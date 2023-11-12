NXIVM Member Danielle Roberts Finds New Love Beyond Raniere’s Shadow

November 12, 2023
Danielle Roberts, a former NXIVM member and practicing physician who lost her medical license due to misconduct related to the cult, recently shared photos with Leon Molina, her new partner, on Instagram. In her post, she expressed gratitude for Molina's positive impact on her life, emphasizing how he has helped her trust and love again. Molina, an entrepreneur and entertainer, reciprocated with supportive remarks, highlighting the mutual affection and respect in their relationship. This development may portend a shift for Roberts, who was deeply involved with Raniere's controversial DOS project within NXIVM.
There is life after Raniere.

Danielle Roberts, one of six remaining members of the Dossier Project, announced she has another man — other than her grandmaster, Keith Raniere.

     

Roberts shared a series of photos of herself with Leon Molina on Instagram, accompanied by an inspiring tribute to him:

“Some people walk into your life devoted to changing it for the better… You’ve helped me open my heart and learn to trust again. You inspire me to love better. You step up, instead of stepping out. Thank you.”

A former practicing physician, Roberts lost her medical license in 2021 after being found guilty of professional misconduct by a New York State Department of Health hearing committee due to activities associated with her role in NXIVM and her dedication to Raniere and his all-female sorority DOS.

Her boyfriend, Molina, who describes himself as an entrepreneur, entertainer, choreographer, and emcee, responded to Roberts’ glowing tribute with #Awholereal.”

To which Roberts replied, “You know it baby.”

In her initial Instagram post to announce her closeness to Molina, Roberts uses several hashtags that might be obscure to readers.

In addition to the more obvious hashtags such as #devotion, #powerofcommitment, #poweroflove, and the acronym: IYKYK (if you know, you know) Roberts uses

  1. #rider (signifying loyalty and commitment, originally from 1950’s biker slang meaning “ride or die,” indicating a person who is loyal through any situation.)
  2. #wholerealnigga (used to represent authenticity and genuineness.)
  3. #dealwithitamerica (used to express defiance towards an issue that requires acknowledgment or confrontation by America.)

Both Molina and Roberts are dancers.

Roberts and Molina dance together in a short video clip posted on the Stexy.fit instagram page

 

Just Sayin'
Just Sayin'
57 minutes ago

She’s not changed a bit. Look at her responses in the comments. She’s still spewing the same stale bullshit in KRs defense word for word. Yawn

Anonymous
Anonymous
1 hour ago

Has she used her cauterizing pen to memorialize their loyalty?

Anonymous
Anonymous
1 hour ago

I don’t understand where white people use the term “nigga” in any capacity.

Pilgrim
Pilgrim
3 hours ago

Separate topic first:
Robrata, you asked for this article a while back, about Suneel wiping Clare’s ass. Here it is. Enjoy.
https://frankreport.com/2020/09/01/say-what-suneel-to-judge-i-brought-clare-bronfman-to-and-from-the-bathroom-lowering-her-down-onto-and-raising-her-up-from-the-toilet-seat/

Danielle, congratulations. Glad you are finally starting to take my advice, and move past your slave-master, Vantard. Its about time!

Seems you two are having fun, out in nature, creating content, etc.

This is a perfect time to take stock of your life and consider a new beginning. NXIVM shattered your career, exiled you from normalcy and twisted your mind into a pretzel. It’s never too late to hit the reset button. However, denouncing your slave master is a must if you want to rebuild.

You can do this, Danielle. You can do this. You must reverse the coercive persuasion you were thrust into. It all starts with moving past Vantard.

About the Author

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg, “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson, “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been prominently featured on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and was the lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” Parlato was also credited in the Starz docuseries "Seduced" for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Additionally, Parlato’s coverage of the group OneTaste, starting in 2018, helped spark an FBI investigation, which led to indictments of two of its leaders in 2023.

Parlato appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC, and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest. This was ironic, as many credit Parlato as one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

Parlato is a consulting producer and appears in TNT's The Heiress and the Sex Cult, which premiered on May 22, 2022. Most recently, he consulted and appeared on Tubi's "Branded and Brainwashed: Inside NXIVM," which aired January, 2023.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

Contact Frank with tips or for help.
Phone / Text: (305) 783-7083
Email: frankreport76@gmail.com

