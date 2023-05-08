Mack Screwed Up Her Own Life; Raniere Didn’t Do That

May 8, 2023
MK10ART's Study of Allison Mack with her . brands in mind.
FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInEmail

The paintings are by MK10ART.

By Aristotle’s Sausage

So Allison Mack serves one year and ten months of a three-year sentence for felonies that should’ve cost her 15 years, per the US federal sentencing guidelines.

Quite a sweet deal.

This is after prosecutors dropped the far more serious sex trafficking charge against her in exchange for a guilty plea and her limited, long-belated cooperation.

Of course, that followed three years of being “confined” to her parents’ $5M California home. Said confinement allowed her shopping trips and brunch with friends, church, college courses, and her catering job (see the photo of her strolling in the sunshine with her friend, hand in hand. Not quite Stalin’s gulag, eh?)

How strict and onerous will her probation be? (Stop it, I’m laughing!)

Well, at least Keith Raniere can’t harm her anymore.

Harm her? Harm HER!? She was the one causing harm right there alongside Raniere. She was infatuated with the guy.

Her friend, her teacher, her mentor for twelve years. They were soul mates, and they’re very much alike.

For all anyone knows, she’s still loyal to him.

Like many people who worked closely with Raniere for years, Mack is a highly ambitious person without scruples.

She was part of Raniere’s inner circle and shared his bed. No way she didn’t know exactly what kind of person he was and what he was up to. And yet she acted as his loyal lieutenant, eagerly and industriously promoting his agenda. For years. She lied for him, knowing these to be lies, and lied persuasively. She blackmailed women under the guise of helping them and “empowering” them.

Much of this was done at her own initiative. She never exhibited the slightest reluctance when screwing over her slaves.

Blackmailed, deceived DOS slaves were branded in Mack’s living room. They were branded with her and Raniere’s initials.

Mack remained loyal to her master because they were cut from the same cloth. Testimony at the Raniere trial revealed how gratuitously cruel Mack was, how she came up with humiliating nicknames for her slaves, revealed the pleasure she expressed in taking degrading naked photos of the slaves to send to Raniere.

“You have a beautiful c***”.

The snide comments she made when ordering slaves to prostitute themselves to him, “You have my permission to enjoy it.”

She wasn’t forced to say those things, Raniere was nowhere around. She said those things because she’s cruel and manipulative. Just like Raniere.

Mack screwed up her own life. Raniere didn’t do that. She did it to herself. He just gave her the context.

About the author

View All Posts

Frank Parlato

5 Comments

Click here to post a comment

Please leave a comment: Your opinion is important to us! (Email & username are optional)

  • She is responsible for her own actions. That’s why she has been sentenced to jail.
    However, I do think she was a vulnerable person psychologically. A “lost soul” so to speak, a young woman who had some succes in her acting career, but was searching for a purpose in life. Not uncommon for a 26 year old, by the way. You can clearly see her vulnerability in the video when they first met (at volleyball). And Raniere saw that and took full advantage of that. He played her like a fiddle.

    Reply

  • Hopefully the punishment Allison deserves will come to her in a different form. The punishment Allison Mack has received so far is not sufficient. I wait to see if and how this happens …. The judge and prosecutors, were as generous to Mack as I have rarely seen. Why was only Mack so lucky to get off so easily, when other defendants in other cases do not have this luck to 99.999%? Justice is not blind, which is always claimed, but unfortunately not always true.

    Reply

  • Sausage-

    It’s tough to argue against your points.

    You are right.
    ***

    The Feds alway cut deals for cooperating witnesses and the judge definitely has a soft spot for her.

    Do you remember when the judge had a special pleasant exchange with Allison asking her, “was that you in the cafeteria….”
    Allison Mack has the girl next door look. If she looked like Hatchette or Sahajo Haertel……You get the idea.

    Reply

About the Author

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg, “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson, “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been prominently featured on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and was the lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” In addition, he was credited in the Starz docuseries 'Seduced' for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Parlato appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC, and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest. This was ironic, as many credit Parlato as one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

Parlato is a consulting producer and appears in TNT's The Heiress and the Sex Cult, which premieres on May 22, 2022.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frank_Parlato,_Jr.

Contact Frank with tips or for help.
Phone / Text: (305) 783-7083
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com

Archives