3 Items on Swami: Reproductive Coercion, Mystery of Dead Woman, Swami Enablers ‘Like’ Artist

By Leona James

J. Michael Shoemaker has the same kind of culty control Keith Raniere had.

They exert it over their “loved ones,” including reproductive coercion.

In a cult, the leader takes over the ability to decide if and when to have a child — perhaps the most fundamental decision in a woman’s life.

It demonstrates the leader’s attempt to undermine the attachment between mother and child. The goal is to focus all feelings of affection on the leader or group.

Women face a unique set of life-altering issues.

Those issues often become the focus of media coverage of cult cases. As a result, women’s sexual lives, their lives as mothers, and their ability to control their reproductive choices are upended within cultic organizations.

https://www.nbcnews.com/think/opinion/cults-are-terrifying-they-re-even-worse-women-ncna862051

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SAFjH6oyH7s

Where are the babies that should have been born to this cult Shoemaker operated for 50 years?

Shoemaker used his purported Swami “powers” to perform “astrology” readings for his “loved ones.”

What did he see in the stars?

Shoemaker told young women they should not have children, or, if they did, their children would be born deformed in some way. He told students that sex with him was safe and would advance their spiritual lives.

He broke up relationships that members formed with people who were not in the cult.

He separated students from parents, spouses, and children who weren’t part of the group.

All the “loved ones” who remained in his “grip” for decades have seen their opportunities to become parents taken from them as they served the guru.

A survey of 34 of Shoemaker’s former students who left the cult in 2001 exists.

You were discouraged by Swami Chetanananda or his astrologers from having children. 26%.

You were told by Swami Chetanananda or his astrologers that your children would be born deformed or damaged in some way. 9%

You were discouraged from marrying either by Swami Chetanananda or his astrologers. 32%

Swami Chetanananda advised you about whom to date or not date. 44%

Swami Chetanananda advised you about whom to marry. 15%

What has changed since 2001?

The Lost Children

Rebecca, Margi, Maggie, Jen , Theresa, Kari, Molly, Natacha, Lilianna, Claudia, Vivina, Brenda, Cassia, Susan, Laura, Karla, Patty, Karen, none have children.

Raniere branded, Shoemaker strangles. They are the same.

Both controlled the motherhood of their followers.

Liz Bazzani

Liz Bazzani

Sharon Ward inserted herself in the investigation into the death of Liz Bazzani.

There is no record of investigators interviewing Shoemaker, the abbot of the Movement Center where Liz lived for decades.

The police report is short on details and long on what Sharon Ward had to say.

The Report GO 42 2017-18178 is available from the Portland Public Records website for a fee.

It states Liz’s death was caused by asphyxia caused by drowning.

Asphyxia is what happens when you are strangled.

The report does not indicate where the drowning occurred.

Was she put in the river after suffering from asphyxia?

Portland Police Bureau GO 42 2017-18178 CASE NUMBER

PUBLIC RECORD RELEASE

PRINTED ON: 10/05/2022 PRINTED BY: 48662 Page 9/10 VERSION: 181015 1

On 2/7/2017 I spoke with DME Chappelle who told me that MI?s death was caused by asphyxia by drowning, and the manner undetermined. See Medical Examiner?s report for further details.

In conclusion, during the course of my investigation I did not find any evidence to support the possibility of foul play in the

death of MI BAZZANI. Her behavior was described by unusual by family and friends in the weeks leading up to her death.

Additionally, her physical and mental state seemed to be declining, from an unknown cause.

The information provided in cell phone records show that MI likely left her residence between 2240 and 2252 hours on 1/18/2017, and spent some time walking downtown.

I did not find any information that she met with anyone, and it appears she spent her last few hours alone. I did not find any notes or other information to suggest that MI was suicidal, however her erratic behavior and physical/mental decline may have contributed. The report does not indicate if police found Liz’s cell phone. Ward inserted herself into the investigation. The police did not request she use her cadaver sniffing dogs to help find the body. She volunteered to set up the search herself. This level of control fits with what people have said about Ward: She would take a bullet for Shoemaker. She controlled much of what goes on at the Movement Center. There is no mention of interviewing anyone from the Movement Center except Vanessa and Sharon Ward. No other family members were interviewed even though they are mentioned as living at the center. Sharon controlled the entire process. Sharon plants into the report that Liz was losing weight and losing her hair. The police did get dental records but no medical records.

An Artist With Sweet Support

Guy Boster is an artist. You can see his work on https://www.saatchiart.com/guysart.

His art is offered at prices from $600 to $1785.

Self portrait of Guy Boster

Guy Boster’s work, “Bearded Iris” is for sale at $680. Prints are $40.

He writes on this website: “My name is Guy Boster. I’m an artist living in Portland, Oregon. I was born and raised in Central Pennsylvania. I was an art director/graphic designer for many years, working 10 years in New York City, yes, during the Mad Men era, 17 years in Dallas, Texas, 6 years in San Francisco, and 15 years in Portland, and took up painting full time about 10 years ago. His relatives are Howard and Vivina Boster, aka Swami P and his wife. I am told he worked in the basement of the Movement Center in Portland, and got “likes” on his Facebook page for his art from the “loved ones” of J. Michael Shoemaker. Guy paints mostly flowers. His art was on display in February 2022 at Splendorporium in Portland. The “sweet old ones” who “liked” Guy’s art on his Facebook page. 1. Molly Merideth broke her knee during the move from Portland to Gold Beach, carried clean sheets to bed ridden “abused ones”, but she didn’t get to move with the guru; 2. Claudia Henry, married to a “loved one” Govinda, was warned about pedophiliac activities by Anna Merli and Margo Massoud Marver and did nothing. 3. Margo Massoud Marver “liked” Guy’s painting, but kept quiet about possible abuse. 4. Sarah Mocas 5. Christopher O’Brien 6. Brenda A. Siragusa, who does not believe Shoemaker is a monster, thinks he is a Goddess. 7. Cassia Herman, still “loves” Swami, started a recruitment site in Seattle with Margie Pos. 8. Vivina Boster has made a lot of money from the sales of Swami and “loved ones’” real estate, capped her goal in 2019 9. Angie Shoemaker, which Shoemaker is her dad? 10. Susan Marshal, living the life in Gold Beach; 11. Mark O’Brien, is he related to Christopher, another family in the cult; 12. Laura Shanti, still in the grip of the guru, afraid to speak to non “loved ones”; 13. Rio Hibler 14. Karla Refoxo, can tell tales of “plant spirit use.” Is that why she left? 15. Melinda Montague, in the “grip”; 16. Cynthia Brown, spent a lot of time with the video camera, what does she have on tape: 17. Lisa Hoberg has been with Shoemaker since he began. 18. Connie Dyer, her daughter had nice things to say about Diane Asay. Does that get her shunned by the “loved ones”? 19. Jessica Butler, Laura’s daughter. She was there when Ayaz and Liz died, and when others were harmed. Did she escape, or is she still in the “grip”? 20. Chris Cartwright, long time in the “grip”; 21. Keri Gronningsater, still in the “grip.” Cooks in Gold Beach. 22. Margie Pos, started a recruitment site in Seattle, still in the “grip.” 23. EJ Rosen, worked many “seva” hours; still “loves” the guru; 24. Barbara Rabin, joined in 2008, is she still active; 25. Kelly Ponzi, still “gripped”; 26. Nicolas-John van Nieuwenhuysen, there are more with this name affiliated with the guru; another family affair. 27. Barnett Davis, did he buy a painting, or just “like” it. He has plenty of money and gave a lot of it to Shoemaker. 28. Melinda Montegue, growing old with her guru. 29. Irene Dakini. Is that her real name? 30. Drew Carlson, not at Gold Beach. He cooked at the Movement Center, got sick and didn’t make the cut to follow Shoemaker to Gold Beach.; 31. Patty Slote, still in the “grip.” Will she be true unto death 32. Marilyn Ritter. Some remember Shoemaker working her over, still in the “grip.” She has been with Shoemaker since Indiana in the 1980s. 33. Karen Sutherland, with her husband Randy, will clean toilets, work in the garden and spy for her master. In the “grip” for life.

Does the artist know about abuse, drug use, fraudulent recruiting, exploitation, gaslighting or any criminal activities that occurred?