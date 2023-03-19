NXIVM Founder’s Six-Month Stay with Intersex Prisoner, Toni Fly, Ends Without Incident

Well, Keith Raniere proved it. He wouldn’t hurt a Fly – Toni Fly, that is.

William Anthony ‘Toni’ Fly, an “intersex” prisoner in federal custody, was Raniere’s cellmate in the Special Housing Unit of USP Tuscon since September.

The BOP has transferred Fly.

He left without making a single charge against Raniere, a departure for an inmate who lodged 75 allegations of sexual harassment against inmates and guards since becoming a federal inmate.

Fly, 54, is currently residing at Oklahoma City Federal Transfer Center.

Fly won’t stay long in Oklahoma City – anywhere from a day or two to a few weeks. He is there to be processed and sent to his next prison assignment.

Raniere alleged in court filings that the BOP assigned Fly as his cellmate, hoping Fly would make a rape allegation against the former Vanguard of NXIVM, plunging Raniere into further difficulties with prison authorities.

During the six months when the two men shared a 12 x 8 cell 23 per day, they seemed to have found a way to coexist. Documents filed in Raniere v Garland claim Fly had episodes of ranting, wailing, screaming, fits of anger, and severe withdrawal caused by the prison authorities withholding his transitioning medications. Still, he did not take it out on Raniere.

The two men went to bat for one another to verify an untoward, unappetizing, and malodorous episode arising from their removal from their SHU cell, so that guards could search it. Guards placed Fly and Raniere into cages in a cell where 19 streaks of feces were visible on the wall, in addition to two piles on the floor, and before which they were served lunch as prison officials, including psychologists, observed them.

Raniere also went to bat for Fly, complaining that USP Tucson officials would not give Fly eyeglasses, which he needed—and deprived him of medications that caused him to act irrationally.

It is unknown what prison the BOP will assign Fly.

William Anthony ‘Toni’ Fly came into and went from Raniere’s life. FR may contact Fly to get his views on his six months in the SHU with Keith Raniere.

The BOP release date for Fly is September 8, 2025.

A word on gender: I grant you that some people may be offended that FR refers to Fly as “he” and not his preferred pronoun, “she.”

While Fly considers himself a woman, the charge that brought him to federal prison had everything to do with his conduct as a man.

Fly pleaded guilty in federal court in North Dakota to transporting a female victim across state lines for criminal sexual acts.

Mugshots of Toni Fly

More about Fly:

