosecutors needed with the McQueary testimony. Memories when recalled are sometimes uncertain until they become certain. The best-case scenario was if Kajak became a victim after McQueary, the whistleblower, told Paterno what he saw in the shower.

Kajak bought a new car, a modest AudiKajak, a precocious 24 year old, then was certain that the single incident of Sandusky’s abuse occurred in 2002, and it happened to comport with the best theories of civil liability, since the venue he recalled it occurred at was Penn State’s Lasch Football building.

Kajak was magnificent in his righteous indignation when he spoke to Sandusky from the witness stand, “I have been left with deep, painful wounds that you caused, and that had been buried in the garden of my heart for many years.”

Penn State awarded Kajak $8.1 million – a singularly rewarding amount for a man who experienced for 30 seconds one hand on one penis one time either 14, 11 or 10 years ago. Other victims, such as Aaron Fisher with his 50 forced fellated events or Brett Houz forced into 69 positions, dozens of times, got millions less for far more abuse.

Victim 6

Zach Konstas, victim 6Zachary Konstas did not say Sanduky sexually abused him. But back in 1998, Sandusky bear-hugged him from behind during a post-workout shower.

Kontas never thought he was abused by the bear hug in the shower, which he dismissed in the doorways of the mind as harmless pranking. Even as a 23-year-old, Konstas stayed in touch with Sandusky, as evidenced by this message: “Hey Jerry just want 2 wish u a Happy Fathers Day! Greater things are yet 2 come!”

Later that year, he wrote, “Happy Thanksgiving bro! I’m glad God has placed U in my life. Ur an awesome friend!”

Konstas retained an attorney and got psychotherapy. He realized that a bear hug in the shower was a grooming maneuver.

Penn State awarded Konstas $1.5 million, the smallest award to anyone.

Victim 7

Dustin Struble was in his late 20s when he realized Sandusky abused him as a child. He did not know it when he was 20 and wrote on a scholarship application, “Jerry Sandusky, he has helped me understand so much about myself. He is such a kind and caring gentleman, and I will never forget him.”

He went to football games with Sandusky and tailgate parties for 14 years. Just before Sandusky’s indictment — on April 11, 2011 – Struble told the grand jury that Sandusky never once touched him inappropriately.

But fortune came Struble’s way. He signed a contingency fee agreement with attorney Andrew Shubin, and entered into therapy with Cindy MacNab to find hidden memories of abuse.

Struble found them. He remembered Sandusky touching his penis in a car and nestling against him erotically in a shower.

Asked in cross examination why he hadn’t disclosed this earlier, he replied: “That doorway that I had closed has since been reopening more.”

Penn State awarded Struble $3.25 million.

Victim 8

Victim #8 was the only victim featured in the trial who did not receive money from Penn State.

Why he never came forward to collect is unknown. Perhaps he forgot the abuse Sandusky inflicted on him, and never had a recovered memory expert to guide him.

Victim #8 was in the showers at Penn State, a story not dissimilar to McQueary’s shower boy story except it was two years earlier.

Victim 8 became known to the jury because of the integrous work of Pennsylvania State Troopers.

When they did not have enough victims, troopers interviewed janitors at Penn State.

One janitor, Ronald Petrosky, told them about a retired janitor who saw Sandusky fellating a boy in the showers. Police interviewed the now-retired janitor, James Calhoun, and recorded the interview. Calhoun said he saw the event, but the man was not Sandusky.

Prosecutors chose to use what is normally impermissible hearsay testimony from Petrosky, who said it was Sandusky – even though he did not see Sandusky in the shower with a boy.

Prosecutors claimed Calhoun was suffering from dementia and could not testify. Prosecutors made sure not to confuse the jury by mentioning they had a recording of Calhoun, denying it was Sandusky.

Happily for prosecutors, Judge John Cleland, who always showed the most discreet respect and loyal support for the prosecution, made an exception to the hearsay exclusion rules. The sympathetic judge who wanted what everyone wanted – conviction of the pedophile – allowed into evidence the testimony of one janitor who described what another janitor saw and thought 12 years ago.

Penn State was not required to pay anything to Victim #8 for he never appeared, and some have suggested he never existed.

Victim 9

Now we come to the saddest tale of all. Sabastian Paden was a senior in high school when, on November 5, 2011, his mother saw the televised news of Sandusky’s arrest and learned that Pennsylvania Attorney General Linda Kelly established a hotline soliciting more victims.

She got someone to call the hotline, but when police came to Paden, he informed them that Sandusky had done nothing sexual to him.

Soon after, Paden got needed therapy. He remembered that a few years back he had been going to Sandusky’s home –about 150 times. Every weekend Sandusky would lock him in the basement. Testifying, Paden, balling like a little girl, told how Sandusky lured him home after school, locked him in the basement and kept him there for three days while depriving him of food and repeatedly assaulting him orally and anally while he screamed for help but no one would unlock him from the basement.

For three years Paden would go again and again to the scene of torture where he screamed for help. During the school week he never told anyone.

What did not come out at trial, which was fortunate for the cause of convicting a monster, was that the basement could not be used to lock someone in. There were two doors and both of them could be locked only from the inside. Paden, who suffered more than anyone – got more than anyone — $20 million from Penn State.

Afterward, he posted on Facebook, “Shit I’m balling like a mother fuck yea $.”

Victim 10

The last victim came to the prosecution from the hotline.

To their credit, prosecutors made no secret that their case against Sandusky rested on recovered memories. The traumatized witnesses, prosecutor Joseph McGettigan asserted in court, “had tried to bury” their experiences, and they still “don’t want to remember” them.

But victim 10 needed no therapy to remember the horrors he endured.

Ryan Rittmeyer was in his 20s. He attended a Second Mile camp as a boy. As a young man he had troubles with the law. He was incarcerated for burglary in 2004 and again in 2007 for having robbed, beaten, and permanently injured an elderly man. All told he had 17 arrests and served nearly three years in jail for offenses that included reckless endangerment, theft by deception and false impression, robbery, assault, and illegal possession of a firearm.

Rittmeyer was streetwise enough to retain Andrew Shubin. He testified that he saw Sandusky monthly from 1997 to 1999, and nearly every occasion Sandusky made sexual contact with him. Finally, taking turns at fellatio.

Penn State awarded him $5.5 million.

Wrap Up

On June 21, 2012, a jury in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, found Sandusky guilty of forty-five counts of child molestation of 10 boys.

Attorney General Kelly said, “It was incredibly difficult for some of them to unearth long-buried memories of the shocking abuse they suffered at the hands of this defendant.”

Although every witness at the trial was an adult with no claim against Sandusky when they were children, Attorney General Linda Kelly nicely summed up the Sandusky case as “a referendum on the court’s willingness to believe children.”

On October 9, 2012, Sandusky was sentenced to 30-60 years. Sandusky has spent the last 11 years in a Pennsylvania state prison.

He continues to maintain his innocence to a world that long ago believed the voices of the little children who testified at his trial.

“I am an innocent person, wrongly convicted by sinister ways of deception, dishonesty and disregard,” Sandusky cries out to no one listening.

“I did not commit the heinous crimes I was accused of…. I didn’t hurt those kids… My focus was on helping them.”

Shubin Does OK

Attorney Shubin, who racked up more than $32 million in civil settlements for his six clients, says otherwise. At even a third of the settlements, he collected more than $10 million. He has every reason to argue Sandusky is guilty.

Thanks to these …

Some people believe Sandusky: Dr. Frederick Crews former chair of English at UC Berkeley, filmmaker/podcaster, John Ziegler, investigative reporter Ralph Cirpriano, Jim and Patti Galuppi, of Justice for Jerry, jNCIS, Special Agent John Snedden, Rev. Joseph Stains and author Mark Pendergrast.

Most of what I reported above was gleaned from their hard work. My special thanks to them. Click on the links to see more of their work.