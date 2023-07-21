Albany Times Union: ‘NXIVM defectors seek leniency for… Frank Parlato’

The following is a story that was published in the Albany Times Union. It appeared online on July 11, 2023 and on the front page of the print edition on July 12.
NXIVM defectors seek leniency for blogger Frank Parlato
Figure in downfall of cult-like group faces his own day of reckoning this month in sentencing for federal tax crimes
By Robert Gavin
ALBANY — Frank Parlato Jr. played a major role in the story of NXIVM — first as a publicist for Keith Raniere’s secretive organization, then as a fierce critic whose blog first exposed the abusive “master/slave” group within Raniere’s inner circle, revelations that eventually led to the would-be guru’s conviction and imprisonment.
The story of NXIVM’s downfall could play a major role in determining Parlato’s fate at his July 20 sentencing for federal tax crimes.
Former members Kristin Keeffe, Susan Dones and Nicki Clyne are among those asking Senior U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to show leniency to Parlato, 68, following his guilty plea to a single count of willful failure to file tax returns involving cash transactions of more than $10,000.
Prosecutors have described the long-running case as classic tax evasion related to nearly $400,000 in unreported income over several years.
“Frank Parlato helped many women recognize and leave the abuse they experienced at the hands of Keith Raniere and NXIVM,” Clyne said in a statement. The former “Battlestar Galactica” actress, who spent years in NXIVM and the master/slave group Dominus Obsequious Sororium, or DOS, remained loyal to Raniere for years after his conviction, but earlier this year left the tattered vestiges of the organization — with Parlato’s help.
“Even though I initially saw him as an adversary, his dogged dedication to exposing the truth eventually allowed me to see Raniere for who he is and get my life back,” Clyne said.
But Toni Natalie, a former girlfriend of Raniere prior to the founding of NXIVM who was subjected to the group’s penchant for retaliatory litigation, is far more critical of Parlato. She believes Parlato created his blog, The Frank Report, solely to create sympathy for him as he faced tax charges, which were first brought in 2015 following a four-year federal investigation.
Natalie said the blog became increasingly salacious and identified victims for web clicks.
“I am writing this letter to clarify the type of person I now know Mr. Parlato to be,” Natalie said. “Mr. Parlato (is) boldly boasting on his blog that he is only being sentenced for not filing a single paper with the IRS. The way I look at it is Al Capone was convicted of tax evasion, but we all know there was so much more.”
Prosecutors have asked the judge to sentence Parlato to between 18 and 24 months behind bars.
Parlato seeks a non-prison sentence. In court papers, he said after more than 11 years of investigation and allegations he engaged in multimillion-dollar fraud and concealment, prosecutors offered him a plea deal to a single failure-to-file charge related to cash he collected as rent from a food stand in 2010.
The case, brought under then-U.S. Attorney William Hochul — the husband of Gov. Kathy Hochul — had direct NXIVM links from its inception: The initial indictment alleged Parlato had victimized Seagram’s heiresses Clare Bronfman and her sister Sara Bronfman-Igtet, high-ranking NXIVM members and benefactors. But in 2018, a superseding indictment against Parlato dropped the Bronfman-related allegations.
That same year, Raniere as well as Clare Bronfman, NXIVM president Nancy Salzman, her daughter Lauren Salzman, actress Allison Mack and bookkeeper Kathy Russell were indicted by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn. Bronfman pleaded guilty in 2019 to conspiring to conceal and harbor illegal immigrants for financial gain and fraudulent use of identification. She is scheduled for release in June 2025. Except for Raniere — currently serving a 120-year sentence — the others also took plea deals: Mack was released from prison last week. Nancy Salzman is slated for release in July 2024. Lauren Salzman and Russell received probation.
Stephen Herbits, a longtime confidant of Seagram’s tycoon Edgar Bronfman Sr., also asked the judge to show leniency to Parlato. He said in his own letter that the Bronfman sisters attempted to make Parlato a legal target following a Los Angeles real estate deal. Herbits testified at Raniere’s 2019 trial that the sisters pressured him to try to convince various prosecutors — including Albany County District Attorney David Soares and then-Attorney General Eliot Spitzer — to bring charges against Parlato and other purported NXIVM enemies.
