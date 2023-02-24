Family Court Story of Custody Evaluator Who Hid Notes of Sex Abuse by Father

Here is another story about the criminal racketeering enterprise called Family Court. Without a jury for a check and balance, the judge solely controls the fates of children throughout America.

For-profit court professionals, like the custody evaluators, who decide the fate of children they met once or twice, based on satisfying the GALs and attorneys who refer him or her.

Here is an example of a custody evaluator who buried credible allegations of a parent’s sex abuse of his daughter to recommend he get custody, because it made more money for the attorneys, the GAL, and the therapists involved.

A young girl of divorcing parents disclosed to the custody evaluator that her father sexually abused her on many occasions.

Somehow the custody evaluator chose not to mention her disclosures in his custody evaluation report to the court.

In fact, he recommended the father get custody, as the parent with superior [funds] parenting skills.

Fighting this monstrous injustice, with her daughter begging for rescue, the mother subpoenaed the custody evaluator’s notes.

The Shining

Reading Crazy Circus: Family Court Custody Evaluator Ruined Daughter’s Life made me think of a story I personally know of.

I read the deposition of a corrupt evaluator who mishandled a child’s sexual abuse in family court.

Under oath, in court, the evaluator could not explain why he did not include his own notes from his evaluation of the then-young girl who her father sexually abused.

I read the whole transcript of the hearing. I read the evaluator’s ‘forgotten’ notes where the girl described explicit details of sexual abuse, where the sexual abuse occurred, and what times.

In the custody evaluator’s notes, the girl explained the physical discomfort, pain, and confusion she experienced. She described what she wore, what he wore, and the surroundings in such detail.

I remember feeling like throwing up when I read it. Imagine how devastating it was for the mother to realize this happened.

‘I wanted to throw up when I read it…’

The notes revealed that the girl described to the custody evaluator numerous incidents of her father’s apparently diverse forms of sexual abuse.

The notes of the girl’s words were compelling, describing thoughtful, matter-of-fact, understandable details of her father’s sexual abuse.

When questioned, the evaluator had no explanation for why he didn’t include his notes in his custody evaluation report to the courts.

The custody evaluator could not recall why he left out the notes of the child telling him her father abused her in his custody evaluation report.

He said, “I do not recall.”

After the hearing, the judge concluded the girl’s description of her sexual abuse was “inconsistent.”

The judge determined there was no sexual abuse. The girl was lying for her description of what her father did to her was not the same every time.

The father’s sexual abuse didn’t happen one time. It was going on for a long time. So, of course, it was “inconsistent.”

It cost the mother her life savings to dispose of that (very well-known) custody evaluator.

The mother was frustrated when the judge refused to consider the notes of her daughter’s sexual abuse.

And then appeal.

The custody evaluator’s notes, which he could not recall why he did not put on the record in his custody evaluation, were admitted by the judge as evidence, and they were never entered the court record.

The evaluator and the judge just changed the subject.

The mother’s lawyer refused to object. I repeat: her own lawyer never objected. The mother fired him. She was then called a “difficult client.”

She couldn’t find another lawyer who would take her case. She then represented herself.

The abused girl’s father placed her in a psychiatric institution. The girl fell apart when she had no more contact with her mother.

The father claimed that all the stress the mother put on them caused his daughter to have mental health problems. And, of course, he paid a lot of money to get her into that mental health institution. He paid it out of pocket. No insurance.

Eventually, the girl turned 18. The father then became her legal conservator.

The mother tried to ask her daughter to fight with her for her freedom from her father. At that point, the girl gave up.

Then the mother appealed again. But she made the tragic mistake of telling the courts she was outraged that her daughter made that choice. She explained in detail all the years her daughter pleaded with her to save her from his abuse.

The mother was alienated with her daughter.

This time, the court decided to make these statements part of the record.

Her statements can be easily googled by typing in her name. All of that is part of the legal record.

The people the father associated with did not let “the little woman” dominate one of their own. If it could happen to him, it could happen to them, which was not an option.

Eventually, because the mother reacted against her daughter’s choice to shut out all the pain, she lost contact, just like they wanted.

The daughter experienced long-term mental health issues.

The daughter has significant mental health issues, which force her to remain under control.

Justice, Family Court style.