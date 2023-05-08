Mack Screwed Up Her Own Life; Raniere Didn’t Do That

The paintings are by MK10ART.

By Aristotle’s Sausage

So Allison Mack serves one year and ten months of a three-year sentence for felonies that should’ve cost her 15 years, per the US federal sentencing guidelines.

Quite a sweet deal.

This is after prosecutors dropped the far more serious sex trafficking charge against her in exchange for a guilty plea and her limited, long-belated cooperation.

Of course, that followed three years of being “confined” to her parents’ $5M California home. Said confinement allowed her shopping trips and brunch with friends, church, college courses, and her catering job (see the photo of her strolling in the sunshine with her friend, hand in hand. Not quite Stalin’s gulag, eh?)

How strict and onerous will her probation be? (Stop it, I’m laughing!)

Well, at least Keith Raniere can’t harm her anymore.

Harm her? Harm HER!? She was the one causing harm right there alongside Raniere. She was infatuated with the guy.

Her friend, her teacher, her mentor for twelve years. They were soul mates, and they’re very much alike.

For all anyone knows, she’s still loyal to him.

Like many people who worked closely with Raniere for years, Mack is a highly ambitious person without scruples.

She was part of Raniere’s inner circle and shared his bed. No way she didn’t know exactly what kind of person he was and what he was up to. And yet she acted as his loyal lieutenant, eagerly and industriously promoting his agenda. For years. She lied for him, knowing these to be lies, and lied persuasively. She blackmailed women under the guise of helping them and “empowering” them.

Much of this was done at her own initiative. She never exhibited the slightest reluctance when screwing over her slaves.

Blackmailed, deceived DOS slaves were branded in Mack’s living room. They were branded with her and Raniere’s initials.

Mack remained loyal to her master because they were cut from the same cloth. Testimony at the Raniere trial revealed how gratuitously cruel Mack was, how she came up with humiliating nicknames for her slaves, revealed the pleasure she expressed in taking degrading naked photos of the slaves to send to Raniere.

“You have a beautiful c***”.

The snide comments she made when ordering slaves to prostitute themselves to him, “You have my permission to enjoy it.”

She wasn’t forced to say those things, Raniere was nowhere around. She said those things because she’s cruel and manipulative. Just like Raniere.

Mack screwed up her own life. Raniere didn’t do that. She did it to herself. He just gave her the context.