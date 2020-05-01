Don’t Blame Kristin Kreuk for Choosing Not to Become Public Fodder Over Her Former Role in Nxivm

By Shivani

Last night I ran across a long conversation between Laura Vandervoort and Kristin Kreuk on YouTube.

It is very recent, as they discuss how it has been staying home due to the virus.

Not a word was said about Nxivm or Allison Mack.

Having never heard of either Mack or Kreuk before the Nxivm stories became public, I watched this rather casual, easygoing podcast to get more of an impression of what Kristin is like.

Frank, no doubt you understand that some people make the decision to close the door firmly on circumstances that have gone seriously awry, to leave it closed and to move on without further involvement or commentary.

Kristin made one public statement about Nxivm and herself.

This could very well have been the end of the matter for her, decisively so. I blame no one for choosing not to become public fodder.

Kristin seems to be a reserved person who consciously chooses what she will or will not discuss. Although acting has been her profession, I don’t think that Kristin is a born actress or has a well-developed theatrical persona. My impression is that she is really rather a shy person, somewhat aloof (perhaps to shield a tender heart) and guarded.

Her great interests seem to be reading and learning how to produce and direct. It seems that for many years, she has been studying and wanting to be able to move behind the cameras, working to expand her abilities to keep working in theater, but less visibly so.

I don’t think that she wants to display who she is personally and wants to keep some distance, to maintain her sense of self in privacy. That sense of privacy appears to be essential to her nature.

Kristin Kreuk doesn’t appear to be an extrovert. Instead, she seems to turn on and off whatever is called upon publicly, as part her work persona, which she seems to have defined for herself appropriately, by allowing herself to be a reserved individual who wants and needs to keep some distance.

It is a kind of crisp but friendly “cut them off at the pass” approach Kristin uses. She defines her boundaries and tries to do so diplomatically. She is much more analytical than Allison Mack, and Kristin Kreuk isn’t driven by a bottomless hungry pit of “I wanna be LOVED by you and you and you. Adore me, me, me, me.”

In fact, Kristin seems to be rather a workhorse, with genuine, ongoing interests of her own. She has a right not to let her past Nxivm association either to define her, to haunt her or to limit her.

Who knows how Kristin feels about Allison Mack, now in 2020?

Who can even ascertain how Kreuk feels about her own time in Nxivm?

She could have had to stop beating herself up about her own mistaken faith in the whole mess. We have no idea how toughly Kristin might have been going through blaming herself for being a gullible sucker who took guidance from a pedophile/psycho and his mercenary cohorts.

The Raniere candy turned out to be rotten, infectious snot. For all anyone knows, Kristin Kreuk might have felt very used, deceived and exploited, due to her modicum of fame, by the Nxivm dynamics. She might have faced awful personal disappointment in herself and in her “belief” or trust in Raniere’s ridiculously false and entirely hypocritical indoctrinations.

Also, Kristin might have felt absolutely disgusted by Allison Mack’s behavior(s.) Kristin did not take the same path that Allison chose, in terms of deep involvement with Raniere’s agendas, not according to what is observable.

Kristin didn’t drop out of her entire life or stop working. She wasn’t swallowed whole by the predator/hag-cult. She wasn’t one of Flabturd’s hardcore lost, unshaven, undeodorized bushy bitches.

Maybe Kristin doesn’t want to criticize, to castigate or even to publicly “forgive” anyone.

Maybe she is still dealing with blaming herself and examining her own involvement with the cult, in a way which is deeply personal and that she does not want to “share.”

Say you’re divorced, from a rotten marriage that ended quite a few years ago. Perhaps you think about it now and then, but mostly you’re just glad it’s over. Now imagine that some people keep bringing up your rotten marriage, as a main topic of interest, as though it was still a big deal, and that there is some kind of a demand to reopen the goddamned subject and to talk about it, ad naseum. Maybe you’re done talking.

Is it more noble to be a shallow, hogtied trooper, a frigging Toni Natalie, pretend-writing some apeshit book as a senior groupie, still drooling to make some cash and some more noise as a professional fish hawker/hooker?

A hardset mouth and balls of steel? Well, fuck Viva Executive Success.

And as a cautionary note, if one happens to be Kreuk-like, also use some common sense and tell Botox to screw off, too. Good Gawd almighty. Do not turn into a pugface.

