Bangkok: Attack Scientology, It Should Be Fun

By Bangkok

I have no love for Scientology.

I think it’s largely an insane organization managed by turds of humanity.

Their leader is probably mentally unhinged, since he allegedly beats his employees and puts them into a place called ‘the hole’ — according to Leah Remini.

Nor do I have any connection to them.

I often post about my Lord and Savior —— yet, in reality, I’m an atheist who thinks all religions, including Christianity, are largely man-made delusions. There is no such thing as heaven.

My knowledge about Scientology comes from a TV show by Leah Remini that I watched on Netflix (they had a full episode about Robert Minton, and others, who were fair-gamed in a way that I never thought possible).

According to this TV show, they even tormented the company who gave employment to Mike Rinder —— for no reason other than they employed Mike Rinder. They also allegedly paid garbage men $20 per day just to give them people’s garbage each day, so they can sift through it.

They tend to do insane things.

Apparently, they have the budget (and tenacity) to hire dozens of people to watch a single individual and torment them for years, which doesn’t really make sense to me, but yet they did it —- according to Mike Rinder and Leah Remini.

Keith Raniere never directed any operations like that.

If you wanna take on Scientology and expose them, I have no issues with that. That’s great. Have at it. It should be entertaining. LOL.

I agree that anybody who believes in Xenu is probably a mindless freak.

According to L. Ron Hubbard, Xenu [above] was the dictator of the “Galactic Confederacy.” He brought billions of aliens to Earth in space crafts 75 million years ago. He stacked them around volcanoes, and killed them with hydrogen bombs. The spirits of these aliens are called Thetans, and they haunt humans, causing them spiritual harm . Too bad Xenu never met Ramtha [above]. I just wasn’t sure if you knew how naughty they were, in terms of harassing people. I have no contact with them and would never contact them for any reason.

Anyway, have at it, Frank. Expose Scientology, if you wish. Should be fun.

Frank’s Reply

L Ron Hubbard founded the Church of Scientology with some strange teachings and beliefs.

I have no reason to attack Scientology or expose it. I have some friends who are members and several who were members. I don’t know enough to form an opinion.

I believe most organizations that call themselves churches are self-serving.

What I like about Scientology is their indenture is shorter than other religions. It is a mere 2 billion years, as opposed to eternity.

Sea Org has a relatively short contract expiry.

Xenu is no more creative than Moroni or Moses.

Some say Scientology does terrible things to people who try to leave it. That may be true. The Roman Catholic Church priests did some cruel things to boys sent by their parents to learn.

Church of England Diocese of Chichester clergy.

Muslims have been killing infidels for almost as long as Christians.

Muslims killed thousands on 9/11.

Buddhist monks do all kinds of foul things to women who believe in their magical powers.

Every religion is full of cheaters and foolish stories to entice the gullible.

So David Miscavige may have killed one or two people who got in the way. It would not surprise me, but I have to see the evidence.

As for Scientology’s teachings, I am glad to take a look. But I won’t judge them with a double standard.

If L. Ron Hubbard saw Xenu in a burning bush, or John Travolta healed lepers with an e-meter, I’ll take that with the same grain of salt as when someone says Krishna raised a mountain or Christ walked on water.

Or I can eat a wafer or touch the feet of a smelly guru and have my karma disappear.

He cleanses your sins and molests little boys. Then he takes one of these wafers, and all is forgiven, and the Lord has freed him to do it again.

Guru Dawee lets his disciples eat his excrement for enlightenment.

Or take the patent-pending tech of the world’s smartest man, become clear or unified, and stop being suppressive.

Keith Alan Raniere knows all, including how to land in prison for 120 years.

Yes, human gullibility is not confined to Scientology.

Father Moses King David Brandt ‘Chairman Mo’ Berg of the Children of God, had some pretty wives. Berg died in 1994, but his followers believe he continues to lead them from beyond the grave.

Ervil LeBaron, religious atonement sometimes means murder.

Meanwhile, let’s visit some Hindu Temples…

Boy, those yoga asanas sure do work.

I believe in miracles.

When Moses parted the Red Sea, it made it easier to get across.

Jonah was lucky that when a whale swallowed him, he came out the front end, not the back.

It was easy enough to get two of every animal to peacefully board the Ark.

But honestly, it was a little smelly once they set sail.

Sahih Bukhari vol. 7, 65: “Narrated Aisha that the prophet wrote the marriage contract with her when she was six years old, and he consummated his marriage when she was nine years old. Hisham said: ‘I have been informed that Aisha remained with the prophet for nine years (i.e. till his death).'”

The angel Moroni gave Joseph Smith gold plates. Too bad he lost them, for it would be great to look at them. But we believe.

Be of good cheer.

And repent ye sinners… starting with Bangkok and Dave Miscavige. And those silly people who believe in Scientology.