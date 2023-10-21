Antar Arrested By Milford Police; Says It’s Retaliation for RICO Lawsuit Against Connecticut

Theodora Antar, a 32-year-old law student from the University of Connecticut School of Law, who filed a 98-page lawsuit against 323 individuals, institutions, organizations, and municipalities in Connecticut, was arrested on Wednesday by Milford Police for Criminal Violation of a Civil Protection Order.

According to the incident report:

On October 18, 2023, officers were dispatched to 88 Noble Avenue. The victim stated that they have a protective order against Antar, who was currently at the location. After an investigation, it was determined that Antar had violated the order. She was taken into custody and charged accordingly.”

Antar says it’s in retaliation for her federal lawsuit against hundreds of Connecticut defendants accusing them of fraud, civil conspiracy, and violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

Among those named are 20 Connecticut judges, including Judge Jane Grossman, who presided over Antar’s custody case. Antar lost custody of her daughter, who is four.

Antar told FR that her arrest is the result of “retaliation, targeting, discrimination, hatred, and being harassed.”

Antar told FR

Milford PD arrested me and charged me with felony violation of protection order for going to my child’s pediatrician’s office and trying to retrieve medical records. The pediatrician said it was fine. I brought a stuffed animal, toys and snacks for my daughter, hoping to see her for her 11:30 am appointment, which was supposed to be her four year old check up, due since May.

In Antar’s lawsuit, in addition to individual judges, the lawsuit names the Judicial Branch for the State of Connecticut, the Town of Orange, the City of New Britain, Governor Ned Lamont, State Attorney William Tong, non-profit organizations, the Connecticut Bar Association, attorneys, mental health professionals connected to family court, and dozens of police officials.

Her arrest at her daughter’s pediatrician, Preferred Pediatrics in Milford, is not the first time the role of her child’s pediatric care figured into her custody dispute.

Prefered Pediatrics is a named defendant in her lawsuit, as are its doctors and staff. Antar told FR that Preffered Pediatrics was the genesis of her custody woes.

She said:

On May 23, 2023, Preffered Pediatrics instructed me to take my child for a rape kit to Hartford Children’s Hospital.

Two days later, Judge Jane Grossman removed my child from me, and transferred custody to the father. She modified a final judgment agreement, saying, “mother’s access will be as determined by the father, in the presence of a third party designated by the father. Mother’s access may include Facetime calls monitored by the father.”

Since then, the father has allowed me just two days of visitation in five months. There have been zero visits with my daughter in the last two months, and no contact with her since October 8.

Antar is suing the father, Mathew Lodice, as part of her sprawling lawsuit. She is also suing his family members, and his girlfriend, along with Antar’s own parents and sister.

Antar alleges her mother lost custody of her when she was fourteen. This led her to live with her father, who she claims exploited the Connecticut system for millions through intricate RICO schemes. The lawsuit also names Antar’s sister.

Legal experts point out that Antar’s initial pleadings lack required specificity for a RICO claim, omitting necessary “overt acts” to prove a RICO conspiracy.

Antar explained what happened to her when she was arrested at Preferred Pediatrics.

Antar said:

I told them I wanted to drop off documents, pick up records, speak to the doctor, and be part of my child’s appointment.

They called my ex, who told them there was a “restraining order”… that says ‘complete no contact.’

But the order doesn’t apply to the child. I have every right to be present at the appointment.

When I arrived, they locked all the doors and wouldn’t tell me why. They said it was because they were cleaning. Then they let other parents in, but not me.

When I tried to walk in, the nurse slammed the door and hit me in the wrist. I called the police to report being physically hit with a door, and the office told me they will not give me my child’s records. State law requires them to.

They then called the police, and police swarmed me with three officers who eventually said I would be arrested and charged with felony violation of protection order for “interfering” with my ex because he said he would not take [our daughter] to the doctor unless I left because he doesn’t want me there.

Then they arrested me and harmed my wrist and left marks, degraded me, mocked me, denied my ability to write a statement against the girl who hit me…

I was denied feminine products, and told I had to use a urinal while men watched me on camera from a cell.

Antar, a second year law student at the University of Connecticut, said she is amending her RICO complaint, adding she no longer plans to be a lawyer:

After seeing the way attorneys operate and the unethical nature of their careers, I do not want to be an attorney anymore. I want to complete my JD and start a non-profit that will ACTUALLY help people and operate nationwide.

THOSE are my goals.

And to save my child and possibly help save millions of others by advocating for changes in legislation, etc.

I was told I can never pass the BAR in any state due in June 2023 by the UConn Law Dean, and I have accepted that. But I have different dreams.

If anyone has anything to say, please contact me directly on social media or email me theodora.antar@uconn.edu

Antar has taken to TikTok to argue her custody matter and provided information on a array of topics. Her handle is @HelpBringMyDaughterHome. In her efforts to gain attention and support Antar offers a series of short videos with music, and advice.