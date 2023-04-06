Various Fodder for NXIVM Rabbit Holers — Brian Elliot Emails Ethan Klein; Joe Rogan on NXIVM; and Podcasts By Alli Mary Epp and Kelly Thiel

NXIVM continues to inspire content for podcasters and YouTube creators. For those looking to go further down the NXIVM “rabbit hole,” here are links to interviews with some lesser-known characters, listed below, as well as Ethan Klein’s follow-up to his interview with Marc Elliot and Joe Rogan discussing NXIVM on a recent podcast episode.

Ethan Klein Gets Email from Brian Elliot Defending Brother Marc

Popular YouTuber Ethan Klein, once again, mocks Marc Elliot and uses an email from his brother, Brian, to chortle up a laugh-fest on one of Klein’s livestreams.

Older brother Brian chides Ethan through email, calling him “dishonorable,” but Ethan appears disinterested in healing his “ethical breach. The original interview has over 1 million views.

NXIVM Gets Shout-out on Rogan Podcast

On a recent podcast episode with Ari Shaffir and Big Jay Oakerson, Joe Rogan discusses the documentary “Holy Hell,” and other cults, including NXIVM.

Big Jay Oakerson appears the most knowledgeable about NXIVM and criticizes Keith Raniere for not being satisfied with only three girlfriends.

Joe Rogan reacts to a picture of India Oxenberg, saying, “She’s pretty.”

In 2018, writer Vanessa Grigoriadis interviewed NXIVM members Clare Bronfman, Allison Mack, and in his first media interview in 14 years, Keith Raniere, for a piece in the New York Times magazine.

Grigoriadis released a podcast called “Infamous” using her previously recorded interviews and did a media tour talking about NXIVM.

YouTuber Andrew Gold interviewed her on his YouTube channel.

She speaks candidly about her opinions of the group and reveals she knew Keith and Clare were going to be indicted before they did.

Former DOS Member, Souki Mehdaoui, on Harvard Divinity School’s video: Abuse of Power in Alternative and Emerging Spiritual and Cultural Organizations

As part of a conversation discussing abuse in spiritual and cultural organizations, Souki Mehdaoui, former NXIVM and DOS member, shares her experience. Souki hasn’t done a lot of media, but was featured in the first New York Times article.

She was the woman who Keith Raniere sent a text comparing himself to Bill Gates and Abe Lincoln.

Souki recently did a few podcast interviews about NXIVM, DOS, and working on HBO’s ‘The Vow.’

Souki was highly critical of the producers of the Vow, and we expect to tell that story in the future.

Allison ‘Alli’ Mary Epp is a name not known to many in the public. Last year, she announced her participation in a high control group on a podcast.

That group was NXIVM, where Allie was an active coach for several years.

Her interview was graphic enough to require the following trigger warning: “The Resilience Project provides an open space for people to share their personal experiences. Some content in this podcast may include topics that you may find difficult. The listener’s discretion is advised.”

Alli coached, recruited and taught students out of the Vancouver Center, run by Sarah Edmondson, who recruited her into the group.

In Allie’s interview, she shares some positive aspects of NXIVM, but talks about red flags and her process of healing since she left, in her words, “quietly.”

One interesting aspect of her interview is that she said she did not feel anything was seriously wrong with NXIVM while she was a member, until she found out some “shocking” revelations about “the leader,” Raniere.

Her voice is vital, interesting and new, and her role as a victim has hardly been explored.

An intelligent and seemingly spiritual woman, it is refreshing to hear her – especially since we have heard so little about her before. I’d like to hear more about her experiences in NXIVM and DOS.

Sarah Edmondson with Alli Mary Epp at Sarah’s Wedding (Source: Instagram)

Another fascinating voice I’d love to hear more from is Kelly Thiel. She was a NXIVM coach invited into DOS, but never joined.

Thiel appeared in the Starz documentary “Seduced” and wrote a book called “Unapologetically Glorious: The Power of Owning your story without shame and blame.” According to her book cover, she is a #1 best selling author.

For those who love rabbits, the holes are plentiful and so interesting to read about and ponder – could this happen to you or me?

Here is one of my recent paintings. I call it Keith Raniere, the old man in the SHU.