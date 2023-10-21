Antar Arrested By Milford Police; Says It’s Retaliation for RICO Lawsuit Against Connecticut

Theodora Antar, a 32-year-old law student from the University of Connecticut School of Law, who filed a 98-page lawsuit against 323 individuals, institutions, organizations, and municipalities in Connecticut, was arrested on Wednesday by Milford Police for Criminal Violation of a Civil Protection Order.
Antar says it’s in retaliation for her federal lawsuit against hundreds of Connecticut defendants accusing them of fraud, civil conspiracy, and violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).
Among those named are 20 Connecticut judges, including Judge Jane Grossman, who presided over Antar’s custody case. Antar lost custody of her daughter, who is four.
Antar told FR that her arrest is the result of “retaliation, targeting, discrimination, hatred, and being harassed.”
Antar told FR
Milford PD arrested me and charged me with felony violation of protection order for going to my child’s pediatrician’s office and trying to retrieve medical records. The pediatrician said it was fine. I brought a stuffed animal, toys and snacks for my daughter, hoping to see her for her 11:30 am appointment, which was supposed to be her four year old check up, due since May.
In Antar’s lawsuit, in addition to individual judges, the lawsuit names the Judicial Branch for the State of Connecticut, the Town of Orange, the City of New Britain, Governor Ned Lamont, State Attorney William Tong, non-profit organizations, the Connecticut Bar Association, attorneys, mental health professionals connected to family court, and dozens of police officials.
Her arrest at her daughter’s pediatrician, Preferred Pediatrics in Milford, is not the first time the role of her child’s pediatric care figured into her custody dispute.
Prefered Pediatrics is a named defendant in her lawsuit, as are its doctors and staff. Antar told FR that Preffered Pediatrics was the genesis of her custody woes.
She said:
On May 23, 2023, Preffered Pediatrics instructed me to take my child for a rape kit to Hartford Children’s Hospital.
Two days later, Judge Jane Grossman removed my child from me, and transferred custody to the father. She modified a final judgment agreement, saying, “mother’s access will be as determined by the father, in the presence of a third party designated by the father. Mother’s access may include Facetime calls monitored by the father.”
Since then, the father has allowed me just two days of visitation in five months. There have been zero visits with my daughter in the last two months, and no contact with her since October 8.
Antar is suing the father, Mathew Lodice, as part of her sprawling lawsuit. She is also suing his family members, and his girlfriend, along with Antar’s own parents and sister.
Antar alleges her mother lost custody of her when she was fourteen. This led her to live with her father, who she claims exploited the Connecticut system for millions through intricate RICO schemes. The lawsuit also names Antar’s sister.
Legal experts point out that Antar’s initial pleadings lack required specificity for a RICO claim, omitting necessary “overt acts” to prove a RICO conspiracy.
Antar explained what happened to her when she was arrested at Preferred Pediatrics.
Antar said:
I told them I wanted to drop off documents, pick up records, speak to the doctor, and be part of my child’s appointment.
They called my ex, who told them there was a “restraining order”… that says ‘complete no contact.’
But the order doesn’t apply to the child. I have every right to be present at the appointment.
When I arrived, they locked all the doors and wouldn’t tell me why. They said it was because they were cleaning. Then they let other parents in, but not me.
When I tried to walk in, the nurse slammed the door and hit me in the wrist. I called the police to report being physically hit with a door, and the office told me they will not give me my child’s records. State law requires them to.
They then called the police, and police swarmed me with three officers who eventually said I would be arrested and charged with felony violation of protection order for “interfering” with my ex because he said he would not take [our daughter] to the doctor unless I left because he doesn’t want me there.
Then they arrested me and harmed my wrist and left marks, degraded me, mocked me, denied my ability to write a statement against the girl who hit me…
I was denied feminine products, and told I had to use a urinal while men watched me on camera from a cell.
Antar, a second year law student at the University of Connecticut, said she is amending her RICO complaint, adding she no longer plans to be a lawyer:
After seeing the way attorneys operate and the unethical nature of their careers, I do not want to be an attorney anymore. I want to complete my JD and start a non-profit that will ACTUALLY help people and operate nationwide.
THOSE are my goals.
And to save my child and possibly help save millions of others by advocating for changes in legislation, etc.
I was told I can never pass the BAR in any state due in June 2023 by the UConn Law Dean, and I have accepted that. But I have different dreams.
If anyone has anything to say, please contact me directly on social media or email me theodora.antar@uconn.edu
Antar has taken to TikTok to argue her custody matter and provided information on a array of topics. Her handle is @HelpBringMyDaughterHome. In her efforts to gain attention and support Antar offers a series of short videos with music, and advice.
Of course she blames other people for her actions and criminal behavior. This is sad and pathetic, she needs serious mental health treatment. This is her 5th arrest and now she’s facing felony charges. This article isn’t going to help her case at all.
She’s also suing 4 guys she had sexual relations with after they dumped her. She’s suing non profit organizations because they don’t want to help a guilty person. She’s alleging fraud and corruption as revenge because she’s obviously the guilt one. She should rot in prison.
I’m sorry for all she is going through. I believe she’s telling the truth in how she was treated. The police act as an arm of the civil court– the cops don’t care. They are said and led by the attorneys. Some are good, and strong, but most are unclear and defer to corrupt attorneys.
Hoping she continues to go public and has the support to correct the injustices of her case. A four year old suddenly has not mother because of family court.
Wake Up America– this is NOT JUSTICE.
It’s the destruction of maternal bonds under the guise of a just court.
As a result of Margaret Sullivan’s appeal… it has been determined that it is ILLEGAL for a father (or parent with full legal custody) to DETERMINE if and when the other parent can have access to the children.
This delegation of judicial responsibility is against the law– and statute is in place to prevent this abuse by the custodial parent.
Margaret, thank you for speaking up. The thousands of people speaking out. Moms are routinely denied access to their children in the state of Connecticut. I’m guessing nationwide. A few Dad’s also stepping forward. As embarrassing as it is to air your dirty laundry on the frank report it nessacery to change the court. Why didn’t the pediatrician just come out and tell her that because of the restraining order they couldn’t let her in? Armed with a stuffed animal they have turned her into a criminal. She is concerned about her daughter and is being denied information and access. Now that she is arrested maybe she can qualify for an access and visitation grant? Maybe family services can hook her up? That’s unless Joseph Ditunno and the gang at family services is only assisting those who fit the federally funded fatherhood initiative welfare reform act.
ANother mother isolated by the evil Jane Grossman.
Another unwarranted RO against a mother– when no one lives in fear of her– merely a weapon of the villians of family court. Thank you FR.
If parents would STOP hiding and thinking things will “get better” if you remain silent– THEY WILL NOT! It’s time to speak out–with your name! Public exposure is the only way. They will threaten you, steal your money, your reputation and your children anyway– stand together.
Jane please do all the good parents of Connecticut and retire! You just are outdated in thought and if you want to have revenge for your nerdy upbringing go play some pickleball in Florida. Stop hiding behind the curtain, CorruptaCT, and do the good deed and walk away! We CT residents deserve it! I have to say that you actually have done some good. As you are so destructive with your rulings you have shined the spotlight even more so on the shananigans and abuse family court provides to us. I do not undestand. Its only marriage. 2 people dont want to be together anymore. $$$ plays to big a role. If 1 side comes from $ the other side does not have those resourses you might as well forget about getting any fair treatment. CT family courts need to figure out away to take $ for divorce costs and then you will see more balance. We under British rule is the most punishable. Look at many Latin countries they use French law. Very few issues there. Jane take your $175k pension and retire! You know what I tell young couples before marriage to go and sit a few days in divorce/family court and if I were them I would have a good prenup that would easily unwind the marriage. Its not 100% but would help!