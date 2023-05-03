Sara Bronfman Motion to Dismiss NXIVM Lawsuit – It Is Still a Shotgun!

The lawsuit is a quest for Bronfman money.

Seagram’s heiress, and NXIVM financier, Sara Bronfman, filed a motion asking Judge Eric Komitee to dismiss the lawsuit against her in Edmondson et al v. Raniere et al.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

The basis of Bronfman’s motion is that the complaint is a “shotgun” complaint.

A shotgun, also known as impermissible group pleadings, is where a group of plaintiffs asserts multiple claims against multiple defendants without specifying which defendants are responsible for which acts or omissions, often using vague and immaterial facts in the counts.

The law firm Kohn Swift, with lead attorney Neil Glazer, represents the plaintiffs. Glazer first filed a complaint in January 2020.

Presently 70 former NXIVM plaintiffs are suing Bronfman and her currently incarcerated sister, Clare Bronfman, plus a few far less wealthy NXIVM co-defendants who are there to tie bad conduct to the two sisters.

Clare Bronfman is one of two key targets in the lawsuit.

The remaining defendants have little or no money, and this is litigation seeking money.

The other defendants are NXIVM founder Keith Raniere, now incarcerated; Allison Mack, also incarcerated; Kathy Russell, who is on probation; Danielle Roberts and Brandon Porter, who both lost medical licenses for NXIVM-related conduct; and Nicki Clyne.

Throughout the three years of the case, the plaintiffs have dismissed claims against NXIVM leaders Nancy Salzman [now incarcerated], Lauren Salzman [on probation], and Karen Unterreiner, and first-line masters from NXIVM’s sorority, DOS, Daniela Padilla, Rosa Laura Junco, Loreta Garza, and Monica Duran. Lauren Salzman was also a first-line master in DOS.

On August 13, 2021, the Plaintiffs filed a 217-page First Amended Complaint, asserting 16 claims against various defendants on behalf of over 80 plaintiffs.

On October 15, 2021, Judge Komitee held a conference and asked whether Glazer would like to amend his complaint before the defendants filed motions to dismiss.

On October 28, 2021, Sara Bronfman and other defendants submitted letters regarding proposed motions to dismiss.

On November 12, 2021, Glazer said he would “move forward with the current Complaint.”

At a status conference on November 30, 2021, Judge Komitee again asked Glazer if he intended to amend. Judge Komitee cautioned him that group pleading could “determine whether any dismissal, if one occurs, should be with prejudice or without prejudice.”

Glazer told Judge Komitee that he did not believe “it would be productive . . . to amend the complaint in any way.”

On February 25, 2022, Glazer filed a Second Amended Complaint, naming and removing several plaintiffs but not altering the complaint.

On February 1, 2023, Judge Komitee held an oral argument on the motions to dismiss. For the first time, Glazer did not appear for a hearing.

Kohn, Swift lawyers Craig W. Hillwig, Zahra R. Dean, William E. Hoese, and Aarthi Manohar, and Zuckerman Spaeder lawyers Aitan D. Goelman and Bryan M Reines represented the plaintiffs.

The judge asked the plaintiffs’ attorneys if they would like to simplify the 217-page Second Amended Complaint to make it “easier for everybody to understand what they’re accused of.”

He said he would allow the plaintiffs to submit a proposed Third Amended Complaint, adding that he was less likely to dismiss the case if the plaintiffs simplified and streamlined it.

He would also allow the defendants to object to its filing and then decide whether to let the case proceed, subject to further motions to dismiss by the defendants.

While her sister Clare chose not to challenge the plaintiffs’ motion asking leave to file an amended complaint, Sara Bronfman has submitted a memorandum of law opposing the Plaintiffs’ motion.

Robin A. Henry, Anne S. Aufhauser, Alexis R. Casamassima, and James D. Wareham of Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson represent Bronfman.

Henry wrote: