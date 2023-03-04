Kevin Responds to Commenters, Condemns Sentencing Disparities Between Raniere and Other Convicted Sex Offenderso

Kevin, who some suspect is Nicki Clyne, has replies for several of Frank Report’s esteemed commenters.

MK10ART’s portrait of Kevin.

Frank Report does not believe Kevin is Nicki, but is a man named Kevin, whose last name he has asked us to withhold.

Ice-Nine

I hope John Tighe is sitting comfortably somewhere, having a cold beer, and enjoying Keith Raniere’s cries to be released from the SHU – a great deal.

Kevin

I don’t think Tighe is enjoying this at all. If improper things are being done to Raniere, they can also be done to innocent people, a concept Tighe understands all too well.

There’s a big picture beyond “good guys” vs “bad guys.”

Shadow State

The mayor of College Park, Maryland, Patrick Wojahn, was arrested Thursday on 56 child pornography possession and distribution charges.

The 47-year gay Democrat faces 40 counts of possession of exploitative child material and 16 counts of distribution of exploitative child material, a press release from the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children first alerted the department that a social media account operating within the county was distributing “suspected child pornography” on February 17, according to the PGPD.

Through an investigation, authorities determined the account belongs to the sitting mayor. On February 28, the PGPD executed a search warrant at his home in College Park, seizing “multiple cell phones, a storage device, a tablet and a computer.”

Kevin

Nothing will happen to the guy. He has the right politics, belongs to an identity group, and his victims aren’t women in their 20s and 30s who had to endure the horror of transcribing a video for a dead friend’s memorial service. [like the victims in the Raniere case.]

Shadow

Cleveland rabbi sentenced to prison for soliciting underage sex

Among those who testified on Stephen Weiss’ behalf in a bid for leniency was a prominent rabbi in the Conservative movement.

He tried and failed: Rabbi Stephen Weiss will get six months in prison for trying to have sex with someone he thought was an underage person – who was actually a law enforcement agent.

A Cleveland-area rabbi was sentenced to six months in prison on Monday for soliciting underage sex, capping a sad and shocking saga for the area’s Jewish community….

Weiss, formerly senior rabbi at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, was sentenced for the crimes of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools. He had been arrested and charged after a sting operation last April and pleaded guilty to the two felony charges in January.

Weiss, 61, will be required to register as a sex offender for 25 years.

Kevin

If one of the children the rabbi solicited for sex had read and interpreted a journal article for him, would they have added 119 and a half years to his sentence.

Starting to sink in yet guys? That this whole Raniere thing has nothing to do with sex crimes or keeping people safe? That if it did, all these other weirdos, like the Rabbi and the gay mayor, would face similar punishments as Raniere – with his 120 year prison sentence.

Shadow

“Jails and prisons house the criminally insane” – H. Lowes.

“Like Allison Mack” — Shadow State

Kevin

Allison will find a way to achieve the ultimate revenge: Rebuilding her life, without any thought of what people outside her circle think or say about her.

Kevin

If Daniela’s confinement was so bad, why was her primary abuser, Lauren Salzman, dismissed from the civil suit?

Maybe that’s a better question for the lead plaintiffs, Sarah Edmondson and Mark Vicente.

Keith’s Actually Guilty

So it’s not the FBI?

It’s Rosa Laura Junco’s daddy?

Or is daddy Junco working with the FBI?

And Moira.

And Camilla.

And the dozens of others.

Or is it EVERY one?

Just EVERY single person v. Raniere?

Kevin

It’s possible to believe Raniere could be guilty of crimes, and also believe that the people who prosecuted him cheated?

Both of things could be true simultaneously.

The problem is that if they cheated to get a guilty man, it means they also cheat to get innocent people. Which is why so many people need to believe there was no tampering or foul play.