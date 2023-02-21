Rock Rebuts Kevin: Sarah Edmondson Was a Savior of Women Not a Villain

February 21, 2023
Sarah Edmondson warmed many whom she recruited to escape from NXIVM
Kevin

Sarah is a predator posing as a victim. What so many on both sides still fail to see is that Sarah and Mark use ESP teachings/tactics to hurt people, not the people frequently disparaged here and elsewhere like Nicki, Allison, and Danielle

Nicki isn’t the one suing Sarah, or using Sarah’s name, image and likeness in a documentary. She has a right to defend herself from the attention-seeking plaintiffs like Mark and Sarah and their army of ambulance chasing lawyers.

Rock (Around the Block}

Agreed. Sarah has no right or reason to sue Nicki IMO, and this makes a mockery of the lawsuit. Nicki’s continued defense of Raniere’s teachings and the Bronfmans, though completely crazy and misguided, is not illegal and is protected by the First Amendment.

That said, she needs to cop herself on and take some responsibility for what some of those women in DOS went through even if it’s just to herself.

However, Sarah has every right to sue the Bronfmans. And perhaps more than just a right – she should be encouraged in that endeavor.

Cos it was the Bromfmans who financed Raniere’s nefarious activities over such a long period. He could have done little without their backing, because when it came to business, just like Donald Trump, Raniere was a total loser.

Constance Picayune’s painting “The Great Black Hope with the Great White Vanguard.” 

And Raniere’s ‘teachings’ were a sad rip-off of many great thinkers, whose philosophy he deliberately distorted to manipulate others, first breaking down their psychological schema through blunt NLP application, and once they were susceptible, taking charge of their souls like some demonic vampire.

MK10ART’s painting of Keith Raniere in his epic fight against injustice

Clare Bronfman funded the works and the grandiose efforts of her Vanguard which enabled him to do whatever he did. 

Judge someone not just by their actions, but by their intentions.

Sarah was also misguided in going for the low lying fruit, rather than just starting up the chainsaw to cut down the tree. I don’t know, maybe she bore Nicki a grudge because she hadn’t been told what the brand represented? Maybe she thought Nicki was just trying to get one over on her because Nicki was now the senior one who played a part in hiding what the brand meant?

Sarah is not a traitor, but a savior, and for that she should be commended.

