Dynasty Actress Catherine Oxenberg Marries Businessman Ellis Jones

Former Dynasty actress Catherine Oxenberg, 62, has tied the knot with businessman Ellis Jones. The couple exchanged vows in a beach ceremony last weekend, as Oxenberg confirmed in an Instagram post on Thursday.

Close friends and family attended the nuptials, including Oxenberg’s daughters India, 32, Maya, 22, and Celeste, 20.

The actress shared several photos from the sunset ceremony, showing the newlyweds gazing into each other’s eyes and sharing tender moments.

Oxenberg, known for her role in the popular TV series Dynasty, and Jones began their relationship after Jones, her neighbor, offered her shelter during the 2018 California wildfires.

In addition to her acting career, Oxenberg grabbed international headlines with her fight to free her daughter India from the notorious NXIVM cult. Her 2018 book Captive and the 2020 Starz docuseries Seduced documented the battle waged during the summer of 2017.

Her new husband. Ellis Jones is the Chairman of Wasserstein & Co., a private equity firm. Wasserstein & Co. specializes in middle-market leveraged buyout investments with a $2 billion fund.

The company focuses on investing in U.S. companies valued between $30-$150 million with significant growth potential in industries such as consumer goods, media, and communications.

The eVestment database, the data source for global institutional investment, ranks Wassrstein as the “#1 performing high yield fund” among 200 competitors and “#1 performing leveraged loan strategy” among 60 rival funds, meaning the company Jones chairs has outperformed all other similar funds in investor returns in this highly competitive market.

NXIVM Leader Marks Third Year of 120-Year Sentence

Keith Raniere, the founder and leader of NXIVM, marked the third anniversary of his sentencing hearing Friday.

Sentenced on October 27, 2020, by United States District Judge Nicholas Garaufis to 120 years in prison, Raniere’s conviction came after a six-week jury trial in 2019.

A Brooklyn jury convicted Raniere of forced labor, identity theft, wire fraud, sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and racketeering, with predicate acts of possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Before his trial, Raniere spent a year and two months in custody, followed by six weeks during the trial, where he was transported daily to the courthouse from MDC in Brooklyn. After his conviction, Raniere spent a year and four months at MDC awaiting sentencing.

Currently, at USP Tuscon, the BOP lists Raniere’s release date as June 27, 2120. He will be 159 years old.

Nancy to Get Out

Contrary to Raniere’s life-plus sentence, Nancy L. Salzman, 69, his co-founder in NXIVM, is staying at the Horizon House, a residential reentry center, also known as a halfway house, located in Albany, New York.

Salzman was placed there in September after being released from FCI, Hazelton in West Virginia.

Salzman was sentenced on September 8, 2021, to 42 months in prison for her involvement in a racketeering conspiracy. She reported to prison in March 2022.

She served 18 months at FCI Hazelton, and then she will spend the rest of her prison term at Horizon and/or home confinement.

The BOP has listed her release date as May 5, 2024 – six months and six days away.

It means Salzman will spend 24 months in BOP custody out of 42 months, or 57% of her original sentence.

DOS Reunion

Six persistent members of the controversial organization DOS, originally 105 female members and one man — as the leader — reportedly held a reunion in or around New York City.

DOS, an acronym for “Dominus Obsequious Sororium” (Latin for “Master Over Slave Women”), was created by Keith Alan Raniere as a secret society to empower women.

The remaining members, Michele Hatchette, Danielle Roberts, Leah Mottisaw, Linda Chung, Sahajo Heartel, and Angelica Hinojos, stand by the group’s practices and ideals. These include branding members with Raniere’s initials without telling them the brand’s meaning, collecting compromising material from members as a form of commitment, promoting extreme diets, and various mentoring programs.

In 2019, Raniere faced numerous legal charges related to his involvement with DOS, including racketeering, sex trafficking, and forced labor conspiracy. Raniere was unable to attend the recent DOS reunion.