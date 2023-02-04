Back By Popular Demand: The Tender Ghanaian Love Story of Nancy and Ronnie

Ever since FR reported that FBI Senior Forensic Examiner Stephen Flatley was rumored to have gone to Ghana, there has been renewed interest in that land of the hippopotamus, the elephant, and the African giant snail; where the civet and the antelope play, a place where the beautiful Nancy is said to reside after her parents died, living with her grandmother, selling ice-water by the side of the road out of a refrigerator that is often on the blink and requiring money to repair.

It was the land of dreams for my dear friend Ronnie, who sent to Nancy money, doing so for years – about $60,000 so far – to bring her over to this country and to marry her and live happily ever after.

Ronnie Robinson

Ronnie was in his mid 60s when he first fell in love with Nancy, whom he has yet to meet, and has spoken to only a few times but has written a thousand encyclopedias worth of text messages, and she to him – expressions of love.

As Nancy told Ronnie: We was from South Africa and we decided to go and pay a visit to my Grandma in Ghana and unfortunately i lost all my parents (in an auto crash) when they decide to go and buy some items in Royal Mart.

Ronnie has viewed hundreds of her photos, photos she shared, she said, only with him, private photos, the kind only a lover should see, and silent videos because they have no audio on their internet in Ghana where Nancy lives.

Ronnie is now 81. He is still in love, and oddly through he has aged over the 16 years he loved Nancy, she has not aged a bit.

Some women are like that. She is as breathless, young and beautiful, as photos show, as she was 16 years ago.

The difference between Ronnie living well on his retirement and an inheritance from his mother of money and a home, free and clear, and his present state of living in a one room senior home, without any savings, has been his devotion to Nancy, his support of a poor young woman trying to flee Ghana for 16 years to be with him and love only him.

Ronnie: Can I ask why you love me?

Nancy: As i told you already that i was looking for an honest man who can love me and care about me and i will also live with him. And you said that i have got a right man. Because you are handsome and you also care about me and i wish to be with you soon because when i set my eyes on you my heart burn like flames it all means that my heart beat for you.

Ronnie: I just want to know in my heart that this will all happen.

Nancy: When i see you my heart become happy.

Ronnie: Ok. I want to make love to you soon

Yes, it is a love story that echoes on and on.

I remember Ronnie telling me when his dear blessed mother was still alive, how he and his mom would have dinner with Nancy via Skype.

Ronnie’s mom wanted only one thing before she died, to see Ronnie happily married to a wonderful gal.

Nancy would appear on Skype, looking at them, and so attentive while they ate dinner.

Her laughter, though silent, was like, or would be like, an April song if we could only hear it.

But the video was silent, because, as mentioned above, Nancy’s Skype connection did not have audio capacity due to the backward conditions in Ghana where she lived and sold ice-water by the roadside.

And sometimes the internet was so uncertain that when Ronnie or his mother wanted to see what Nancy was eating or wearing something that would require some specific response from her, the internet would suddenly cut out.

Though there was no sound, and sometimes no video, they could still communicate through texts. Throughout dinner as Ronnie’s 95-year-old mother and he ate their macaroni and cheese with bread and butter and canned vegetables. (Carrots were good, but Ronnie did not like peas. Tthey gave him gas, as he told Nancy.) Ronnie and Nancy would text back and forth and watch each other on Skype, smiling and lovingly, and Ronnie and his mom eating and having a grand time having such a pretty young woman in their kitchen (via Skype) and so in love with Ronnie.