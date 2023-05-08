Mack Screwed Up Her Own Life; Raniere Didn’t Do That

The paintings are by MK10ART.
By Aristotle’s Sausage
So Allison Mack serves one year and ten months of a three-year sentence for felonies that should’ve cost her 15 years, per the US federal sentencing guidelines.
Quite a sweet deal.
This is after prosecutors dropped the far more serious sex trafficking charge against her in exchange for a guilty plea and her limited, long-belated cooperation.
Of course, that followed three years of being “confined” to her parents’ $5M California home. Said confinement allowed her shopping trips and brunch with friends, church, college courses, and her catering job (see the photo of her strolling in the sunshine with her friend, hand in hand. Not quite Stalin’s gulag, eh?)
How strict and onerous will her probation be? (Stop it, I’m laughing!)
Well, at least Keith Raniere can’t harm her anymore.
Harm her? Harm HER!? She was the one causing harm right there alongside Raniere. She was infatuated with the guy.
Her friend, her teacher, her mentor for twelve years. They were soul mates, and they’re very much alike.
For all anyone knows, she’s still loyal to him.
Like many people who worked closely with Raniere for years, Mack is a highly ambitious person without scruples.
She was part of Raniere’s inner circle and shared his bed. No way she didn’t know exactly what kind of person he was and what he was up to. And yet she acted as his loyal lieutenant, eagerly and industriously promoting his agenda. For years. She lied for him, knowing these to be lies, and lied persuasively. She blackmailed women under the guise of helping them and “empowering” them.
Much of this was done at her own initiative. She never exhibited the slightest reluctance when screwing over her slaves.
Blackmailed, deceived DOS slaves were branded in Mack’s living room. They were branded with her and Raniere’s initials.
Mack remained loyal to her master because they were cut from the same cloth. Testimony at the Raniere trial revealed how gratuitously cruel Mack was, how she came up with humiliating nicknames for her slaves, revealed the pleasure she expressed in taking degrading naked photos of the slaves to send to Raniere.
“You have a beautiful c***”.
The snide comments she made when ordering slaves to prostitute themselves to him, “You have my permission to enjoy it.”
She wasn’t forced to say those things, Raniere was nowhere around. She said those things because she’s cruel and manipulative. Just like Raniere.
Mack screwed up her own life. Raniere didn’t do that. She did it to herself. He just gave her the context.
5 Comments
Well… now that you put it that way… She is indeed getting off easy.
She is responsible for her own actions. That’s why she has been sentenced to jail.
However, I do think she was a vulnerable person psychologically. A “lost soul” so to speak, a young woman who had some succes in her acting career, but was searching for a purpose in life. Not uncommon for a 26 year old, by the way. You can clearly see her vulnerability in the video when they first met (at volleyball). And Raniere saw that and took full advantage of that. He played her like a fiddle.
Hopefully the punishment Allison deserves will come to her in a different form. The punishment Allison Mack has received so far is not sufficient. I wait to see if and how this happens …. The judge and prosecutors, were as generous to Mack as I have rarely seen. Why was only Mack so lucky to get off so easily, when other defendants in other cases do not have this luck to 99.999%? Justice is not blind, which is always claimed, but unfortunately not always true.
Mack rhymes with wack.
Sausage-
It’s tough to argue against your points.
You are right.
***
The Feds alway cut deals for cooperating witnesses and the judge definitely has a soft spot for her.
Do you remember when the judge had a special pleasant exchange with Allison asking her, “was that you in the cafeteria….”
Allison Mack has the girl next door look. If she looked like Hatchette or Sahajo Haertel……You get the idea.