Judge Garaufis Grants Raniere Extension to September 29 for FBI Tampering Reply to DOJ

September 15, 2023
Keith Raniere just after his last moment of freedom - March 26, 2018. He is seated in the backseat of a Mesican federal police car. Raniere is now seeking to regain that freedom with his Rule 33 Motion for a new trial.
US District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis granted Keith Raniere’s request for a two-week extension to file his reply to the DOJ arguments regarding why the judge should not grant Raniere a new trial.

Rainiere filed a Rule 33 motion for a new trial based on allegations that the FBI tampered with metadata of child porn photographs.

Judge Garaufis gave Raniere until September 29 to file his response. This is the second two-week delay the judge granted Raniere based on the same reasons – his unavailability.

Raniere’s attorney, Arthur Aidala, finds it difficult to consult with Raniere at USP Tucson. 

It appears Raniere is still in the Special Housing Unit [SHU] where attorney meetings are constrained and limited.

The original date for the filing was September 1. Aidala’s letter to the judge is as follows:

On August 25, 2023, the Court granted the defendant’s request for a 14-day extension to file our Reply, as Mr. Raniere’s incarceration poses logistical challenges to enable him to easily participate with our office in the drafting of his response. To that end, although we have attempted to provide Mr. Raniere with a draft of our Reply, he only just received it today, and we have not yet had adequate opportunity to discuss its contents with him and receive substantive feedback from him. We feel it is necessary to do so before filing. As such, we are requesting an additional 14-day adjournment to file our Reply.

If Raniere is still in the SHU, he has been there for over a year.

Earlier this year, Judge Garaufis granted the DOJ a 30-day extension to respond to Raniere’s Rule 33 motion for retrial.

The BOP placed Raniere in the SHU after an altercation with another inmate, Maurice Adonis Withers, in July 2022. Although the BOP later exonerated Raniere and typically would have been released from the SHU, he remained there beyond the first of the year.

Raniere has questioned the BOP’s reasons for his prolonged stay, citing a specific section of the Code of Federal Regulations (28 CFR § 115.43) that allows the BOP to hold inmates at high risk for sexual victimization in the SHU.

Raniere’s extended stay in the SHU raises speculation among his supporters and attorneys that the BOP sequestered Raniere not because he is in danger or dangerous but because the federal government wants to inhibit him from actively participating in his Rule 33 motion.

Frank Parlato

Archives