Bangkok: Raniere’s 120-Year Punishment Too Harsh & Other Precocities

I’m not saying all FR liberal members are totally okay with Roman Polanski’s behavior, as I’m sure that several of those LIBERAL HYENAS will come forward to express ‘outrage’ at Polanski’s behavior (in a half-hearted attempt to prove me wrong).

Liberal readers of Frank Report, according to Bangkok.

Perhaps a few of them even expressed some type of disapproval (of Polanski’s behavior) years ago.

Big fucken deal.

Liberals have a tepid response to Roman Polansky

Here’s my main point. They sure as fuck didn’t display the same PUBLIC OUTRAGE they have towards Keith Raniere.

There’s a difference between their level of anger displayed towards Keith’s crimes (for taking a photo of a 15 year old) and their level of anger displayed towards Polanski’s crimes (having sex with a 13 year old after plying her with Quaaludes and alcohol).

Polamnski gave this girl drugs and alcohol.. when she was 13.

None of these LIBERAL HYENAS publicly SCREAM about Polanski’s behavior on their own volition, before today, while demanding he be imprisoned for decades — with the SAME PASSION they reserve for condemning Keith’s behavior.

Where are the PUBLIC SCREAMS for justice for Polanski?

Where are the PUBLIC SCREAMS for Polanski to get many years in prison?

Those screams don’t exist.

They’re just half-hearted whispers.

Most murderers in Europe go to prison for less than 20-30 years.

MK10art portrait of Raniere behind bars.

Yet Keith is in prison for 120 years?

It’s nothing but liberal emotions run amok.

If Keith took photos of a 15 year old, even with her consent, he should be punished —- since the age of consent is higher in NY.

But, a prison sentence of 5 years would have been sufficient (not 120 years).

Mk10Art painting of Keith Raniere

As for the ‘collateral’ charges, not a single FR member HONESTLY believes these women wanted to leave Keith, but only remained due to their collateral.

Not once did Keith threaten to release collateral if they didn’t comply.

While I agree that holding collateral is a bad thing, I also know that none of these women seemed to base their ‘consent’ decisions on such collateral —- which is the WHOLE BALLGAME from a legal point of view.

Read their emails.

Truth is, the collateral issue only became their ‘defense’ AFTER the organization collapsed and these women needed a reason to justify why they remained in such a (now) hated group.

“Please believe me, it was the ‘collateral’ that made me stay in DOS and get branded. Honest. I had no choice.”

Truth is, these women were looking for a sisterhood to belong to —- and they found that in DOS. These women wanted to be accepted into DOS to boost their self-worth.

That’s all it was.

PS — Yes, I've argued differently in the past. But, this is my position today so kindly EAT SHIT if you have a problem with my shifting opinions. I'm humble enough to shift my opinions when the facts demand it.

US Prison PoliciesThe issue is humane prison policies, not encouraging or discouraging pedophilia.

What you seem to have missed is that even when people are convicted for statutory rape or sex crimes in Sweden (as well as most Euro countries), the actual TIME SERVED IN PRISON is absolutely minuscule compared to America —- because of their generous parole system.

They are more humane in Sweden (and all of Europe) than in America.

We haven’t yet learned that extending prison sentences (to inhumane lengths) does not reduce the impulse which causes such activity, nor does it contribute to acting as a deterrent.

Just like sentencing people to decades in prison for drug possession or drug dealing, has NOT reduced the impulse to deal or use drugs, nor improved the drug epidemic.

Our punishments for murder also don’t serve as a ‘deterrent’.

Why not?

Because most people who commit murder do so out of irrational passion or intense hatred (which overwhelms their sense of logic).

Nobody says to themselves, “Well, the penalty for murder just got jacked up from 15 years to 60 years, so, based on that fact alone, I’ll give my spouse a free pass on their recent infidelity”.

Instead… They simply go crazy when they find out about their spouse’s infidelity or the business partner who’s been cheating them out of tons of money — at which point they lose control of themselves and (sometimes) act on those primal impulses, without any thought to the penalty for being caught.

Sure, they know that getting caught means many years in prison — so they do whatever they can to avoid getting caught. But, the actual length of the potential prison sentence is not something that impacts their emotional/irrational decisions.

Having the strongest penalties for crimes (among all CIVILIZED countries) hasn’t reduced our crime rate to any serious degree.

Our prison policies are based more on ‘revenge’ than rehabilitation or deterrent. Europe is better in this regard.

January 6

Niceguy, Richard is correct and you are wrong. You and Ice-Nine are acting like ignorant children.

To suggest that the majority of those UNARMED January 6th protesters honestly believed that they were there to “storm the capitol building” and “physically challenge” the DC police (along with the US national guard) in an effort to “overthrow our government” is a testament to how stupid the left-wing media is. LOL.

Even if those rioters delayed the election certification by a few hours or even a few days, that’s not a SERIOUS attempt to “overthrow the government” or elections. LOL.

It’s just a bunch of idiots making their voices heard.

Most of them were there to vent their anger and had no clue what was gonna go down later —- since it was a disorganized group of idiots.

They didn’t even do 1% of the damage that Antifa rioters do.

Antifa

Jan 6

On January 6, most of the people were likely just walking around inside the building, casually, else the damage would have been MUCH worse.

Even the FEW idiots with guns were not SERIOUSLY trying to ‘overthrow’ the government, LOL, since a few itty-bitty guns ain’t enough to take over the US government or prevent a new president from being certified.

Heck, even a few M1 tanks couldn’t come close to doing that, LOL.

It’s amazing that a person with your intelligence, Nice Guy, has allowed himself to believe in the same fairy tales that idiotic liberals (like Ice-Nine and Erasend) believe in.

Ice Nine

It’s so funny how polarizing this topic is.

Normal adults have reduced their thought patterns to something equivalent to a child’s thought patterns.

Use your COMMON SENSE people.

Have a good day.