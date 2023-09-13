Robbie Harvey Facing $150 Million Defamation Lawsuit Launches GoFundMe for Legal Defense

September 13, 2023
Robbie Harvey Crowdfunds Legal Fees Amidst $150 Million Kassenoff Defamation Lawsuit

“If Robbie is muzzled, then anyone could be the next target,” says GoFundMe page calling for community support.

Social media celebrity Robbie Harvey, with more than $3.1 million followers on TikTok, has organized a GoFundMe crowd-fundraiser to help cover the costs of his defense against a $150 million defamation suit filed by Allan Kassenoff and his attorney, Constantine Gus Dimopoulos. 

The fundraiser, which went live two days ago, has raised $1,612 of its $100,000 target from 48 donors as of 10 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13.

“Will you stand beside us? Will you unite against those attempting to stifle our efforts to report injustices and protect the innocent?” the GoFundMe says in its appeal. 

A Controversial Backstory

Catherine Kassenoff 1969-2023

On May 27, Catherine Youseff Kassenoff, an ex-Assistant U.S. Attorney and the plaintiff, Allan Kassenoff’s wife, publicly disclosed her intention to seek medically assisted suicide in Switzerland that day. This announcement came in the wake of her losing parental rights in a family court in Westchester County, NY.

Four days after her self-reported suicide, Harvey posted TikTok videos reporting Catherine Kassenoff’s death, and included documents and videos laying bare shocking corruption and collusion in her divorce and custody case, which ultimately led to her losing custody of her three daughters,” Harvey’s GoFundMe page states. The page provides a link to one of Harvey’s  TikTok videos of Kassenoff.

Allan Kassenoff “caught on camera abusing his wife. It leads to a horrific ending,” Harvey wrote on TikTok.

According to TikTok’s published stats, Harvey’s videos on the Kassenoffs garnered more than 39 million views.

Standing Up For Free Speech

The GoFundMe page states Harvey reported on “FACTS sourced from Catherine’s court documents, the materials she shared online, and news articles, exercising his First Amendment right to freedom of speech,” as per the GoFundMe page.

The fundraising campaign also pointed out that the Kassenoff case was not the first time Harvey focused on stories of abuse, and pointed out his reporting on other cases involving “victims of New York divorce and family court system.”

Harvey’s Attorney Speaks

Attorney Jonathan Davidoff represents Robbie Harvey.

Jonathan Davidoff, Harvey’s legal counsel, described Kassenoff’s lawsuit as an blatant attempt to “alter the historical record” and a “spiteful revenge attempt” to silence Harvey’s outspoken attempts to expose abuse.

Davidoff said, “In the lawsuit, Messrs. Dimopoulos and Kassenoff attempt to victimize themselves while attempting to rewrite history. Mr. Harvey is committed to vigorously defending the meritless claims assertions…. Mr. Harvey aims to protect not only his own constitutional rights but also those fundamental principles upon which this nation was founded – the right to freedom of speech and the freedom of the press.”

Davidoff said Kassenoff’s lawsuit infringes on Florida’s anti-SLAPP law, which protects against lawsuits aimed at stifling free speech.

Davidoff said, “Messrs. Kassenoff and Dimopoulos will be held accountable for their violation of Florida’s Anti-SLAPP law.”

According to Harvey’s GoFundMe, the lawsuit could have a “profound impact on the future of journalism and reporting on family courts in America.”

The GoFundMe page says if Kassenoff silences “Robbie’s First Amendment Rights, reporting on injustices by Judges, Attorneys, and Court Professionals in the family law system will be hampered, and certain wrongdoers will NOT be held accountable.”

Community Support

The GoFundMe page states Harvey will use the money solely for his legal defense and donate unused funds to non-profit organizations working towards change in New York State. 

These include Kyra’s Champions, the New York State Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Prevent Child Abuse NY, Sanctuary for Families, Safe Horizons, and Crime Victims Treatment Centers.

Robbie Harvey as he appears in one of the TikTok Kassenoff videos he created.

“Thank you for your assistance, your support, and your prayers,” the GoFundMe page concludes. “Together, we can make a difference and ensure that the truth prevails. Stand alongside Robbie Harvey and the countless victims who rely on his reporting and advocacy.”

Frank Parlato

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg, “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson, “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been prominently featured on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and was the lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” Parlato was also credited in the Starz docuseries "Seduced" for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Additionally, Parlato’s coverage of the group OneTaste, starting in 2018, helped spark an FBI investigation, which led to indictments of two of its leaders in 2023.

Parlato appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC, and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest. This was ironic, as many credit Parlato as one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

Parlato is a consulting producer and appears in TNT's The Heiress and the Sex Cult, which premiered on May 22, 2022. Most recently, he consulted and appeared on Tubi's "Branded and Brainwashed: Inside NXIVM," which aired January, 2023.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

Contact Frank with tips or for help.
Phone / Text: (305) 783-7083
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com

