Kevin Questions Selective Liability in Forced Labor Claims in NXIVM Lawsuit

The NXIVM lawsuit, Edmondson v Raniere, alleges Brandon Porter “is liable for labor trafficking Camila because he knowingly benefited financially or by receiving things of value, including payment, enhanced status, power, and prestige, and free babysitting services from participation in the Venture, which he knew or should have known labor trafficked Camila.

“He knew or should have known that members of the Inner Circle and Defendant Raniere were forcing Plaintiff Camila to perform menial tasks, commercial sex acts, administrative work, and babysitting because Camila provided babysitting services to his family.”

Porter asked in a motion filed with the court how he should have known that Camila was being human trafficked and forced to labor.

He wrote, “The claim that I knew the insides and outsides of Camila’s life because she babysat my children is irrational.”

Camila worked for Rainbow Cultural Garden, a company owned by Loreta Garza and Keith Raniere. According to records, Porter was to pay Rainbow $25 per hour for Camila’s services. Rainbow was supposed to pay Camila $15 per hour to work with Porter’s children as a Spanish-speaking nanny.

Unless Camila complained to Porter that she was unpaid, and he says she did not, it was Rainbow, not Porter, who failed to pay Camila, if she was indeed unpaid.

There is no allegation that Porter did not pay Rainbow. Indeed, Raniere would never have tolerated that.

Kevin – a staunch defender of Allison Mack – raises the topic of another NXIVM-related company, Delegates.

India, a plaintiff in the lawsuit, owned Delegates, which employed a group of teen Mexican girls from Chihuahua to clean homes, perform errands, and cook food for wealthier Mexicans and others who came to Albany for NXIVM intensives. The girls, all under the age of consent, came at Rosa Laura Junco’s invitation for a special kind of girls’ high school based on the teachings of Keith Raniere, of whom she was a branded slave, marked with his initials.

This was during the time Raniere sought a virgin successor.

There are no credible allegations Raniere sexually abused any of the teen girls. Though they found him, they said, “creepy.” His habit of kissing them on the lips and playing with their hands was off-putting.

The teen girls from Chihuahua left disappointed, and perhaps rather suddenly. They had come from their homes to Albany to learn some special teachings, and wound up running errands, cooking and cleaning for affluent NXIVM members. In fairness, India had nothing to do with the girls coming to Albany, or their education or lack thereof.

India was a slave of Allison Mack, who was a slave to Raniere.

India, who spent more than $125,000 of her savings to learn executive success and struggled to make money somehow – while being told she needed to take more expensive NXIVM classes. There is no doubt Raniere had a hand in every aspect of her life, ruling as he always did to increase dependency and keep her enslaved.

Kevin now weighs in to show what he feels is the absurdity of blaming Porter for Camila’s abuse at the hands of Raniere.

By Kevin

If someone in the NXIVM community bought food that India’s catering company/errand business was selling, or purchased home cleaning services from that business (Delegates), and India failed to pay her mostly undocumented immigrant, underage girl workers for the work they performed, did the customer who bought those goods and services engage in forced labor conspiracy?

And if they did, why are they not defendants in this lawsuit as well? And wouldn’t that make India culpable, since it she was running it?

And if you pay for food or services from a company, and that company fails to pay it’s employees in accordance with federal and state laws (which happens all the time, it’s called wage theft), does that make you a participant in forced labor?

Have any crazy guesses as to where most of your food and clothing are grown and made, and whether those people are compensated fairly for their work?

Or do the rules that we are selectively applying to a handful of defendants in this NXIVM civil lawsuit not apply to the plaintiffs, or to anyone else in society?

If everyone was being held to the same standards based on past behaviors, the two lead plaintiffs and India would be defendants in this lawsuit.

They filed as quickly as possible. Did they do so to keep the other plaintiffs who have legitimate grievances from filing their own lawsuit against the two most prominent center owners and recruiters in the company?

The Salzmans are not a part of this suit despite being linked to every single accusation in this shotgun suit.

When are Sarah and Mark going to pay the members who performed unpaid work for them in their Vancouver and Los Angeles centers?

When is India going to pay her female immigrant workforce for the labor they performed in Delegates?

Why are these people off limits for criticism? Why are people who played much smaller roles in the company still being punished five years later for their association with this group when their accusers who played much bigger roles are hailed as heroes, or left alone?