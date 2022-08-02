Raniere Gave Gina Book Promoting Slavery, Utmost Secrecy and Death

The coroner ruled that Gina Hutchinson’s cause of death is suicide. She died in October 2002 in Woodstock, New York. Police found her body on the grounds of a Buddhist monastery. Gina had met Raniere when she was 14 or 15. He was 23 or 24. She died when she was 33.

The author of the following is known to Frank Report readers for her NXIVM artwork. Her name is MK10ART. See her work on Instagram.

The Book is Sky Dancer

By MK10ART

I thought reading the book may provide clues about Gina Hutchinson and her relationship with Keith Raniere.

Many suspect Raniere was involved in Gina’s alleged suicide.

I discovered more than I anticipated in the first few pages. Keith may have borrowed ideas for Nxivm and DOS from this book.

Heidi Hutchinson wrote about her sister:

Gina noted how Keith sent her on field trips to local Indian Ashrams, about the “profound effect Keith had on her life” and how during these experiments, Gina developed suicidal ideation, along with a deepening belief that she was the living reincarnate embodiment of the Buddhist Earth Goddess, “Samayatara”. Keith bequeathed Gina with a book titled “Sky Dancer,” about this Buddhist consort cum Goddess. There aren’t many female deities in Buddhism. This was a rare reincarnation find or “recognition.” Keith calculated the astronomically rare probability once, I think. But that didn’t mean it wasn’t true. Gina believed. Gina carried a tattered, marked copy of “Skydancer” around with her everywhere for years as a teenager into her 20’s. She had it memorized, recited, and pondered on it constantly. She found all the monasteries around, including the most ornate one, K.T.D., where she was a regular visitor. She studied other books on Samayatara and Tibetan Buddhism. She discussed her findings and queries with her Buddhist God-mentor, Keith Raniere.

Some quotes from the Sky Dancer stand out as reasons why groomer-guru Keith Raniere recommended this book to a young, impressionable Gina.

Yeshe Tsogyel, his Queen, together with the measureless universal mandala to the Great Guru. After that she accompanied him unswervingly, serving him continuously, giving her Body, Speech and Mind completely.

It might sound like ‘word-salad.’ but it is not so different from NxivmSpeak.

Tantric teaching is also hidden intentionally to prevent misuse, the misuse that occurs if these precious treasures are used for selfish gain and fame, neglecting appropriate dedication to sentient beings.

Merriam-Webster defines Tantric as “one of the later Hindu or Buddhist scriptures dealing especially with techniques and rituals including meditative and sexual practices.”

Raniere was a secretive sex addict and probably used this book to justify everything he did as ‘divinely inspired.’

How perfect.

We all know how secretive and erotic Nxivm/DOS was.

From the first few pages of the book, the concept of the goddess giving everything to her guru and keeping secrets is magically wrapped in mystical, spiritual Buddhist philosophy.

Wow, Keith hit the jackpot to begin grooming his reincarnated lover/student/slave goddess.

There is also a picture on the back cover of the goddess having sex with her guru. Artfully done to not be too obvious but definitely scandalous for a girl in 1983.

No wonder Raniere used this book.

For twenty-five hundred years, the Buddhist’s goal has not altered – the perfection of man as the Buddha.. . the mystery of Buddhahood was expressed in terms of the union of sexual duality.

Of course, Keith wasn’t going to be outdone by some old Buddha. In his own mind, Keith had all Buddha’s virtues, magical sperm, and the ability to recognize Nazi reincarnations.

Yeshe Tsogyel, and in the cult that grew up around her and her Guru, she became the Guru Dakinl, the Sky Dancer, the embodiment of the female Buddha.

It even brings up the idea of having a cult, and that Gina is the female Buddha.

The book Sky Dancer “describes the secret empowerments and vows which accompany initiation into the tantric mysteries.”

Wow, the book seems to be the inspiration for DOS. Now Keith’s group fellatio sessions are making more sense in a brainwashed-cult-member way.

To express his vision of the secret life of Yeshe Tsogyel Taksham employed the conventional literary devices of Tibetan tantric biography (rnam-thar): mandalas, metaphysics, tantric symbology, twilight language and poetry.

With these tools, he describes an ideal path of practice that the tantric neophyte can emulate.

So the tantric way utilizes sex, vows, secrets, and twilight language.

As popularized by Roderick Bucknell and Martin Stuart-Fox in 1986, the notion of ‘twilight language’ is a supposed polysemic language and communication system associated with tantric traditions in Vajrayana Buddhism and Hinduism.

It includes visual communication, verbal communication, and nonverbal communication.

Tantric texts are often written in a form of the twilight language that is incomprehensible to the uninitiated reader. As part of an esoteric tradition of initiation, the texts are not to be employed by those without an experienced guide, and the use of the twilight language ensures that the uninitiated do not easily gain access to the knowledge contained in these works.

As Bucknell and Stuart-Fox state:

In the Vajrayana tradition, now preserved mainly in Tibetan sects, it has long been recognized that certain important teachings are expressed in a form of secret symbolic language known as saṃdhyā-bhāṣā, ‘Twilight Language’. Mudrās and mantras, maṇḍalas and cakras, those mysterious devices and diagrams that were so much in vogue in the Buddhist culture of the 1960s, were all examples of Twilight Language.

Twilight language includes mysterious diagrams. What was that found in Gina’s car?

This may be a coincidence, but Sky Dancer seems to hold some keys to the mindset, inspirations, and passions behind Raniere and the Nxivm/DOS cult.