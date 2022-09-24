Nothing Suspicious: Dr. Disappears on Day Wife Files for Divorce, Boat Found, Dr. Still Missing 30 Days Later

A favorite commenter of FR has a different take on Death of Investigators of Child Trafficking Might Be Murder.

He finds nothing suspicious about any of the deaths.

By Aristotle’s Sausage

And Humpty Dumpty was pushed, I suppose…

When it comes to conspiracy theories, the FR sure is thorough: it claims every death is evidence of some nefarious plot.

Guy dies of a heart attack on the golf course. That’s obviously murder. (In bizarro land…)

Bill Bowen died on a golf course. He went to meet a guy to help him with a documentary about child sex trafficking. His body was found on the golf course alone. His death was ruled a heart attack. Some have said it was suspicious. His sister seems to suggest he died of a heart attack.

This is Q-Anon stuff.

Be Afraid. Be Very Afraid. They Are Obviously Out To Get You!

For a dose of reality (if anyone here is still interested in reality), let’s have a look at the disappearance and presumed death of Dr. Chaundre Cross last August 10.

Dr. Cross was last seen leaving a Naples Bay FL marina at 7:30 that Wednesday morning alone aboard his 35 foot Sea Ray powerboat “Vitamin Sea.”

Later that day, his family contacted the Sheriff’s Dept. to report him missing. A search began. The Coast Guard was notified.

The search continued throughout the night. The vessel was located the next afternoon adrift about 16 miles south of Sanibel Island (not far from Naples).

Dr. Cross was not aboard. Nobody was.

The Coast Guard continued the search. It continued for 100 hours and covered 13,100 square miles. The USCG used two fixed-wing aircraft, a helicopter, a cutter and a patrol boat. Three law enforcement agencies assisted them, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

They didn’t find Cross. The Coast Guard discontinued the search on Sunday August 14, four days after Dr. Cross was reported missing.

Over a month later, his body still has not been found.

This is exactly the kind of “mysterious disappearance” that can be spun as a story of murder, intrigue and conspiracy. Imagine what the FR could make of this if Dr. Cross had been involved in Nxivm or had spoken out against child abuse or the courts.

Dr. Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen Aug. 10 leaving the Naples Bay Resort & Marina alone on his 33-foot Sea Ray boat, the “Vitamin Sea,” according to a tweet Friday from the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast. That same day, his wife, Sarah Jo Cross, filed for divorce in Collier County.

This “mysterious disappearance at sea” is far fruitier than the Alaska Nxivm suicide Frank has made so much of.

In February 2003, Kristin Snyder’s Toyota Tacoma was found at Resurrection Bay with a purported suicide note. Snyder’s body was never found. Frank Parlato made a documentary for Investigation Discovery called the Lost Women of NXIVM to explore her disappearance.

Let’s see what we can do to spin Dr. Cross’s death into a conspiracy:

Cross was rich, partly because of the work he did with Big Pharma. Did he know too much? Find out something he shouldn’t have? We all hate Big Pharma. We all “know” they probably have people silenced all the time…

Maybe his wife had him murdered! Turns out she filed for divorce just before Dr. Cross made that fateful last boat ride. Maybe she figured she’d inherit everything if she offed him, instead of risking a divorce settlement.

Definitely “suspicious.” What, do you think wives never murder their husbands? Or why would you defend Big Pharma, are they paying you?

Anyway, we’re “just asking questions”.

Questions like: why did it take the Coast Guard 24 hours to find one boat? Using three aircraft and two search vessels?

In fine summertime Florida weather?

Could the Coast Guard be involved in the plot??

How come the body hasn’t been found, over a month later? In a heavily populated area with pleasure boaters galore, and shallow calm water?

The FR has claimed it’s suspicious for a body to go missing in an Alaskan fjord in the middle of winter, where the water is 500 feet deep and more. How much more “suspicious” must it be in calm, shallow, mild Florida waters.

How shallow are these Florida waters? I’ve been out of sight of land and still see the bottom. Naples Bay/Sanibel Island charts show water depths shallower than 50 feet everywhere, even miles offshore. The five fathom line (30’) extends offshore for as much as 5 miles.

Truth is, there’s nothing suspicious about any of these deaths.

Though I bet Frank could produce one hell of a documentary for the Discovery Channel based on the Mysterious Disappearance of Dr. Chaundre Cross. I’d watch it!

https://www.fox4now.com/collier-county/overnight-search-turns-up-no-sign-of-doctor-believed-lost-at-sea

https://www.fox4now.com/collier-county/coast-guard-suspends-search-for-dr-chaundre-cross?_amp=true

*