NXIVM Member Danielle Roberts Finds New Love Beyond Raniere’s Shadow

There is life after Raniere.
Danielle Roberts, one of six remaining members of the Dossier Project, announced she has another man — other than her grandmaster, Keith Raniere.
Roberts shared a series of photos of herself with Leon Molina on Instagram, accompanied by an inspiring tribute to him:
“Some people walk into your life devoted to changing it for the better… You’ve helped me open my heart and learn to trust again. You inspire me to love better. You step up, instead of stepping out. Thank you.”
A former practicing physician, Roberts lost her medical license in 2021 after being found guilty of professional misconduct by a New York State Department of Health hearing committee due to activities associated with her role in NXIVM and her dedication to Raniere and his all-female sorority DOS.
Her boyfriend, Molina, who describes himself as an entrepreneur, entertainer, choreographer, and emcee, responded to Roberts’ glowing tribute with #Awholereal.”
To which Roberts replied, “You know it baby.”
In her initial Instagram post to announce her closeness to Molina, Roberts uses several hashtags that might be obscure to readers.
In addition to the more obvious hashtags such as #devotion, #powerofcommitment, #poweroflove, and the acronym: IYKYK (if you know, you know) Roberts uses
- #rider (signifying loyalty and commitment, originally from 1950’s biker slang meaning “ride or die,” indicating a person who is loyal through any situation.)
- #wholerealnigga (used to represent authenticity and genuineness.)
- #dealwithitamerica (used to express defiance towards an issue that requires acknowledgment or confrontation by America.)
Both Molina and Roberts are dancers.
Please leave a comment: Your opinion is important to us!
She’s not changed a bit. Look at her responses in the comments. She’s still spewing the same stale bullshit in KRs defense word for word. Yawn
Has she used her cauterizing pen to memorialize their loyalty?
I don’t understand where white people use the term “nigga” in any capacity.
Separate topic first:
Robrata, you asked for this article a while back, about Suneel wiping Clare’s ass. Here it is. Enjoy.
https://frankreport.com/2020/09/01/say-what-suneel-to-judge-i-brought-clare-bronfman-to-and-from-the-bathroom-lowering-her-down-onto-and-raising-her-up-from-the-toilet-seat/
Danielle, congratulations. Glad you are finally starting to take my advice, and move past your slave-master, Vantard. Its about time!
Seems you two are having fun, out in nature, creating content, etc.
This is a perfect time to take stock of your life and consider a new beginning. NXIVM shattered your career, exiled you from normalcy and twisted your mind into a pretzel. It’s never too late to hit the reset button. However, denouncing your slave master is a must if you want to rebuild.
You can do this, Danielle. You can do this. You must reverse the coercive persuasion you were thrust into. It all starts with moving past Vantard.