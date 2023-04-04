The DOSsier Project Shares Bright Prospects for a Happy Future

In their latest YouTube video entitled “‼️UPDATES: Last Week in Review, Clarifications & What’s Next 🌟‼️,” five of the six remaining DOSsier Project women announced they have big plans, though they did not specify what they were.

Danielle Roberts did not appear, but Leah Mottishaw, Angelica Hinojos, Michele Hatchette, Sahajo Haertel, and Linda Chung were on camera. Touting spring as a time of rebirth, the five women delivered a message of a new and vigorous DOSsier Project. In the seven-minute video, the women also expressed shock, sorrow, grief, and pain over the departure of former DOSsier Project leader Nicki Clyne.

Below you will find the exact statements of the women and our summary versions in bold. For readers in a hurry, you might want to jump to our bolded summary versions, but for those who want to enjoy every savory moment heralding the promise of a new dawn of the DOSsier Project, read each deliciously, delightfully succinct expounding on the subtle yet eerily similar sentiments of five women carrying the hot torc, though now reduced to somewhat dying embers, of a great and good sorority now defunct, or nearly so, founded by a man sitting in the SHU in Tucson, Arizona, who devised a concept to make ordinary, if not timid, women into bad-ass bitches of sterner stuff wherein to show their faith and loyalty branded they were on or about their pubic region with the initials of their glorious leader, Keith Raniere, who devised it all, in flaming crimson, indelibly marked and tendered, as was their skin tenderized, in tribute to him (though some were denied the joy of knowing of their tribute, for that modest man made his initials obscure – so humble was he – and instructed the women to say not a word that their hot-brand-on-pubis was his initials, but rather the four elements, for his quiet and unassuming manner forbid him to so brag or even take credit for his brainchild – of one great man heading a secret sorority of 105 slave women in the name of female empowerment).

And also tendered, though not always directly to him, in tribute, the fruit of their corporeal best, wide-legged, and doe-eyed (if the face should appear) collateralized poses, as graphically captured in granular detail in video or digital photographs, to ensure, as their grand and glorious man-who-leads-all-women, who in his wisdom devised that it would, their perfect secrecy, keeping from all – as he calculated it would – the very existence of DOS so that none would ever know that DOS even existed except only the badass women of DOS and the master of them all, the Grandmaster, Raniere himself.

And from this wondrous and well thought out premise of what was once 105 women and one great man that once formed DOS comes the DOSsier Project, now with only six DOS members remaining – to preserve the ideals of female empowerment – of branding women with a man’s initials to mark them slaves, and collecting compromising material called collateral to keep them silent and obedient. The DOSsier Project lives on to keep the memory of DOS alive.

Kudos to the six women who support the grand ideals of DOS, even as 99 women betrayed the cause and left, the last one being Nicki Clyne, these six remain steadfast and resolute.

Bravo, you six, who stand tall for Keith Raniere and his brainchild DOS.

Transcript:

Leah Mottishaw: Hi everyone, welcome back to the DOSsier Project. What are we okay so far um yeah yeah it’s been it’s been great in many ways um and it’s been challenging I guess in many ways but um I wanted to open and ask the question that we’ve been getting a lot uh through social media and different outreach of like “how are you doing?” I’ll start for myself, I think I just said it it’s been quite a week been challenging and uh you know it spurred a lot of thinking and thought but it feels good I think it’s good it’s the right season for sure to be um thinking about renewal and thinking about you know what’s coming and what’s growing so uh it’s been kind of unexpected but overall I think it’s trending towards positive for me, thank you.

FR Summary

Leah Mottishaw: It’s been great. It’s been challenging. It’s been quite a week. It spurred a lot of thinking. It feels good. Thinking about renewal, it’s been kind of unexpected. It’s trending towards positive. Thank you.

Transcript:

Angelica Hinojos: Yeah, I mean I can’t say it’s been an easy week. It’s probably been one of the hardest um in the last few years, and um you know they say with um lots of you know pain and um just grieving I guess comes also a lot of you know opportunity, openness and growth, and that’s how I feel for for us. You know I think that that it was um yeah like a needed moment to to reflect on ourselves and what we’re doing and for me I feel very clear on what I want for this project to be and um you know the reach that I wanted to have so thank you for all for all of you sorry for for being here I’m excited not in a good um challenged way.

FR Summary

Angelica Hinojos: I can’t say it’s been an easy week, one of the hardest. Lots of pain, grieving. Also opportunity, openness and growth. I feel very clear on what I want for this project.

Transcript:

Linda Chung: I think for for me I think um this past week has been a shock and and it just seems like I think sometimes you know things don’t seem as they appear um and you know then I know it can be honestly a little bit scary um and but uh I do think it’s really good to be able to understand what is meaning like Okay so this happened and what you can control and what you can’t um and really the reality is everybody’s free to choose um and um I think to accept that and and also at the same time be really excited that things you know they say the only things for certain are change in the world and how do you and and really the only thing we control is how we respond to it so I think it’s a new season and spring is sprung here so I’m looking forward to um you know what’s coming up in the future.

FR Summary

Linda Chung: This past week has been a shock. A little bit scary. Everybody’s free to choose. At the same time be really excited. It’s a new season and spring is sprung. I’m looking forward to the future.

Transcript:

Michele Hatchette: So well said everyone I uh second and third everything um it is yeah it’s been all that and plus plus um I think my you know I’m I’m very excited about a lot of the things that we’re cooking up in the kitchen for the DOSsier project in this new season um you know Nicki seems to be doing well which I’m I’m very happy about and um you know I think it’s just it was shocking but I think as we’ve been able to talk to her we’ve been able to understand more you know and so we’ve kind of been in the space of creation and I think like you said Linda I’m a farm girl we all know that so spring is the time of renewal it’s the time of rebirth it’s the time of Renaissance and um really really excited about what we have coming down the pike.

FR Summary

Michele Hatchette: So well said everyone. I second and third everything. I’m very excited about a lot of the things that we’re cooking up in the kitchen. I’m really really excited about what we have coming down the pike.

Transcript:

Sahajo Haertel: Yeah what a week I mean it feels like it’s been a month like the last few days. I think so much has happened so quickly you know I think last week we didn’t meet but the week before that we were here talking about topics you know going one route and like within a few days it was like we’re totally structured different like people wow so definitely been an amazing emotional roller coaster I think you know from shock to confusion to pain to you know like very um intense emotions you know um we constituting the past months and trying to understand things and trying to make sense of things so it’s been a lot of that very surreal in many ways but um also with that said you know I’ve loved how we’ve worked together in the last few days you know we’ve been coming together we’ve been figuring things out with a website the statement you know the show must go on and I think that’s kind of where I’m at now like it’s rough it’s painful it’s uh you know there’s a lot of sadness with it but at the same time with that also comes a lot of you know excitement about what we can do and then the direction we can go in and restructuring and really like looking at what are we about what are we doing here you know and I I think that’s uh our three year anniversary is coming up soon and you know it’s a good time for us to kind of go okay we’ve been doing this for three years we’ve learned so much we’ve done so much you know hopefully we haven’t lost everything that we’ve done you know all the work that we’ve done hopefully we can gain access to that again but at the same time I feel enthusiastic that whatever we’re doing now where we’re going um it’ll have a new energy to it and and uh more strong so yeah.

FR Summary

Sahajo Haertel: It’s been an amazing emotional roller coaster from shock to confusion to pain. Surreal. Rough. Painful. There’s a lot of sadness. Also excitement. Our three year anniversary is coming. We’ve learned so much, done so much. I feel enthusiastic that whatever we’re doing, it’ll have a new energy.

Transcript:

Leah Mottishaw: Thanks Sahajo. I do want to uh sort of piggyback on that just to really emphasize uh a few I guess statements of of where we’re at at the moment um just to make sure there’s no confusion out there for any of our followers or our supporters um this is a 100% woman-led project it’s led by the women you see here also Danielle and the women that are in the videos are the ones who are leading this we are a collaborative project so we’re all involved in the decisions that are made uh doesn’t mean that won’t change in the future you know we welcome the possibility of adding people to the project maybe we’re open we’re open uh but this what you see is what you get is what I wanted to say and uh also we are in a in a transition we have lots of ideas as we’ve alluded to here we’re also open to receiving ideas um from other other people like yourselves who are listening or if you know of projects that we should know about and potentially get involved with we want all of those things sent our way. so uh so we can consider and um take on this this new direction so uh thank you all again for listening we look forward to updating you soon we are working with Nicki to get our website back online and of course we will let you know as soon as that is back online so please stay tuned and we look forward to talking again.

FR Summary

Leah Mottishaw: This is a 100% woman-led project. It’s led by the women you see here, also Danielle. We welcome adding people. We have lots of ideas. We’re open to receiving ideas. Thank you for listening. We look forward to talking again.