NXIVM Member Danielle Roberts Finds New Love Beyond Raniere’s Shadow

Danielle Roberts, a former NXIVM member and practicing physician who lost her medical license due to misconduct related to the cult, recently shared photos with Leon Molina, her new partner, on Instagram. In her post, she expressed gratitude for Molina's positive impact on her life, emphasizing how he has helped her trust and love again. Molina, an entrepreneur and entertainer, reciprocated with supportive remarks, highlighting the mutual affection and respect in their relationship. This development may portend a shift for Roberts, who was deeply involved with Raniere's controversial DOS project within NXIVM.

There is life after Raniere.

Danielle Roberts, one of six remaining members of the Dossier Project, announced she has another man — other than her grandmaster, Keith Raniere.

Roberts shared a series of photos of herself with Leon Molina on Instagram, accompanied by an inspiring tribute to him:

“Some people walk into your life devoted to changing it for the better… You’ve helped me open my heart and learn to trust again. You inspire me to love better. You step up, instead of stepping out. Thank you.”

A former practicing physician, Roberts lost her medical license in 2021 after being found guilty of professional misconduct by a New York State Department of Health hearing committee due to activities associated with her role in NXIVM and her dedication to Raniere and his all-female sorority DOS.

Her boyfriend, Molina, who describes himself as an entrepreneur, entertainer, choreographer, and emcee, responded to Roberts’ glowing tribute with #Awholereal.”

To which Roberts replied, “You know it baby.”

In her initial Instagram post to announce her closeness to Molina, Roberts uses several hashtags that might be obscure to readers.

In addition to the more obvious hashtags such as #devotion, #powerofcommitment, #poweroflove, and the acronym: IYKYK (if you know, you know) Roberts uses

#rider (signifying loyalty and commitment, originally from 1950’s biker slang meaning “ride or die,” indicating a person who is loyal through any situation.) #wholerealnigga (used to represent authenticity and genuineness.) #dealwithitamerica (used to express defiance towards an issue that requires acknowledgment or confrontation by America.)

Both Molina and Roberts are dancers.